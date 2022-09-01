ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Eagle

How In The World Does The New York State Fair Calculate Chevy Court Concert Attendance?

Have you ever wondered how the Great New York State Fair calculates their free Chevy Court concert attendance? Here's their scientific and mathematical secrets. Syracuse.com did some research on this topic several years back in 2017. It turns out, there isn't all that crazy of an answer how they get the number of people who attend: They count the people in the crowd. Yes, in a way:
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
96.1 The Eagle

How Is New York State Not Higher Ranked For This Classic Dish?

It's no secret, we love to eat in Central and Upstate New York. However, New York isn't eating as many of these summer classics as you think. We love our hamburgers here in New York......or do we? American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not.
RESTAURANTS
96.1 The Eagle

Question- Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In New York State?

Do you ever get sucked into dumpster diving videos on YouTube? Would you ever do it? Actually, is it legal for you to dumpster dive in New York State?. According to Wikipedia, the definition of "Dumpster Diving" is the act of salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. So in simple terms, picking through the trash in a dumpster or big for treasure.
TRAVEL
96.1 The Eagle

Where New York Ranks on ‘Hardest Working States’ List Should Embarrass Us

A new study released by WalletHub looked at 2022's "Hardest-Working States in America." On a whole, Americans are pretty hard workers. They work an average of 1,791 hours per year, which averages just under 34.5 hours per week. Compare that to Germans, who work (on average) under 30 hours per week. Still, Americans don't work as hard as Mexicans, who are the undisputed champions at over 40 hours per week.
TRAVEL
96.1 The Eagle

‘I Hate to Move It, Move It': The City in New York That Hates Exercise the Most

You gotta work out from time to time, or you'll die. I have nothing new to tell you in this regard. Folks in white coats have been saying this for eons. But so many people equate "working out" to just going to the gym, and it needn't be that. Sometimes going to the gym sucks. You gotta pay a monthly membership, maybe some disgusting oaf poured sweat all over your favorite piece of machinery, etc. Most medical practitioners agree that just 15 minutes of getting your heartrate up can help lower your risk of various diseases, and how you choose to do that is between you and your imagination. People run with the bulls in Pamplona, for cryin' out loud.
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Benedict Arnold
Person
George Washington
96.1 The Eagle

Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US

One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
LAKE PLACID, NY
96.1 The Eagle

One Upstate College Decides It’s High Time For A New Minor

Saying you minored in cannabis at college does feel like a punch line from a lame 90s-00s bro movie. The joke gets a little less funny when you realize cannabis is becoming a booming business in a time where other industries are lagging behind. Grandview Research predicts that cannabis will be a $40 billion industry in America by 2030.
AGRICULTURE
96.1 The Eagle

Wolves Have Crossed From Canada to New York State

Those are not coyotes you may have seen. Wolves have entered into New York State from Canada by crossing over the frozen St. Lawerence River. Last month was at least the tenth wolf that was killed by a hunter or farmer. According to the Maine Wolf Coalition, at least 10 other wolves have been killed south of the St. Lawrence River, once thought to be too great a barrier for wolves to cross.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Patriots#Binghamton#Tavern#The Patriot#Food Drink#House#Colonial
96.1 The Eagle

Who Has The Best Beer Pouring Skills In Upstate New York?

Do you consider yourself a champion when it comes to beer pouring? Put that to the test at the inaugural "Best Guinness Pour in Central New York" Contest. Let's be honest for a moment. For those who pour pints, being able to pour a perfect pint of Guinness is a point of pride. You can't earn such an amazing title without all of the skill in the world.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Like It Slimy? Huge Reptile Show Slithering Into Upstate New York

If prefer animals with scales and gills over fur and feathers, this upcoming Rochester reptile show should be snake-tacular!. REXPO is the Nation's Largest single day reptile and amphibian convention. Completely dedicated to the Reptile and Amphibian hobby, REXPO is filled with everything you need for your beloved pet. You will find supplies, enclosures of both glass and PVC, husbandry products, substrate of all types, rack systems and much more.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
96.1 The Eagle

One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made In New York

Maybe you're one of those people who truly enjoys weird food combos. Have you heard that one of the weirdest ice cream flavors in America is made right here in New York State?. With all the hot temperatures that took place in the summer of 2022 here in New York, we understand you may have been looking for ways to cool down. Maybe one of those ways was enjoying a delicious cold treat. If your ice cream consumption went way up this summer, we absolutely understand why. When you’re looking for a tasty way to cool down, what’s your flavor of choice?
RESTAURANTS
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy