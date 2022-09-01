ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dream comes true: Diddy goes into studio with Dr. Dre

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Rap icons Dr. Dre and Diddy got together in the studio for the first time on Monday, working on some new tracks for an upcoming album by Snoop Dogg.

Diddy, 52, whose real name is Sean Combs, posted five photos of himself on Instagram with the 57-year-old Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young.

“One of my biggest dreams finally came true,” Diddy wrote. “I remember the first time I heard @DrDre’s production. It gave me clear direction on the level of producer that I wanted to be.”

“Last night, I got the chance to work with this man and to see his genius as he coached me through vocals,” Diddy continued. “He reminded me of myself, but with a different style and way more focused. I gotta step my focus up! lol But it was a great experience and I thank God for it.”

Earlier in August, Snoop Dogg confirmed that he was working on new music with Dr. Dre for the first time in 30 years, New Musical Express reported.

The pair reunited during February’s Super Bowl halftime show, singing along with Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar, the magazine reported.

The collaboration between Diddy and Dr. Dre comes eight years after they apparently stopped talking after Combs tipped off record executive Jimmy Iovine that Dr. Dre had leaked news of a $3.2 billion deal for Apple to buy Beats, according to Hollywood Life. The lead reportedly led to Apple dropping its offer by $200 million.

