This Bar Has Been Named The Best In New York State
That's a pretty bold claim, right? The best bar in the whole entire state? My guess is there are hundreds, if not thousands of bars that would beg to differ. But, 24/7 Wall St. stands by its list of the best bar in every state, so let's take a look at the one named the best in New York.
Mother Nature Never Fails To Leave Us Astonished In New York
Mother Nature sure has a way of making New York a beautiful and unique place to live. You could spend forever naming the many places to visit all over the state, but some of them come when you least expect it. That's when Mother Nature takes over and leaves you speechless. For the good and for the bad.
How In The World Does The New York State Fair Calculate Chevy Court Concert Attendance?
Have you ever wondered how the Great New York State Fair calculates their free Chevy Court concert attendance? Here's their scientific and mathematical secrets. Syracuse.com did some research on this topic several years back in 2017. It turns out, there isn't all that crazy of an answer how they get the number of people who attend: They count the people in the crowd. Yes, in a way:
Every Day Is Special At These 10 Upstate New York Day Spas
The spas and wellness centers of Upstate New York are some of the best in the United States. Here we offer you a list of ten top spas from the Hudson Valley out through the Finger Lakes and beyond. All of these spas have complete menus of massage treatments, relaxing...
How Is New York State Not Higher Ranked For This Classic Dish?
It's no secret, we love to eat in Central and Upstate New York. However, New York isn't eating as many of these summer classics as you think. We love our hamburgers here in New York......or do we? American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not.
Question- Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In New York State?
Do you ever get sucked into dumpster diving videos on YouTube? Would you ever do it? Actually, is it legal for you to dumpster dive in New York State?. According to Wikipedia, the definition of "Dumpster Diving" is the act of salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. So in simple terms, picking through the trash in a dumpster or big for treasure.
Where New York Ranks on ‘Hardest Working States’ List Should Embarrass Us
A new study released by WalletHub looked at 2022's "Hardest-Working States in America." On a whole, Americans are pretty hard workers. They work an average of 1,791 hours per year, which averages just under 34.5 hours per week. Compare that to Germans, who work (on average) under 30 hours per week. Still, Americans don't work as hard as Mexicans, who are the undisputed champions at over 40 hours per week.
‘I Hate to Move It, Move It': The City in New York That Hates Exercise the Most
You gotta work out from time to time, or you'll die. I have nothing new to tell you in this regard. Folks in white coats have been saying this for eons. But so many people equate "working out" to just going to the gym, and it needn't be that. Sometimes going to the gym sucks. You gotta pay a monthly membership, maybe some disgusting oaf poured sweat all over your favorite piece of machinery, etc. Most medical practitioners agree that just 15 minutes of getting your heartrate up can help lower your risk of various diseases, and how you choose to do that is between you and your imagination. People run with the bulls in Pamplona, for cryin' out loud.
Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US
One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
Celebrate ‘Bacon Month’ at These 14 Upstate New York Restaurants
September is National Bacon Month, and boy, do the places on this list have way for you to celebrate! Wow!. These 14 entries showcase restaurants, events and items that we encourage you to explore as we celebrate our love for all things bacon this month. And the list if crazy.
One Upstate College Decides It’s High Time For A New Minor
Saying you minored in cannabis at college does feel like a punch line from a lame 90s-00s bro movie. The joke gets a little less funny when you realize cannabis is becoming a booming business in a time where other industries are lagging behind. Grandview Research predicts that cannabis will be a $40 billion industry in America by 2030.
Wolves Have Crossed From Canada to New York State
Those are not coyotes you may have seen. Wolves have entered into New York State from Canada by crossing over the frozen St. Lawerence River. Last month was at least the tenth wolf that was killed by a hunter or farmer. According to the Maine Wolf Coalition, at least 10 other wolves have been killed south of the St. Lawrence River, once thought to be too great a barrier for wolves to cross.
Fact Check: Canned Whipped Cream, Nitrous Oxide, and NY Restrictions
A new New York State law adding "whippets" restrictions for people under 21 years of age, has shown that even in this age of communication, the rules of the classic "game of telephone" still apply. In other words, we all got this one terribly wrong. During the last few weeks,...
Who Has The Best Beer Pouring Skills In Upstate New York?
Do you consider yourself a champion when it comes to beer pouring? Put that to the test at the inaugural "Best Guinness Pour in Central New York" Contest. Let's be honest for a moment. For those who pour pints, being able to pour a perfect pint of Guinness is a point of pride. You can't earn such an amazing title without all of the skill in the world.
Upstate New York Forest Fire Still Spreading; Now Over 270 Acres
Forest fires don't just happen out west, they can happen in your backyard too. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has been working tirelessly to put out a massive fire in Ulster County. What started only a few days ago, has now spread much farther than originally expected. According to...
Like It Slimy? Huge Reptile Show Slithering Into Upstate New York
If prefer animals with scales and gills over fur and feathers, this upcoming Rochester reptile show should be snake-tacular!. REXPO is the Nation's Largest single day reptile and amphibian convention. Completely dedicated to the Reptile and Amphibian hobby, REXPO is filled with everything you need for your beloved pet. You will find supplies, enclosures of both glass and PVC, husbandry products, substrate of all types, rack systems and much more.
Love Spiedie Fest? Check Out The NYS Festival Of Balloons Labor Day Weekend
Are your plans still up in the air for how you will spend your Labor Day weekend? Well, how about an 'up in the air' plan then? And by that, I mean a Festival of Balloons event. If you love the amazing times at our own Spiedie Fest, you may...
Major Changes Coming September 1 For Pistol Permits In New York State
In two days, starting Thursday, September 1, 2022, there will be some major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. After the Supreme Court's decision that New York's concealed carry law was unconstitutional, the state passed several new gun laws. The Supreme Court Struck...
One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made In New York
Maybe you're one of those people who truly enjoys weird food combos. Have you heard that one of the weirdest ice cream flavors in America is made right here in New York State?. With all the hot temperatures that took place in the summer of 2022 here in New York, we understand you may have been looking for ways to cool down. Maybe one of those ways was enjoying a delicious cold treat. If your ice cream consumption went way up this summer, we absolutely understand why. When you’re looking for a tasty way to cool down, what’s your flavor of choice?
Do You Agree This Is New York State’s Favorite Drinking Game?
It's no secret. We like to have a few drinks and fun in New York State. What is our favorite drinking game?. In the backwoods of Hamilton, growing up Beer Pong was always the classic game of choice. We used beer in the cups, and I was blown away to learn that people use water now. Either way....
