Read full article on original website
Related
LJWORLD
Leaders with Ballard Center call ARPA-funded building expansion a ‘generational game-changer’
For nearly 60 years, the Ballard Center has been serving community members through “family stabilization” services like rent and utility assistance, a food and clothing pantry, and affordable pre-K child care. The nonprofit has been doing that work out of a 107-year-old building in North Lawrence, its home...
LJWORLD
As utility rates continue to rise, city leaders interested in expanding limited utility assistance program
Though Lawrence city leaders have said they would like to expand the city’s utility assistance program, determining the details of that program will take time, and the proposed budget for next year does not include any funding for such an effort. City utility bills have increased significantly in recent...
LJWORLD
Dottie, the Lawrence Public Library’s new bookmobile, begins making stops around Lawrence
On a recent afternoon, a class of preschoolers walked single file down the sidewalk leading to the park, but instead headed right for the adjacent parking lot. Under the awning of a colorfully decorated box truck, were shelves of books inviting the kids to read. After decades without a bookmobile,...
LJWORLD
Lawrence school district selects new Native American Student Services coordinator
The Lawrence school district announced that Free State High School social studies teacher Kenneth St. Pierre, an Ihanktonwan/Yankton Sioux, will be the district’s new Native American Student Services coordinator. Cynthia Johnson, executive director of inclusion, engagement and belonging, announced the selection in a district news release on Friday. St....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LJWORLD
KU closes last remaining swimming pool that was open to students, faculty, staff
The University of Kansas has closed its last remaining swimming pool that was open to students, faculty and staff. KU recently announced that the swimming pools inside Robinson Center no longer will be open to the general university community. Instead, they will only be available to members of KU’s swimming and diving teams.
LJWORLD
KU selects longtime library faculty member to serve as university ombuds
The University of Kansas has hired a longtime faculty member to serve as the university’s ombuds, a position that serves as a facilitator when conflicts arise on campus. Ada Emmett, who has served in a variety of roles with KU Libraries, has begun serving in the position immediately. Emmett previously served as the acting ombuds for KU.
LJWORLD
Douglas County Court filings for Sept. 4, 2022
Joshua James Shain, 43, Lawrence, and Misty Renea Murphy, 42, Lawrence. Timothy Wayne Wyrick, 67, Kansas City, Kansas, and Bridget Loisel, 67, Kansas City, Kansas. Clinton Dale Lee, 32, Kansas City, Missouri, and Cesar Daniel Silva, 35, Kansas City, Missouri. Kaitlin Brook Spencer, 20, Lawrence, and Aleah Madison Garber, 19,...
LJWORLD
Food scientist inaugurated as 15th president of K-State
Topeka — Richard Linton’s journey to president of Kansas State University began when he followed a friend into a food microbiology class at Virginia Tech University. It was on the campus in Blacksburg that he discovered Merle Pierson, who hooked him on the academics of food science after three lectures. Linton earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree and doctorate in food science at Virginia Tech, and while doing so came to understand through mentorship by John Marcy that professional success would always be tied to forming relationships and trust with people.
RELATED PEOPLE
LJWORLD
‘I got to do things that I could never have imagined’: Lawrence’s first female Eagle Scout reflects on unique experience
Mariclare Murray may not be the first Eagle Scout in her family, but there’s at least one distinction that’s all her own: She’s the first female Eagle Scout in Lawrence. Murray, 18, followed in her two older brothers’ footsteps and joined Scouts BSA Troop 55 — chartered to West Side Presbyterian Church — in 2019 at age 14, when the organization began allowing girls to join. She achieved the Eagle Scout rank before aging out of Scouts eligibility after her 18th birthday in early August. Her father, Michael, told the Journal-World that he had confirmed Murray was the first local female Eagle with regional Scouts BSA leadership.
LJWORLD
Law enforcement agencies searching for man who allegedly led officers on 1-70 chase before crashing
The Lawrence Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies are searching a rural area around Interstate 70 near the exit to Eudora for a suspect who they say led officers on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon. According to a news release Monday from Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Laura McCabe,...
LJWORLD
Missing 72-year-old Lawrence man found dehydrated and confused but is now safe at home
A Lawrence man who went missing last week was found on Friday, police say. John “Gib” Sosman, 72, went missing in the woods near Riverfront Park in North Lawrence on Aug. 27, according to Lawrence police. Police posted on social media around 11 p.m. Friday that Sosman was...
LJWORLD
Off-duty Lawrence police detective arrested after allegedly crashing into car while under the influence
An off-duty Lawrence police detective was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly crashed his car while under the influence, according to a news release Saturday from the Lawrence Police Department. About 12:30 a.m., police officers were dispatched to a noninjury motor vehicle accident in the 1500 Block of Lindenwood Lane....
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD
Stellar Start: Kansas football rolls to 56-10 victory over Tennessee Tech in season opener
The Kansas football team got six touchdowns on the ground, another through the air and one more from its special teams in a 56-10 rout of visiting Tennessee Tech on Friday night at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The win, which featured the largest opening night crowd in eight years...
LJWORLD
Kansas volleyball sweeps 3 matches in 9 sets to move to 6-0 on the season
The 20th-ranked Kansas volleyball team stayed hot this weekend, sweeping three matches at the Black Knights Classic in West Point, New York, to move to 6-0 on the season. On Friday, Kansas defeated Temple (25-15, 25-19, 25-17) and host school Army (25-21, 25-21, 25-20) behind an all-around attack that showed off the Jayhawks’ depth.
LJWORLD
Matt Tait: Strong play by KU’s front seven, led by Lonnie Phelps, sets tone for Jayhawks’ dominant Week 1 win
Newcomer Lonnie Phelps made the splashy plays — seven tackles, four for loss and three sacks — but he’ll be the first to tell you that he didn’t make them alone. Friday night, when the Kansas football team rolled to a 1-0 start to the season via a 56-10 pasting of Tennessee Tech, it was the KU front seven that stood out the most.
LJWORLD
Free State football falls 33-6 to Olathe West in season opener
The Free State football team fell in its season opener 33-6 Friday night at Firebird Stadium, in a game that was led by the visitors from start to finish. Despite the two teams totaling close to the same number of yards, the Firebirds (0-1) could not keep up with the veteran Owls offense down the stretch and Olathe West (1-0) took advantage of several Free State turnovers.
Comments / 0