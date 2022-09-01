ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

LJWORLD

Lawrence school district selects new Native American Student Services coordinator

The Lawrence school district announced that Free State High School social studies teacher Kenneth St. Pierre, an Ihanktonwan/Yankton Sioux, will be the district’s new Native American Student Services coordinator. Cynthia Johnson, executive director of inclusion, engagement and belonging, announced the selection in a district news release on Friday. St....
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

KU selects longtime library faculty member to serve as university ombuds

The University of Kansas has hired a longtime faculty member to serve as the university’s ombuds, a position that serves as a facilitator when conflicts arise on campus. Ada Emmett, who has served in a variety of roles with KU Libraries, has begun serving in the position immediately. Emmett previously served as the acting ombuds for KU.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County Court filings for Sept. 4, 2022

Joshua James Shain, 43, Lawrence, and Misty Renea Murphy, 42, Lawrence. Timothy Wayne Wyrick, 67, Kansas City, Kansas, and Bridget Loisel, 67, Kansas City, Kansas. Clinton Dale Lee, 32, Kansas City, Missouri, and Cesar Daniel Silva, 35, Kansas City, Missouri. Kaitlin Brook Spencer, 20, Lawrence, and Aleah Madison Garber, 19,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Food scientist inaugurated as 15th president of K-State

Topeka — Richard Linton’s journey to president of Kansas State University began when he followed a friend into a food microbiology class at Virginia Tech University. It was on the campus in Blacksburg that he discovered Merle Pierson, who hooked him on the academics of food science after three lectures. Linton earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree and doctorate in food science at Virginia Tech, and while doing so came to understand through mentorship by John Marcy that professional success would always be tied to forming relationships and trust with people.
MANHATTAN, KS
LJWORLD

‘I got to do things that I could never have imagined’: Lawrence’s first female Eagle Scout reflects on unique experience

Mariclare Murray may not be the first Eagle Scout in her family, but there’s at least one distinction that’s all her own: She’s the first female Eagle Scout in Lawrence. Murray, 18, followed in her two older brothers’ footsteps and joined Scouts BSA Troop 55 — chartered to West Side Presbyterian Church — in 2019 at age 14, when the organization began allowing girls to join. She achieved the Eagle Scout rank before aging out of Scouts eligibility after her 18th birthday in early August. Her father, Michael, told the Journal-World that he had confirmed Murray was the first local female Eagle with regional Scouts BSA leadership.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas volleyball sweeps 3 matches in 9 sets to move to 6-0 on the season

The 20th-ranked Kansas volleyball team stayed hot this weekend, sweeping three matches at the Black Knights Classic in West Point, New York, to move to 6-0 on the season. On Friday, Kansas defeated Temple (25-15, 25-19, 25-17) and host school Army (25-21, 25-21, 25-20) behind an all-around attack that showed off the Jayhawks’ depth.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Free State football falls 33-6 to Olathe West in season opener

The Free State football team fell in its season opener 33-6 Friday night at Firebird Stadium, in a game that was led by the visitors from start to finish. Despite the two teams totaling close to the same number of yards, the Firebirds (0-1) could not keep up with the veteran Owls offense down the stretch and Olathe West (1-0) took advantage of several Free State turnovers.
OLATHE, KS

