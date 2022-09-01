ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

nbc25news.com

6-year-old child found wandering in Flint alone

FLINT, Mich. -- Flint Police Department found a 6-year-old boy alone walking around N. Saginaw Street Monday morning. Around 9:30 a.m. on September 5, officers found the 6-year-old boy walking around the 3800 block of N. Saginaw Street without any adult supervision. Child Protective Services were contacted, and emergency medical...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Owosso and Corunna come together for an annual river walk

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. -- Shiawassee County residents participated in the 3.5 mile walk and run between two cities for Labor Day. On September 5, Shiawassee residents began their 3.5 mile event at Curwood Castle in Owosso and ending at McCurdy Park in Corunna by going along the James S Riverwalk.
OWOSSO, MI
nbc25news.com

IMAGES: Annual Frankenmuth bridge walk held to celebrate Labor Day

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Frankenmuth hosted a bridge walk to celebrate the Labor Day holiday. People broke out their best lederhosen and gathered Monday morning to walk the Wooden covered bridge, a Frankenmuth staple. New links: Wanted Flint alleged murder suspect has been arrested. Walkers arrived around five minutes later at...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
nbc25news.com

Annual Ginormous Tent Sale held in Burton

BURTON, Mich. - EGLA Credit Union is helping Catholic Charities of Genesee and Shiawassee Counties with its annual Ginormous Tent Sale throughout Labor Day weekend. The items being sold were donated by various local parishes and EGLA Credit Union members. New links: Midland man dead after crash in Dwight Township.
BURTON, MI
nbc25news.com

Kermit Street Porch Fest held in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - The Kermit Street Porch Fest was held in Flint Saturday. The event included live music, food, and bounce houses. New links: Ahead of the holiday, campgrounds are already packed. Bonnie Grass, a member of the Kermit Street Blook Club says that neighborhood fellowship helps grow the community.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Back-to-school event held at McClellan Park in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - A back-to-school event was held in Flint at McClellan Park Saturday. In addition to school supplies, the first 75 students received a $30 gift card to Old Navy or target. Mid-Michigan NOW talked to the organizer of the event who tells us why it’s so important to...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Vacant building collapse on Flint's east side

FLINT, Mich. – According to the City of Flint Fire Department, a vacant commercial building on Flint's east side collapsed on Monday. Mid-Michigan NOW crews are on the scene at the intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue. New links: 6-year-old child found wandering in Flint alone. There is...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Ahead of the holiday, campgrounds are already packed

COLUMBIAVILLE AND BAY CITY, Mich.--- It's Labor Day weekend and campgrounds and parks in Mid-Michigan are packed. For many campers, this is their last chance to enjoy the nice summer weather. Mid-Michigan NOW's Chloe Godbold talked to people who were out enjoying the nice weather at Wolverine campgrounds in Columbiaville.
COLUMBIAVILLE, MI
nbc25news.com

Wanted Flint alleged murder suspect has been arrested

FLINT, Mich. -- Alleged murder suspect Nico Nard has been arrested. 20-year-old Nico Nard was wanted on several charges, including homicide, regarding an incident that happened on May 4th on W. Pierson Rd. "Thank you for all your support in helping ensure a safer community" said Crime Stoppers.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

25-year-old drowning victim found in Waterford Lake identified

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the body of 25-year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez from Chiapas, Mexico was found floating in Waterford Township's Williams Lake Thursday morning. Investigators say that he accidentally drowned. New links: One dead in Saginaw County after several traffic crashes...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

MSP investigate fatal crash in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. -- Michigan State Police investigate a fatal crash last night on I-696 near I-75. On September 4, at about 11:30 p.m., a driver of a passenger vehicle was exiting onto I-75 from eastbound I-696 when it was rear-ended by a second driver. Michigan State Police said on Twitter the second driver hit the first driver at a high speed of rate with no evidence of braking.
ROYAL OAK, MI
nbc25news.com

Community coming together after the death of 10-year-old girl

SAGINAW, Mich.--- A fundraiser was held Sunday at the 7-11 of Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw to raise money to pay for the funeral of a 10-year-old murder victim. It's been almost a week since Na'mylah Moore's body was found in a field in Saginaw, and her uncle, Walter Curley Jr, says it was amazing to see so many people giving their time and money to pay for his niece's funeral.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Midland man dead after crash in Dwight Township

HURON COUNTY, Mich. - According to the Huron County Sheriff's Office, one man has died after he struck a deer in Dwight Township. Officials say the incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning when two motorists came across the wreckage of a car in the east side ditch of M-53, just south of Hunter Road.
HURON COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Lansing man arrested following traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State Police conducted a traffic stop that led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man from Lansing. According to authorities, the man has been arrested for the following:. OWI. DWLS. CCW. CCW while intoxicated. No insurance on a vehicle. Felony firearm.
LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Police looking for missing teen girl

FLINT, Mich - The Flint Police Department needs your help locating missing 16-year-old Traieonna Earl. Earl was last seen in the 100 Block of Wood Street in Flint. She is described as 6'1", 178 lbs., brown hair and eyes, and she wears glasses and a nose ring. If you have any information please contact Officer Frye at 810-237-6821 or call 911.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

IMAGES: Mighty Mutts Flyball tournament held Vassar

VASSAR, Mich. - The pups were flying as the Mighty Mutts River flyball tournament took place in Vassar Sunday. Flyball is essentially a team relay race for dogs where they jump a series of short hurdles, grab the tennis ball at the end, and then fly back with the ball to the beginning for the next dog to run.
VASSAR, MI
nbc25news.com

Pedestrian and car crash closes I-75 in Saginaw County

BUENA VISTA TWP, Mich - Saginaw County 911 reports a pedestrian crash has closed northbound 75 near mile marker 153 due to a car and pedestrian crash. This is located just after the M-81 (Washington Street) exit. Stay with Mid-Michigan NOW for updates on this developing story.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

