Wyoming, MI

thecollegiatelive.com

Student groped on campus, graffiti damage, and multiple hit and runs – GRCC Police Reports

Graffiti damage discovered on exterior of Applied Technology Center. While on mobile patrol around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 23, Grand Rapids Community College police officers noticed some graffiti on the east wall of the Applied Technology Center on the GRCC campus. The graffiti was some random paint marks on the concrete wall just off Claremont Avenue. on the southeast corner of the ATC. Officers emailed the GRCC facilities department and asked for someone to be assigned to clean it. The cost to clean it was around $300. There are no known suspects or witnesses.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'Scared for my safety': Court records show suspect in Mollie Schmidt's murder has concerning criminal past

WYOMING, Mich. — NEW DETAILS: The man police say is connected to the murder of Mollie Schmidt is still at large, and authorities have officially declared him a suspect. Friday evening, detectives from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety obtained an arrest warrant for open murder on 44-year-old Yenly Garcia in relation to the homicide of 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt.
Fox17

Man dead, 15-year-old hurt in Muskegon shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Dispatch confirmed that two people were shot in Muskegon on Thursday night. The shooting happened on Amity Avenue at around 8:45 p.m., authorities say. One of the victims is a 15-year-old girl, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD). The other victim was...
wgvunews.org

Muskegon shooting leaves one man dead, teenage girl in hospital

A shooting in Muskegon Thursday evening left one man dead, one man in custody, and a teenager girl in the hospital. According to Muskegon Public Safety, the shooting took place around 8:45 PM in the 800 block of Amity Avenue in Muskegon. Police were notified Thursday evening of a large...
Detroit News

2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say

Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
