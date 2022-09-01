ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harborcreek Township, PA

One person injured after motorcycle crash on East Lake Road

By Jordana Elder
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01HRSr_0hdQd1K600

One person is injured after a motorcycle accident.

Calls for the crash went out just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday night near East Lake Road and Carters Beach Road in Harborcreek.

Waldameer to add major new attraction in 2023

According to reports from the scene, emergency crews closed off a portion of East Lake Road in order to clean up the wrecked motorcycle.

No word has been released on the extent of injuries or what caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies in ATV crash: reports

An 18-year-old male died after crashing his ATV, according to a story from KDKA. According to a report from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Shane Wardropper, of Moon Twp., died after he struck a fixed object on the train tracks on Elizabeth Street in Robinson. The accident happened just before...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Harborcreek Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Harborcreek Township, PA
Crime & Safety
YourErie

PennDOT announces maintenance schedules for week of Sept. 5

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for the week of September 5, 2022 for the northwest region. The Erie County schedule is: Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Crack Sealing Union Township SR 0008 Route 8 Amity Township SR 0008 Route 8 Venango Township SR […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Mifflin County car crash leaves one dead

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crash on Ferguson Valley Road in Mifflin County happened at 6:38 a.m. on Aug. 30, leaving one person dead. The crash happened when a deer ran into the road. The driver, 44-year-old Gregory Chilcote of Mapleton Depot, Pennsylvania, swerved to avoid hitting the deer, crashing into an embankment on the side of the roadway. According to police reports, Chilcote was wearing his seatbelt and was not harmed in the crash.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

DUI checkpoint held over Labor Day weekend in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Meadville held a sobriety checkpoint over Labor Day weekend and released those results Monday. PSP Meadville reported that 70 people were stopped around 10 p.m. at a DUI checkpoint in West Mead Township, Crawford County on Saturday, Sept. 3. Here are the results: One DUI alcohol arrest Two […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Driver fails to elude Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 19-year-old driver has been arrested after allegedly refusing to comply with a traffic stop. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at about 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 28 on Routes 5 and 20 in Hanover, New York. A traffic stop was […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Near East#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
wnynewsnow.com

19-Year-Old Accused Of Leading Police On A High-Speed Vehicle Pursuit

HANOVER, NY (WNY News Now) – A 19-year-old is facing several charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed vehicle pursuit in northern Chautauqua County this week. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over Donato Schade’s vehicle on Route 5 and 20 in the Town of Hanover just before midnight last Sunday.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
walls102.com

Tractor-Trailer crash takes life of Indiana man

STERLING – An Indiana man is dead after a tractor trailer crash on I-88 in North Central Illinois. The Illinois State Police say they were called on Monday evening to I-88 near Sterling for a westbound crash. Authorities say 63-year-old Jeff R. Barker left the roadway for unknown reasons, struck a tree and the truck became jack-knifed. Barker, the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.
STERLING, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Harborcreek Fire Department holds annual car cruise

The Harbor Creek Fire Department held its eighth annual Car Cruise on Sunday in order to help raise funds for the department. Community members did their best to dodge the rain on Sunday afternoon as they came out in full force to show off some of their favorite cars. It’s the eighth annual Car Show […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Picnic for retired PSP officers held at Swan Memorial Lodge

Retired members of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) came together for dinner and conversation Friday night. For nearly 40 years, Swanson Memorial Lodge, which is a fraternal lodge for members of PSP, puts on the event. The lodge also hosted a luncheon earlier in the day for uniformed PSP troopers. They were joined by members […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead in wrong-way crash in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed in a crash on Route 31 in South Huntingdon Township.The two-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road on Tuesday. The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said Nathan Dzimiera was driving south in the northbound lane when another person driving north in the proper lane tried to avoid Dzimiera's vehicle but the two crashed in a "T-Bone type collision."
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help […]
GEORGIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy