Graffiti damage discovered on exterior of Applied Technology Center. While on mobile patrol around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 23, Grand Rapids Community College police officers noticed some graffiti on the east wall of the Applied Technology Center on the GRCC campus. The graffiti was some random paint marks on the concrete wall just off Claremont Avenue. on the southeast corner of the ATC. Officers emailed the GRCC facilities department and asked for someone to be assigned to clean it. The cost to clean it was around $300. There are no known suspects or witnesses.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO