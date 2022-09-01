Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Farmington High School teacher placed on leave amid investigation
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Farmington High School teacher is on administrative leave amid an investigation. School officials said Patrick Skerker has been placed on leave while state and local agencies investigate an incident. Skerker is listed as a math teacher and Boys Cross Country coach on the high...
mycitizensnews.com
Milford administrator to bring open door policy to Naugatuck schools
NAUGATUCK — The borough school district will have a new member to help lead the administration, students and families in the new school year. The Board of Education on Aug. 24 appointed Catherine M. Burland of Milford as the coordinator of pupil services. “I pride myself on an open...
New Haven Independent
Ansonia Cop's Act Of Kindness Goes Valley Viral
ANSONIA — An act of kindness by a new Ansonia police officer went viral on social media over the weekend. According to a post on Facebook on Friday from Wendelyn Narvaez, her grade-school grandson Landen was selling lemonade when he was approached by Officer Joel Perez. Perez asked what...
Eyewitness News
Hartford detective arrested for Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Hartford Police Department was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Waterbury on Sunday morning. Waterbury police charged 39-year-old Gregory Thomas of Wolcott, who was off duty at the time, with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency 911 call.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police seek missing father
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are looking for a father after he and his 5-year-old daughter were initially reported missing. The father was identified as 51-year-old Aric McCray. His daughter was identified as 5-year-old Arica McCray. Arica McCray was located and reported to be safe, police confirmed to...
Eyewitness News
Wolcott superintendent has new plan to support students and staff
WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is your-back-to-school authority. In Wolcott Public Schools, a new superintendent is at the helm. Shawn Simpson has been in the seat for less than a month, but he’s already helping usher in new initiatives for the school year. Wolcott Public Schools Superintendent...
Eyewitness News
Domestic threatening call leads to pursuit; suspect in custody
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 911 call about a domestic threatening situation led to a brief pursuit of a suspect in Hartford, police confirmed to Channel 3. Eyewitness News was on the scene at the Interstate 84 on-ramp in Hartford near Sisson Avenue. Police called the pursuit short and said...
New Policy Defines School Cops’ Role
As school-based cops joined Hamden students in returning to the hallways this week, local leaders caught up on a late assignment: Writing rules for what the officers should or should not be doing in academic environments. The Hamden Board of Education unanimously voted Wednesday evening to enact a memorandum of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Security guard struck at Simsbury High School: Police
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Simsbury police are searching for the person who allegedly struck a security guard in the Simsbury High School parking lot. According to the Simsbury police, officers were awaiting the arrival of a parent who was upset about an incident that involved his child. When the parent arrived, he spoke to police […]
ctexaminer.com
Fleeing Retaliation in Colchester Schools, Student Faces Legal Hardball
COLCHESTER — The father of a Bacon Academy student who lodged a sexual harassment complaint against several members of the Colchester football team said that his daughter has nowhere to attend school this fall. Brian Hurlock, the father, released emails from interim Superintendent Timothy McDowell that show the district...
Three Madison police officers fired amid months-long investigation: Officials
MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three police officers have been fired in Madison, according to officials. The New Haven Register said they were fired following a months-long investigation into alleged “harassment and unprofessional conduct.” Officer Daniel Foito, Officer Natasha Pucillo, and Sergeant Kimberly Lauria were reportedly dismissed at a police commission meeting on Friday night. They […]
Police: Juveniles pepper spray Connecticut Post Mall shoppers
It's unclear how many people were involved in these incidents or what prompted them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Milford police: Multiple youths pepper sprayed during series of altercations near, at mall
MILFORD — A series of young people were pepper sprayed Saturday night as part of a series of altercations near the Connecticut Post Mall, according to police. Officers responded to the mall around 7:45 p.m. for a reported missing non-verbal young man with autism, Milford Police said on Facebook.
Eyewitness News
Avon police chief talks about murder-suicide case that involved a sergeant
AVON, CT (WFSB) - Avon’s police chief spoke about a murder-suicide case that involved one of his officers. Chief Paul Melanson participated in a news conference at 1 p.m. on Monday in which he said there was nothing in 50-year-old Sgt. Tom Jacius’s file that indicated he was capable of killing his wife, 49-year-old Doreen Jacius, or himself.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police investigating shooting at local bar
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they’re investigating a shooting at a local bar Sunday night. The shooting occurred at a bar in the 600 block of Brooklawn Avenue shortly before midnight, according to police. About 15 minutes later, at 12:03 a.m. Monday, a person who had been shot in the ankle arrived at an area hospital in a private vehicle, police said.
Eyewitness News
Cromwell mourns the death of its mayor
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Town of Cromwell is mourning the death of its mayor. Mayor Allan Spotts passed away over the weekend. He had been having health issues and died following heart surgery. Spotts was sworn in last November. He was 77. Spotts had a long history with the...
Disabled Bridgeport woman's house condemned due to 'unlivable' conditions
A disabled Bridgeport woman's home is set to be condemned by the Health Department due to mold, water damage and infestation. The property is owned by a former Bridgeport Fire official.
Eyewitness News
State police release Labor Day weekend statistics for crashes, violations
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police released enforcement statistics for the Labor Day holiday weekend. As of Monday morning, troopers responded to nearly 5,000 calls for help and 275 crashes. State police said the numbers reflected a time period from 12 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 to 7 a.m. on...
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
West Hartford PD warn of check-washing scam
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Police Department is warning about “check washing” scams. These con artists apparently change the payee names and often the dollar amounts on checks. Then fraudulently deposit them. Usually, they are stolen from mailboxes and literally washed in chemicals to clear the ink. Police say you can protect […]
Comments / 0