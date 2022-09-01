ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Family of mother shot to death speaks after boyfriend gets 28-year prison sentence for her murder

By Ben Ryan, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a 23-year-old woman murdered in St. Augustine is speaking out after her 19-year-old boyfriend was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Two years after Chainte Stallworth was shot to death, her boyfriend Da’Shaud Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Stallworth was shot in the face back in October of 2020 and her parents say the amount of time he will spend behind bars could never be enough for what they’ve gone through.

“You have to kind of realize whatever it is will never be enough and can’t bring her back, but he does have to be punished,” her mother Ragina Stallworth said.

The 19-year-old will spend 28 years behind bars with 5 years of probation.

“I told the judge the young man came into our lives in a short period of time and then disrupted our whole life, changed our whole life all around,” her father Narvell Stallworth said.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Williams went to her house for dinner, the two started arguing and Stallworth threatened to throw hot grease on him. That’s when investigators say Williams pushed her back, pulled out a gun, and shot her in the face. The original arrest report said Williams also dug up the gun from a place he had buried it earlier in the week before going over there.

The sentencing was the first time her parents Ragina and Narvell Stallworth say they sat in the same room with her killer since the shooting.

“I told the judge, I said at the end of the day everyone is going home to their families but we’re going home to our granddaughter who’s asking questions and has tears,” he said.

Since the murder, her parents created “A Chiante Foundation” for domestic violence. The two have taken part in several events to help raise awareness.

“Our foundation is to help young men and women who don’t have to go through what our daughter had to go through,” Stallworth said. “After her death things we heard were unreal and I would never want another child, family, or parent to go through that again.”

As Stallworth left behind a 6-year-old daughter, her mother is sending a message to her parents.

“Live every day like it’s your last, whatever you want to do with your daughters or sons. Realize it could be here today and gone that night,” she said.

Her parents say there will be a “Starlight Extravaganza” Gala to remember Stallworth, that will be held Saturday, November 19 at the St. Augustine National Guard Armory.

