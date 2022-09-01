ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

VETERAN SALUTE: Supporting veterans for their final sendoff

By Matthew Johnstone
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNoiR_0hdQYM5r00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Lester Crawshaw’s time in the Navy showed him the importance of service, a value he’s still upholding today, bringing those in the community together for the final send off.

For Lester, joining the military was a family affair.

“I had an older brother that served,” Crawshaw said. “In fact, he was on the ship the same time I was. I knew I was going to be drafted, I wanted to go where I wanted to go.”

Topeka family opens coffee shop to give back to the community

Serving as a machinist mate from 1966 to 1970, the perception of the military wasn’t the same as it is today.

“There was a lot of hate going on around the country when I came home and got out,” Crawshaw said. “For years I didn’t even talk about my time in.”

His perspective shifted after becoming involved with his local VFW and American Legion, putting him on the path he walks today, honoring veterans for the final salute.

“It lets the family know that they will be missed otherwise and at their own place, and that they’re not the only ones that are going to miss them,” Crawshaw said.

Lester is on the honor team where he coordinates with fellow veterans for a proper military funeral. This year alone, he’s worked on 54 funerals.

“I have no trouble rounding up a team,” Crawshaw said. “The men are right there with me all the way.”

K-State vs. South Dakota traffic plan released

For Lester, continuing to serve fellow veterans post service is all apart of the call of duty.

“Part of my obligation,” Crawshaw said. “I did four years, this is carrying over. That’s all it is.”

Putting in hours of preparation, working weeks in advance to make the final salute special, means a lot to Lester.

“I hope when I pass away, that I will be honored too,” Crawshaw said.

In addition to setting up military funerals, Lester has been commander of the Holton VFW since 2018, where he looks to continue supporting his local community for as long as possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

‘Quacky’ prepares for the Great Topeka Duck Race

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 27th Annual SERTOMA (Service To Mankind) Great Topeka Duck Race will be held on Saturday, September 17 when 10,000 “adopted” rubber ducks will be dropped into Lake Shawnee. “This is a 2012 Ford Escape we have been holding on to for a while for that lucky winner, it’s in great condition […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Families enjoy the Kansas Museum of History before it closes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people. Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Heart of Jackson speaks about special training technique

TOPEKA (KTMJ) — Stephanie Collins with the Heart of Jackson Humane Society joined the FOX43 AM Live show to talk about a furry friend named Laurel who is more than ready to be adopted. She explained how you can do this, as well as a special training technique they use at the shelter to ensure […]
TOPEKA, KS
livingnewdeal.org

High School Auditorium and Gymnasium (Former) – Baldwin City KS

Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Auditorium and Gymnasium is an addition to Baldwin High School built by the Works Progress Administration. Construction on the $72,000 project stopped in 1942 when WPA workers were pulled away to work on a site in Lawrence. The gymnasium at Baker University was destroyed...
BALDWIN CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holton, KS
Government
Topeka, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
City
Holton, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
KSNT News

Topeka hosts State Horseshoe Pitching Championships

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Athletes from all across the sunflower state were in Topeka this weekend giving their best pitches, but this time, it wasn’t for baseball. The Kansas State Horseshoe Pitching Championships took place at Gage Park this weekend. Over 70 competitors of all ages took part in the two-day tournament. Tournament director, Jim Newvoles […]
TOPEKA, KS
bvmsports.com

Tattar Makes History in Emporia

An Appointment with Destiny History was made Saturday at the Emporia Country Club as Kristin Tattar became the first Estonian and only the second European to win a PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championship. She also became the first mom to win this most coveted title. Entering the tournament as the overwhelming favorite despite nursing a shoulder injury that forced…
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Campers Spend Labor Day Weekend at Lake Shawnee

It’s one of the busiest times of the year for camping. Hundreds of campers gathered at Lake Shawnee this weekend to celebrate Labor Day. Diana Schultz and her husband travel the country living out of their RV. Even these pro campers were shocked at turnout at Lake Shawnee. “This is really different, Schultz said.” I […]
SHAWNEE, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. adopts program to connect residents and first responders

AUBURN (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Fire District #2 unveiled a new community program to allow residents to inform first responders of their needs before an emergency. The district has been collaborating with a technology partner Fire Due to release a program called Community Connect. The web application will allow residents and businesses to share […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Funerals#Sendoff#Salute#Navy#Vfw#American Legion
KSNT News

Washburn Ichabods host the Blue Tigers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University Ichabods hosted the Lincoln University Blue Tigers of Jefferson City, Mo. for their first home football game of the 2022 season. The Washburn Alumni Association held a tailgate party before the game that included the Washburn Marching Band and Dancing Blues. The final score of Thursday evening’s game: Washburn […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn welcomes students back with WU Fest

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University held its annual WU Fest Tuesday evening on the Memorial Union Lawn. “This is an event where anybody can come and see all the organizations that are on campus,” said Mia Weiler, Washburn University Jr.” I’m a part of Alpha Phi, which is a sorority on campus. It gives us […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Divers in Topeka? Learn about this new experiment!

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Laura Burton with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center joined the 27 News morning show to test the waters on a new experiment for kids and adults. She also spoke about some upcoming events the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is hosting for families and kids in the community.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Wyatt Thompson talks Wildcat football on K-Nation

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State play-by-play broadcaster Wyatt Thomspon joined 27 News in studio Sunday night for K-Nation. The new weekly sports show is filled with K-State and KU athletics. 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to […]
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
KSNT News

Salina man killed in motorcycle crash

MCPHERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Salina man was killed during a vehicle and motorcycle crash east of Lindsborg on Saturday. A Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Bryan Hernandez, 53, of Salina, was going west on K-4 at 15th Avenue, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A Mercury Sable was driving east and made a left […]
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

K-Nation (09/04/22)

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- 27 News aired the second episode of K-Nation on Sunday night. The new weekly sports show is filled with K-State and KU athletics. 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Garrett Russell

Family is worried about the well-being of Garrett Russell. The 30-year-old was last heard from on Aug. 24, 2022, in Ottawa, Kan. Garrett’s sister said it’s unlike him to go without contacting family. A person told family that they last contacted Garrett, and said he was in Osawatomie – less than 30 miles east of Ottawa.
OTTAWA, KS
KSNT News

Lance Leipold joins K-Nation to discuss the state of KU football

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold sat down with 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley Sunday morning to discuss the Jayhawks season opening win and what’s next for his team. Leipold broke down what stood out to him from KU’s 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech. “I think it does a lot [for our confidence],” […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

The Topeka Zoo is getting ‘Wildly Creative’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center gave visitors a wildly artistic experience on Saturday. Ballet Midwest, Inc., along with many of Topeka’s favorite entertainers, were at the zoo for the second annual Wildly Creative: Arts with the Animals. With regular zoo admission, visitors enjoyed special performances, craft activities and a scavenger hunt throughout […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

1 arrested in connection to Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one person injured. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the area of southwest Munson Avenue and southwest Lincoln Street on a report of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka family opens coffee shop to give back to the community

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local family is opening a business to say thank-you to the community. Last year, Aspen Campbell was diagnosed with Craniosynostosis, a rare birth defect. Fundraising efforts quickly began and the community stepped up to help raise funds for her surgery. To show thanks and give back, her family opened Elevation Coffee […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy