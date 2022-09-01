Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc25news.com
6-year-old child found wandering in Flint alone
FLINT, Mich. -- Flint Police Department found a 6-year-old boy alone walking around N. Saginaw Street Monday morning. Around 9:30 a.m. on September 5, officers found the 6-year-old boy walking around the 3800 block of N. Saginaw Street without any adult supervision. Child Protective Services were contacted, and emergency medical...
nbc25news.com
Owosso and Corunna come together for an annual river walk
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. -- Shiawassee County residents participated in the 3.5 mile walk and run between two cities for Labor Day. On September 5, Shiawassee residents began their 3.5 mile event at Curwood Castle in Owosso and ending at McCurdy Park in Corunna by going along the James S Riverwalk.
nbc25news.com
IMAGES: Annual Frankenmuth bridge walk held to celebrate Labor Day
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Frankenmuth hosted a bridge walk to celebrate the Labor Day holiday. People broke out their best lederhosen and gathered Monday morning to walk the Wooden covered bridge, a Frankenmuth staple. New links: Wanted Flint alleged murder suspect has been arrested. Walkers arrived around five minutes later at...
nbc25news.com
Annual Ginormous Tent Sale held in Burton
BURTON, Mich. - EGLA Credit Union is helping Catholic Charities of Genesee and Shiawassee Counties with its annual Ginormous Tent Sale throughout Labor Day weekend. The items being sold were donated by various local parishes and EGLA Credit Union members. New links: Midland man dead after crash in Dwight Township.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Kermit Street Porch Fest held in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - The Kermit Street Porch Fest was held in Flint Saturday. The event included live music, food, and bounce houses. New links: Ahead of the holiday, campgrounds are already packed. Bonnie Grass, a member of the Kermit Street Blook Club says that neighborhood fellowship helps grow the community.
nbc25news.com
Back-to-school event held at McClellan Park in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - A back-to-school event was held in Flint at McClellan Park Saturday. In addition to school supplies, the first 75 students received a $30 gift card to Old Navy or target. Mid-Michigan NOW talked to the organizer of the event who tells us why it’s so important to...
nbc25news.com
Vacant building collapse on Flint's east side
FLINT, Mich. – According to the City of Flint Fire Department, a vacant commercial building on Flint's east side collapsed on Monday. Mid-Michigan NOW crews are on the scene at the intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue. New links: 6-year-old child found wandering in Flint alone. There is...
nbc25news.com
Ahead of the holiday, campgrounds are already packed
COLUMBIAVILLE AND BAY CITY, Mich.--- It's Labor Day weekend and campgrounds and parks in Mid-Michigan are packed. For many campers, this is their last chance to enjoy the nice summer weather. Mid-Michigan NOW's Chloe Godbold talked to people who were out enjoying the nice weather at Wolverine campgrounds in Columbiaville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc25news.com
Wanted Flint alleged murder suspect has been arrested
FLINT, Mich. -- Alleged murder suspect Nico Nard has been arrested. 20-year-old Nico Nard was wanted on several charges, including homicide, regarding an incident that happened on May 4th on W. Pierson Rd. "Thank you for all your support in helping ensure a safer community" said Crime Stoppers.
nbc25news.com
25-year-old drowning victim found in Waterford Lake identified
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the body of 25-year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez from Chiapas, Mexico was found floating in Waterford Township's Williams Lake Thursday morning. Investigators say that he accidentally drowned. New links: One dead in Saginaw County after several traffic crashes...
nbc25news.com
MSP investigate fatal crash in Royal Oak
ROYAL OAK, Mich. -- Michigan State Police investigate a fatal crash last night on I-696 near I-75. On September 4, at about 11:30 p.m., a driver of a passenger vehicle was exiting onto I-75 from eastbound I-696 when it was rear-ended by a second driver. Michigan State Police said on Twitter the second driver hit the first driver at a high speed of rate with no evidence of braking.
nbc25news.com
Community coming together after the death of 10-year-old girl
SAGINAW, Mich.--- A fundraiser was held Sunday at the 7-11 of Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw to raise money to pay for the funeral of a 10-year-old murder victim. It's been almost a week since Na'mylah Moore's body was found in a field in Saginaw, and her uncle, Walter Curley Jr, says it was amazing to see so many people giving their time and money to pay for his niece's funeral.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc25news.com
Midland man dead after crash in Dwight Township
HURON COUNTY, Mich. - According to the Huron County Sheriff's Office, one man has died after he struck a deer in Dwight Township. Officials say the incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning when two motorists came across the wreckage of a car in the east side ditch of M-53, just south of Hunter Road.
nbc25news.com
Lansing man arrested following traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State Police conducted a traffic stop that led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man from Lansing. According to authorities, the man has been arrested for the following:. OWI. DWLS. CCW. CCW while intoxicated. No insurance on a vehicle. Felony firearm.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police looking for missing teen girl
FLINT, Mich - The Flint Police Department needs your help locating missing 16-year-old Traieonna Earl. Earl was last seen in the 100 Block of Wood Street in Flint. She is described as 6'1", 178 lbs., brown hair and eyes, and she wears glasses and a nose ring. If you have any information please contact Officer Frye at 810-237-6821 or call 911.
nbc25news.com
IMAGES: Mighty Mutts Flyball tournament held Vassar
VASSAR, Mich. - The pups were flying as the Mighty Mutts River flyball tournament took place in Vassar Sunday. Flyball is essentially a team relay race for dogs where they jump a series of short hurdles, grab the tennis ball at the end, and then fly back with the ball to the beginning for the next dog to run.
nbc25news.com
Suspect arrested after fleeing from state troopers following attempted traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State Police say they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for going 97 m.ph. on I-69 in Clinton County. Police say troopers attempted to use stop sticks but the suspect rammed the trooper's vehicle. According to authorities, the suspect fled and was located later in...
nbc25news.com
Pedestrian and car crash closes I-75 in Saginaw County
BUENA VISTA TWP, Mich - Saginaw County 911 reports a pedestrian crash has closed northbound 75 near mile marker 153 due to a car and pedestrian crash. This is located just after the M-81 (Washington Street) exit. Stay with Mid-Michigan NOW for updates on this developing story.
nbc25news.com
Olejniczak's six touchdowns powers Lapeer football past Traverse City Central
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - Junior quarterback Zak Olejniczak threw six touchdown passes as the Lapeer football team defeated Traverse City Central 56-42 Friday night at Thirlby Field. The Lightning improve to 2-0 as they take on Arthur Hill next week.
Comments / 0