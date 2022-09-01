Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
35-year-old Harrisburg man arrested after pursuit last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg man is facing charges in connection to a pursuit near Tea last week. Late Wednesday night, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop a pickup for speeding and running stop signs. The pickup kept going. The pursuit went...
KELOLAND TV
DCI investigating shooting; Hot temps; Fall Festival
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Labor Day, here’s the latest headlines and weather to start your day. One person was shot and killed at a home in Arlington on Sunday morning. The Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of...
Sioux Falls vigilante takes matters into his own hands
He not only caught the thief, his security camera also caught some of it on video and now the 18 year old woman is facing a long list of charges.
KELOLAND TV
One person killed in Arlington, South Dakota shooting
ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) — Kingsbury County Sheriff Steve Strande tells KELOLAND News one person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington. The South Dakota DCI is leading an investigation. In a news release Monday, the attorney general’s office says DCI agents were called to the...
KELOLAND TV
Is ‘zippering’ the answer to help the flow of traffic?
Picture this: You’re driving down the road and see a sign telling you the left lane ends ahead. You move over to the right lane and start Inching forward–very slowly. At the same time, cars are zipping past you, still in the left lane. At the point that you must merge, you see the zippy drivers trying to get into your lane. Do you let them in? Do you pretend you don’t see them and keep moving forward because they should have zippered about 3 blocks ago? Sergeant Travis Olsen with the Sioux Falls Police Department knows that zippering is a big debate among drivers. He stopped by to break it down and tell us whether or not “zippering” is the answer.
KELOLAND TV
120mph motorcycle pursuit ends on gravel road
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) engaged in a high speed pursuit of a motorcycle Wednesday which met its end on a gravel road east of Harrisburg. According to a post from the LCSO, deputies attempted to stop a white 2019 Kawasaki ZX1400 near...
KELOLAND TV
One person in custody in connection with homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The authorities are searching for three people they’re calling persons of interest relating to homicide. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and FBI say the homicide happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning in the Porcupine area. Authorities are searching...
brookingsradio.com
Vehicles vandalized at Volga school
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the vandalism of two vehicles near the Sioux Valley Elementary School in Volga. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says it happened sometime between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm on Thursday. Someone had thrown rocks at a teacher’s vehicle, breaking the windshield and causing...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Multiple cars continued to crash on I-29 near Madison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now just learned of a car crash on I-29 that is currently blocking traffic in the southbound lane near Madison. UPDATE: 6:06: According to Deputy Carl Brakke with the Moody County Sheriff’s Office, the crash began near the 109 Colman exit. Originally, a northbound car in the right lane was attempting to pass another car in the left lane and hit the vehicle, causing it to roll through the median and into the southbound I-29 lanes. The car that flipped came to rest on the shoulder, facing the oncoming traffic.
KELOLAND TV
Student parking at Sioux Falls Schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Driving to school may be considered a rite of passage for teens. That happens earlier in South Dakota than in other states. The state licenses drivers, with some restrictions, at 14. In 2020, there were 5,860 licensed female drivers under 16 in South Dakota,...
KELOLAND TV
Arnolds Park roller coaster rolls into revamp work
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The iconic wooden roller coaster at Arnolds Park Amusement Park in northwest Iowa, will roll into construction tomorrow, Sept. 6, the amusement park said Sunday. The the final phase of refurbishment project of the The Legend coaster will include the lift hill, chain drive,...
KELOLAND TV
Officials search for driver involved in hit and run accident
HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Hamlin County are investigating a hit-and-run crash. According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Saturday around 7 p.m. in Lake Poinsett. Officials say a white 4-door car collided with a golf cart on a gravel minimum maintenance...
dakotanewsnow.com
Report finds Sioux Falls officer justified in returning fire against armed suspect
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) released the summary of the June 22, 2022, officer-involved shooting. Assistant Chief Nick Cook said officers had located a stolen vehicle in a business parking lot in southwest Sioux Falls around...
KELOLAND TV
Police still looking for information in recent Sioux Falls homicides
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are still no answers or arrests – Sioux Falls police continue to investigate the city’s most recent homicides. It’s been nearly two weeks since investigations began into two deadly shootings in different parts of town. It’s been 13 days since...
brookingsradio.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating rural Volga home invasion
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion at a rural residence west of Volga on 460th Avenue near 212th Street. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a 15-year-old male was home alone when, shortly before 9:00 o’clock Thursday night, an unknown male entered the residence. The suspect demanded that the juvenile hand over his wallet and phone and get on the floor.
KELOLAND TV
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-two months after South Dakota voters overwhelmingly passed a ballot measure to make medical marijuana legal in the state, Sioux Falls has its first dispensary. The Flower Shop Dispensary officially opened Friday at its location near the intersection of 49th Street and Western Avenue....
amazingmadison.com
Sioux Falls man sentenced in Lake County on felony charges
A Sioux Falls man was sentenced this week in Lake County Circuit Court on felony drug and aggravated eluding charges. 39-year-old Kelby Ross had earlier pleaded guilty to the two charges. On the Aggravated Eluding charge, Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Ross to serve two years in the state penitentiary, with credit for six days he’s already served.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings’ new police chief; Gunshots at MN State Fair; Warmer weather returns Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The new police chief of Brookings says he hopes to live up to the expectation and legacy that the department has already earned within the community.
KELOLAND TV
No answers in homicides; School safety for kids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Our KELOLAND pet food drive is going on right now outside of our studio in Downtown Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls public high schools are competing...
KELOLAND TV
Fall Festival returns to Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Orchard owner Greg Jones says the annual festival at Country Apple Orchard brings in people from across South Dakota and neighboring states. “We get great local support from all the folks in Harrisburg and just walking around this weekend, I’ve talked to people from Wyoming, from Chicago that are here visiting family,” Jones said.
