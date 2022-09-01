One person injured after motorcycle crash on East Lake Road

One person is injured after a motorcycle accident.

Calls for the crash went out just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday night near East Lake Road and Carters Beach Road in Harborcreek.

According to reports from the scene, emergency crews closed off a portion of East Lake Road in order to clean up the wrecked motorcycle.

No word has been released on the extent of injuries or what caused the crash.

