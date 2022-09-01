Read full article on original website
College of Idaho football holds off Rocky Mountain College
BILLINGS — The game was as advertised, a tightly-contested typical Frontier Conference football nail-biter. College of Idaho jumped out to a 14-point lead after a quarter and withstood a Rocky Mountain College rally to hold off the Battlin’ Bears 21-18 on an unseasonably warm Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.
Montana State Billings volleyball wins 2 matches in Nebraska
CHADRON, Neb. — Montana State Billings volleyball closed out its nonconference schedule on Saturday by beating Chadron State and Minot State. The Yellowjackets (6-1) downed Chadron 18-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22 and swept Minot 25-18, 25-15, 25-11. Jahsita Fa'ali'i had 14 kills to lead MSUB past Chadron. Lily Gentz added...
MSUB men lose to UC-Colorado Springs 3-0 in soccer
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings men's soccer lost to University of Colorado-Colorado Springs 3-0 Saturday at Yellowjacket Field in the final match of the seventh annual Rimrock Classic in memory of Trevor Wildberger. The winning Mountain Lions (2-1-1) scored twice in the final four minutes of the first half...
Helena Capital ends 1,400 days of frustration against Billings West
HELENA — After three consecutive playoff defeats and going more than five years without a win over Billings West, Helena Capital was ready to let out some frustration. And the Bruins did exactly that, dismantling Billings West by a score of 42-6 and ending a winless streak against the Golden Bears that dated back nearly five years.
Billings Mustangs use 10-run 8th inning to crush Ogden, 16-4
OGDEN, Utah — Jason Barth hit two home runs and the Billings Mustangs used a 10-run outburst in the eighth inning Saturday night to break open a close game and beat the Ogden Raptors 16-4 in Pioneer League baseball. A three-run home run by Barth was the biggest highlight...
