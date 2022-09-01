AVON, CT (WFSB) - Avon’s police chief spoke about a murder-suicide case that involved one of his officers. Chief Paul Melanson participated in a news conference at 1 p.m. on Monday in which he said there was nothing in 50-year-old Sgt. Tom Jacius’s file that indicated he was capable of killing his wife, 49-year-old Doreen Jacius, or himself.

