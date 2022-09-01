SAGINAW, Mich.--- A fundraiser was held Sunday at the 7-11 of Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw to raise money to pay for the funeral of a 10-year-old murder victim. It's been almost a week since Na'mylah Moore's body was found in a field in Saginaw, and her uncle, Walter Curley Jr, says it was amazing to see so many people giving their time and money to pay for his niece's funeral.

