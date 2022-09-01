ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams in 'no rush' to retire after advancing to U.S. Open third round

By Mike Santa Barbara
 4 days ago
Serena Williams celebrates after beating Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on Day 3 of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams' legendary career will go on for another day.

If the U.S. Open is Williams' swan song, she's going out in a blaze of glory.

Williams delayed her retirement again on Wednesday night; shocking No. 2 ranked Anett Kontaveit 7-6, 2-6, 6-2 to advance to the third round of the U.S. Open.

After the match, Williams seemed overwhelmed by the crowd's support, adding she was in no hurry to hang up her racket.

"You know, it's no rush here," Williams said, referencing a possible retirement after the U.S. Open. "I'm loving this crowd. Oh my goodness, it's really fantastic. So, there's still a little left in me. We'll see."

Williams moves on to face Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in the third round, which starts on Friday.

The 40-year-old is making her first appearance at the U.S. Open since 2020. Earlier this month, Williams announced her retirement in the September issue of Vogue magazine.

If this isn't the last stand for Williams' career, it sure feels like one. Several recognizable faces were on hand to cheer on Serena, including Tiger Woods, celebrating in the only way he knows how, a fist pump.

