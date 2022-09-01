Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Wyoming man now charged with murder after police find woman’s body in his apartment
WYOMING, MI -- Prosecutors have issued a warrant for murder against a Wyoming man after a woman was found dead in his apartment. Yenly Garcia, 44, was previously described as a person-of-interest by police. His whereabouts are not known and police are asking for the public’s help to locate him.
‘It’s painful’: Family seeks answers decades after murder
The family of Sonyia Marie Campos, a 27-year-old mother who was killed in 1996, hopes a recent arrest in another woman's murder will bring them answers, too.
Police: Customer assaults 2 workers at Wyoming Burger King
A customer assaulted two teenaged employees at a Burger King in Wyoming, police say.
GRPD: Man dead after shooting in SE Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that left a man dead and a woman wounded.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Non-profit searches for family of 71-year-old woman killed after being hit by car in Walker
WALKER, Mich. — Walker Police Department confirmed the identity of the woman killed after being hit by a car September 1, Thursday morning. 71-year-old Laurie Bos was struck while crossing Lake Michigan Drive Northwest. "Laurie was a gentle soul, a sweet, tiny lady that was so grateful to us,"...
thecollegiatelive.com
Student groped on campus, graffiti damage, and multiple hit and runs – GRCC Police Reports
Graffiti damage discovered on exterior of Applied Technology Center. While on mobile patrol around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 23, Grand Rapids Community College police officers noticed some graffiti on the east wall of the Applied Technology Center on the GRCC campus. The graffiti was some random paint marks on the concrete wall just off Claremont Avenue. on the southeast corner of the ATC. Officers emailed the GRCC facilities department and asked for someone to be assigned to clean it. The cost to clean it was around $300. There are no known suspects or witnesses.
WZZM 13
'All over a soda?' | Mother of teen assaulted at Burger King hopes suspect is caught
WYOMING, Mich. — A West Michigan teen is in the emergency room after a man assaulted her at a fast-food restaurant where she worked. The incident happened at Burger King on 28th Street in Wyoming around 1 p.m., September 4, on Sunday afternoon. Michaelia Pinela's 17-year-old daughter sustained a...
State police identify motorcyclist killed in Barry County crash
Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Barry County on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Argument over truck turns into shots fired in Van Buren Co.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — No one was injured after an argument turned into shots fired in Arlington Township, the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies were called to a home in the 46,000 block of M43 around 6 p.m. Friday on the report of an argument. While police were en route, shots were fired.
1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting in Grand Rapids
A man was killed and a woman was hurt in an early Sunday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
'Scared for my safety': Court records show suspect in Mollie Schmidt's murder has concerning criminal past
WYOMING, Mich. — NEW DETAILS: The man police say is connected to the murder of Mollie Schmidt is still at large, and authorities have officially declared him a suspect. Friday evening, detectives from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety obtained an arrest warrant for open murder on 44-year-old Yenly Garcia in relation to the homicide of 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt.
Person-of-interest in Kent County woman’s death tried to use her bank card at ATM, records show
WYOMING, MI -- A person-of-interest in the shooting death of a 33-year-old Kent County woman tried to use her bank card at an ATM days after she went missing, court records show. Wyoming police, in a probable cause affidavit, said Yenly Garcia, 44, tried to use the card of Mollie...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox17
Man dead, 15-year-old hurt in Muskegon shooting
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Dispatch confirmed that two people were shot in Muskegon on Thursday night. The shooting happened on Amity Avenue at around 8:45 p.m., authorities say. One of the victims is a 15-year-old girl, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD). The other victim was...
Police release names of Bay County homicide victim and suspect killed by deputy
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released the names of a Bangor Township mother killed in her apartment and her alleged killer, who was in turn shot to death by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. The Michigan State Police confirmed 27-year-old Bethany K. Taylor was killed inside her...
wgvunews.org
Muskegon shooting leaves one man dead, teenage girl in hospital
A shooting in Muskegon Thursday evening left one man dead, one man in custody, and a teenager girl in the hospital. According to Muskegon Public Safety, the shooting took place around 8:45 PM in the 800 block of Amity Avenue in Muskegon. Police were notified Thursday evening of a large...
Police ID woman in wheelchair killed in Walker crash
Authorities have released the name of the woman using an electric wheelchair who was killed in a crash in Walker Thursday morning.
Police identify woman struck, killed while crossing road in motorized wheelchair
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police identified Laurie Bos, 71, of Grand Rapids, as the woman who was struck and killed while crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on Lake Michigan Drive NW near Ferndale Avenue in Walker. Bos...
Police look for man after missing woman found dead
After the body of a missing Plainfield Township woman was found in Wyoming, police are looking for a person of interest in what they are calling a homicide investigation.
Detroit News
2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say
Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
Family mourns mom, 6-year-old killed in apparent murder-suicide in Portage
Three people are dead- including a child- after what authorities believe was a murder-suicide in Portage on Tuesday night.
Comments / 2