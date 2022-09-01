Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
Farmington High School teacher placed on leave amid investigation
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Farmington High School teacher is on administrative leave amid an investigation. School officials said Patrick Skerker has been placed on leave while state and local agencies investigate an incident. Skerker is listed as a math teacher and Boys Cross Country coach on the high...
Eyewitness News
Hartford Public Library receives nearly $500,000 grant to assist immigrant communities
CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. The Department of Public Health said a man from New Haven County contracted the virus. He is between the age of 70 and 79. Updated: 14 hours ago. Many people are taking advantage of Labor Day weekend for some...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Avon police chief talks about murder-suicide case
The state is preparing for heavy rain that's expected to hit the state Monday. Say hello to Trooper First Class Donna Sabourn, K9 Sarge and Sergeant Christine Jeltema with the Connecticut State Police!
Eyewitness News
Domestic threatening call leads to pursuit; suspect in custody
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 911 call about a domestic threatening situation led to a brief pursuit of a suspect in Hartford, police confirmed to Channel 3. Eyewitness News was on the scene at the Interstate 84 on-ramp in Hartford near Sisson Avenue. Police called the pursuit short and said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
State police release Labor Day weekend statistics for crashes, violations
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police released enforcement statistics for the Labor Day holiday weekend. As of Monday morning, troopers responded to nearly 5,000 calls for help and 275 crashes. State police said the numbers reflected a time period from 12 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 to 7 a.m. on...
Eyewitness News
Hartford detective arrested for Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Hartford Police Department was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Waterbury on Sunday morning. Waterbury police charged 39-year-old Gregory Thomas of Wolcott, who was off duty at the time, with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency 911 call.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Cromwell mourns death of Mayor Spotts
The state is preparing for heavy rain that's expected to hit the state Monday. Say hello to Trooper First Class Donna Sabourn, K9 Sarge and Sergeant Christine Jeltema with the Connecticut State Police!
Eyewitness News
Norwich police seek convenience store robbery suspect
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich are looking for a robbery suspect who hit a convenience store on Friday. According to police, the suspect went into the Mak’s store at 204 Boswell Ave., showed a gun, and demanded cash from the register. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police seek missing father
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are looking for a father after he and his 5-year-old daughter were initially reported missing. The father was identified as 51-year-old Aric McCray. His daughter was identified as 5-year-old Arica McCray. Arica McCray was located and reported to be safe, police confirmed to...
Eyewitness News
Man in critical condition after shooting in Hartford
The state is preparing for heavy rain that's expected to hit the state Monday. Say hello to Trooper First Class Donna Sabourn, K9 Sarge and Sergeant Christine Jeltema with the Connecticut State Police!. NEWS CONFERENCE: Avon police chief talks about murder-suicide case that involved a sergeant. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Eyewitness News
Fire underway on Audubon Avenue, multiple crews working
Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police.
Eyewitness News
Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working
Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022...
Eyewitness News
Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day
Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after police chase in Hartford
The state is preparing for heavy rain that's expected to hit the state Monday. Say hello to Trooper First Class Donna Sabourn, K9 Sarge and Sergeant Christine Jeltema with the Connecticut State Police!
Eyewitness News
Labor Day weekend travel has officially started
CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. The Department of Public Health said a man from New Haven County contracted the virus. He is between the age of 70 and 79. Haddam Neck Fair starts today!. Updated: 7 hours ago. Haddam Neck Fair starts today!. Hartford...
Eyewitness News
Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Five teenagers from New Britain were involved in a car accident on Sunday, one sustaining a serious injury. Driver Vincente Pablo Estrada was in the left lane of Route 72 when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail on the left shoulder.
Eyewitness News
A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut
(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
Eyewitness News
Man dies, two people injured in Waterbury lounge shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Police say they were called to the lounge around 1:55 am for a shots fired complaint. “Oh I hear gunshots all the time,” said Danielle Davis, Waterbury resident.
Eyewitness News
Multiple crews battled massive fire in Newington
The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022...
Eyewitness News
Haddam Neck Fair starts today!
CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. The Department of Public Health said a man from New Haven County contracted the virus. He is between the age of 70 and 79. Updated: 4 hours ago. Many people are taking advantage of Labor Day weekend for some...
Comments / 0