MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is looking for a “critical missing” child who may be with her siblings. Jakareia K. Maclin, who is 11-years-old, was last seen on Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. 48th St. Police said Maclin is a 5-foot-tall Black female with a thin build and brown eyes. Police said she is 125 pounds and has medium length braided black hair. Police said they do not know what clothes she may be wearing.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO