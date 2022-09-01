Read full article on original website
Fraud suspect tied to body found in Cross Lanes freezer
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–A man arrested for fraud used a debit card belonging to a woman whose body was found in a freezer, according to police records. Arnold Hiller was arrested in Beckley on Friday. A criminal complaint listed his home address as 5135 Saulton Drive in Cross Lanes. According to court documents, this is […]
WSAZ
Police searching for suspect following armed robbery
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are searching for a man after they say he attempted to rob dollar store in South Charleston. South Charleston police say this happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on MacCorkle Avenue SW at the Family Dollar. Police say the man entered the store with a...
Man wanted in Kanawha County credit card fraud case arrested
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted on credit card fraud charges in Kanawha County has been arrested. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Arnold Hiller, 47, was arrested Friday, Sept. 2 in the Beckley area on Kanawha County warrants related to an investigation into credit card fraud. Hiller was taken to the […]
WSAZ
Two men arrested in connection with breaking and entering
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Two men were arrested Monday, September 5, 2022, after deputies were sent to an active breaking and entering call. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the break-in occurred at Chapmanville Rock Quarry. James Gregory Farley II and Clinton Blake Whitt were arrested for...
wchstv.com
Three men hospitalized following stabbing incident in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was arrested late Friday night after being accused of stabbing two people at a Malden residence. Allen Wolfingbarger, 45, of Charleston has been charged with malicious assault, according to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Deputies reported responding...
WSAZ
Sheriff: One in custody, two in hospital after stabbing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms two men were stabbed during a fight in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County. It took place in a home along Gap View Drive late Friday night. The suspect, 45 year-old Allen Wolfingbarger, has been arrested and...
wchstv.com
Cold Case Files: Mother desperate to find her missing daughter after years long search
SUTTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Becky Cochran hasn't slept through the night for three years. "How do you get up, and go in there, and go to bed when your child is missing?" she said. Around her, life has gone on. For her though, it stopped on Aug. 20, 2019...
Mason County Sheriff looking to identify trespass suspects
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in connection to a trespassing investigation. According to the MCSO, two individuals were seen on surveillance trespassing on private property on Guise Creek Road in South Side. The sheriff’s office shared the following photos from the […]
Ohio man charged with drug crimes, armed robbery in Huntington
Editor’s Note: The Huntington Police Department says the suspect’s name is Tavoyn Billy Morrison. Information originally released from the HPD stated the suspect’s name as “Tayvon Billy Morrison.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct information. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges in Cabell County, West Virginia. According […]
Man arrested after 2 stabbed in Campbell’s Creek, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people were injured and a man was arrested after a stabbing in Campbell’s Creek Friday night. According to the Metro 911, the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Gab View Drive in Campbell’s Creek. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says two male […]
WVNT-TV
Elderly woman attacked, three charged with malicious wounding
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to WV State Police Rainelle Detachment, an elderly woman was taken to CAMC to be treated for serious injuries after she was attacked by three people. According to State Trooper J.W. Gilkeson, an 87-year-old woman accidentally hit a dog with her car near...
Fayetteville woman sentenced to prison for federal drug crime
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County woman was recently sentenced to one year and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents, Brittany Ellen Flint, 33, of Fayetteville, admitted she sold approximately 6.8 grams of methamphetamine to a undercover officer in Oak […]
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Arrested After Allegedly Bringing Firearm To A School
A man out of Pike County was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly showed up to a school with a gun. Officials received a report that 45-year-old Bucky Smith, of Phelps, was on Phelps High School property. He was allegedly acting strangely and talking loudly. Smith had previously been told not to return to the school.
Former West Virginia cop and firefighter sentenced for raping teen
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former firefighter and police officer will spend the next 14 years behind bars for the rape of a minor. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Christopher Osborne, 26, was sentenced today, Aug. 31, 2022, after pleading guilty in June 2022 to violating a minor victim’s civil rights by raping […]
WSAZ
Police on scene of reported shooting in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have responded to a reported shooting in Huntington, according to dispatchers. The call about shots being fired along 22nd Street came in just before Noon Friday. officials say. Cabell 911 tells WSAZ.com a gun has been recovered by first responders, but a victim has...
wchstv.com
Man who ran 'drug house' connected to Charleston officer's murder denied reduced sentence
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man with ties to the investigation of the murder of a Charleston police officer had hoped for a modified sentence from a Kanawha County judge on Wednesday. Richard Chapman, 45, who is currently serving two drug sentences, one from Putnam County and one from...
Sheriff warns of phone scam posing as Kanawha County deputies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be aware of a telephone scam impersonating their office. According to the KCSO, deputies have received reports of individuals getting a call from a scammer claiming to be with the KCSO. The scammer then tells the victim they’ve missed jury duty and […]
WVNT-TV
Mercer County DUI checkpoint announced
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment announced today, September 5, 2022, there will be a DUI checkpoint later in the week. A DUI checkpoint will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 6 p.m. until midnight. The checkpoint will be stationed along US Route 52 in Bluewell near King Tire located at 4052 Coal Heritage Road.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Man sentenced to prison for stolen property crime
CHARLESTON — A man was sentenced Thursday to prison for aiding and abetting the interstate transportation of stolen property that included passing a bad check for a vehicle from a Ripley dealer, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia said. Millard Patrick, 53, was sentenced to...
wchstv.com
Inmate sentenced in killing of another inmate at South Central Regional Jail
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An inmate accused of killing another inmate at South Central Regional Jail in 2018 received additional prison time. Nathan Smith of Elkview was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years with credit for time served in the second-degree murder of Jeffrey Craig, 51, while they were incarcerated at the South Central Regional Jail,
