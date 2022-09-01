ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, CT

Eyewitness News

Farmington High School teacher placed on leave amid investigation

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Farmington High School teacher is on administrative leave amid an investigation. School officials said Patrick Skerker has been placed on leave while state and local agencies investigate an incident. Skerker is listed as a math teacher and Boys Cross Country coach on the high...
FARMINGTON, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Milford administrator to bring open door policy to Naugatuck schools

NAUGATUCK — The borough school district will have a new member to help lead the administration, students and families in the new school year. The Board of Education on Aug. 24 appointed Catherine M. Burland of Milford as the coordinator of pupil services. “I pride myself on an open...
NAUGATUCK, CT
New Haven Independent

Ansonia Cop's Act Of Kindness Goes Valley Viral

ANSONIA — An act of kindness by a new Ansonia police officer went viral on social media over the weekend. According to a post on Facebook on Friday from Wendelyn Narvaez, her grade-school grandson Landen was selling lemonade when he was approached by Officer Joel Perez. Perez asked what...
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford detective arrested for Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A detective with the Hartford Police Department was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in Waterbury on Sunday morning. Waterbury police charged 39-year-old Gregory Thomas of Wolcott, who was off duty at the time, with first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency 911 call.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police seek missing father

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are looking for a father after he and his 5-year-old daughter were initially reported missing. The father was identified as 51-year-old Aric McCray. His daughter was identified as 5-year-old Arica McCray. Arica McCray was located and reported to be safe, police confirmed to...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Wolcott superintendent has new plan to support students and staff

WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is your-back-to-school authority. In Wolcott Public Schools, a new superintendent is at the helm. Shawn Simpson has been in the seat for less than a month, but he’s already helping usher in new initiatives for the school year. Wolcott Public Schools Superintendent...
WOLCOTT, CT
Eyewitness News

Domestic threatening call leads to pursuit; suspect in custody

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 911 call about a domestic threatening situation led to a brief pursuit of a suspect in Hartford, police confirmed to Channel 3. Eyewitness News was on the scene at the Interstate 84 on-ramp in Hartford near Sisson Avenue. Police called the pursuit short and said...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

New Policy Defines School Cops’ Role

As school-based cops joined Hamden students in returning to the hallways this week, local leaders caught up on a late assignment: Writing rules for what the officers should or should not be doing in academic environments. The Hamden Board of Education unanimously voted Wednesday evening to enact a memorandum of...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Security guard struck at Simsbury High School: Police

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Simsbury police are searching for the person who allegedly struck a security guard in the Simsbury High School parking lot. According to the Simsbury police, officers were awaiting the arrival of a parent who was upset about an incident that involved his child. When the parent arrived, he spoke to police […]
SIMSBURY, CT
ctexaminer.com

Fleeing Retaliation in Colchester Schools, Student Faces Legal Hardball

COLCHESTER — The father of a Bacon Academy student who lodged a sexual harassment complaint against several members of the Colchester football team said that his daughter has nowhere to attend school this fall. Brian Hurlock, the father, released emails from interim Superintendent Timothy McDowell that show the district...
COLCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Three Madison police officers fired amid months-long investigation: Officials

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three police officers have been fired in Madison, according to officials. The New Haven Register said they were fired following a months-long investigation into alleged “harassment and unprofessional conduct.” Officer Daniel Foito, Officer Natasha Pucillo, and Sergeant Kimberly Lauria were reportedly dismissed at a police commission meeting on Friday night. They […]
MADISON, CT
Eyewitness News

Avon police chief talks about murder-suicide case that involved a sergeant

AVON, CT (WFSB) - Avon’s police chief spoke about a murder-suicide case that involved one of his officers. Chief Paul Melanson participated in a news conference at 1 p.m. on Monday in which he said there was nothing in 50-year-old Sgt. Tom Jacius’s file that indicated he was capable of killing his wife, 49-year-old Doreen Jacius, or himself.
AVON, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport police investigating shooting at local bar

BRIDGEPORT — Police say they’re investigating a shooting at a local bar Sunday night. The shooting occurred at a bar in the 600 block of Brooklawn Avenue shortly before midnight, according to police. About 15 minutes later, at 12:03 a.m. Monday, a person who had been shot in the ankle arrived at an area hospital in a private vehicle, police said.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Cromwell mourns the death of its mayor

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Town of Cromwell is mourning the death of its mayor. Mayor Allan Spotts passed away over the weekend. He had been having health issues and died following heart surgery. Spotts was sworn in last November. He was 77. Spotts had a long history with the...
CROMWELL, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

West Hartford PD warn of check-washing scam

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Police Department is warning about “check washing” scams. These con artists apparently change the payee names and often the dollar amounts on checks. Then fraudulently deposit them. Usually, they are stolen from mailboxes and literally washed in chemicals to clear the ink. Police say you can protect […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT

