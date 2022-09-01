Mariclare Murray may not be the first Eagle Scout in her family, but there’s at least one distinction that’s all her own: She’s the first female Eagle Scout in Lawrence. Murray, 18, followed in her two older brothers’ footsteps and joined Scouts BSA Troop 55 — chartered to West Side Presbyterian Church — in 2019 at age 14, when the organization began allowing girls to join. She achieved the Eagle Scout rank before aging out of Scouts eligibility after her 18th birthday in early August. Her father, Michael, told the Journal-World that he had confirmed Murray was the first local female Eagle with regional Scouts BSA leadership.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO