Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings; 3 wounded in separate incidents

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three shooting incidents on Sunday, Sept. 4 that wounded three persons in various parts of the city. The first shooting happened near 5th and Hadley around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. A 43-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries – and was hospitalized. Police are seeking an unknown gunman.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man shot in Milwaukee near 69th and Sheridan

MILWAUKEE - A man, 25, was shot in Milwaukee near 69th and Sheridan Sunday night, Sept. 4. Police said the shots were fired just after 7 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 12th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot near 12th and Atkinson Sunday evening, Sept. 4. It happened around 5:30 p.m. The victim was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee road rage shooting near 48th and Villard

MILWAUKEE - A man, 24, was hurt in a road rage shooting Sunday night, Sept. 4 near 48th and Villard. Police said shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police investigate double shooting in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a double shooting in downtown Milwaukee. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday near State St. and MLK Dr. Authorities say a 25-year-old woman from Chicago was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 30-year- old man from Chicago was treated at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pursuit, stolen car crashed; 4 teens arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say four teenagers were taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle that ended with a crash near 27th and Nash early Sunday, Sept. 4. The pursuit began around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. Officials say the vehicle police pursued had been taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man missing; suffers dementia

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a critical missing 62-year-old man, David Nelson. Nelson was last seen around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 near 92nd and Swan Circle – on the city's northwest side. Nelson is described as a male,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Police search for missing siblings

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is looking for a “critical missing” child who may be with her siblings. Jakareia K. Maclin, who is 11-years-old, was last seen on Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. 48th St. Police said Maclin is a 5-foot-tall Black female with a thin build and brown eyes. Police said she is 125 pounds and has medium length braided black hair. Police said they do not know what clothes she may be wearing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Wells shooting, Milwaukee man seriously wounded: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and seriously wounded Saturday morning, Sept. 3 near 34th and Wells. It happened around 6:50 a.m. when police say someone fired shots from a vehicle. The 41-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police. Police are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Teenagers arrested overnight in stolen car following crash

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, police took four teenagers into custody following a crash near 26th and Nash Streets. Milwaukee police say the teenagers, who were all male, were inside a stolen car. The driver was 15 years old, along with another 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee reckless driving awareness walk, ride: 'Taking a stand'

MILWAUKEE - In Milwaukee, a group of bikers, church members, teens and some organizations came together Saturday, Sept. 3 in an effort to curb reckless driving. The goal of the "Stop the Violence" event was to bring more awareness and ask people in the community not only to step up, but to come together to prevent reckless driving.
MILWAUKEE, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

9/3/22 Two Serious Injury Accidents Reported In FDL Friday Night

An 18-year-old Fond du Lac man on a scooter in Fond du Lac was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee Friday night with life-threatening injuries after the scooter he was on was struck by a vehicle. Police say the scooter was trying to cross Scott Street northbound by Mill Street when it was hit by a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old Fond du Lac resident. The man was initially taken to St. Agnes Hospital.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WISN

Police chase, arrest teens accused of stealing and crashing car

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said four teenagers are in custody and accused of stealing a car and leading officers on a chase. "I woke up and I see a car flipped upside down," said Michael Crockett, who lives in the neighborhood. "When I heard the police say, 'Stop don't move,' I said, 'What in the world?'"
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha homicide; men sentenced for roles in 2020 killing

KENOSHA, Wis. – Two men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a 2020 Kenosha homicide. Prosecutors charged Nathan Shaw and Giovanni Daniel in the death of Nicholas Christman, who was shot and killed in the backyard of a home. Shaw, 31, of Racine, was sentenced to...
KENOSHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Homicide suspect killed in police shooting in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 47-year-old Milwaukee man that was wanted in connection with a homicide investigation led police on a three-mile pursuit through parts of downtown Milwaukee Friday night and then suffered fatal injuries in a shootout with police, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. The initial traffic stop was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting; 2 victims showed up at hospitals with injuries

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say two people were wounded following a shooting on 36th Avenue just north of 50th Street Saturday evening, Sept. 3. Officials say officers responded to the area just after 5 p.m. Saturday. While investigating the area, police spoke with multiple groups with little to no cooperation.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police search for three missing girls

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three missing Milwaukee girls. Jakareia K. Maclin, 11, is considered a critical missing child. Maclin was last seen at 10 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North 48th Street. Maclin is with her two siblings Tammyia M. Washington, 15,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

