WLWT 5
UC students on alert after hearing gunshots early Saturday morning
CINCINNATI — An overnight shootinginjures two people in an area not far from the University of Cincinnati. Connor Inskeep was closing up Hot Rod Charlies on Short Vine Street on Saturday morning, when he heard the chaos. "I saw people running right in front of the shop. People were...
WLWT 5
Overnight shooting leaves two injured near UC campus
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police are investigating a double shooting less than a mile away from the University of Cincinnati main campus. Around 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Short Vine for the report of a person shot. When police arrived, they located two individuals suffering...
WLWT 5
Thousands of travelers return to CVG after holiday travel
HEBRON, Ky. — Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year. especially on Friday and Monday. But, travelers returning home on the holiday said travel was a breeze. Sherry and Albert Weisbrot traveled to Washington, D.C. "We went to Washington, D.C. to visit family....
WLWT 5
Colerain High School senior dies in car crash; honored by students, staff
CINCINNATI — The Colerain High School community is mourning after a student was killed in a car crash last week, school officials said. The school’s website says Tyler Carter was a senior who recently died from his injuries after a serious crash. According to police reports, the crash...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to structure fire in Mt. Auburn
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a structure fire on Monday evening. The fire is occurring at 2401 Reading Road at a four story boarding house. At this time there is no information on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.
WLWT 5
Families of Hyde Park hit-and-run victims offering $11,500 cash reward for information leading to identity of driver
CINCINNATI — After a man was killed and two others were injured following ahit-and-run in Hyde Park last week, the victims' families are offering a reward for the identity of the driver. On Aug. 27, police responded to a call around 2:12 a.m. Saturday to investigate a serious injury...
WLWT 5
Crew responding to reports of a vehicle fire
CLEVES, Ohio — Crews are responding to reports of a vehicle fire in Cleves on Sunday night. The fire occurred at 8838 Coronet Court around 9:40 p.m.
WLWT 5
A packed weekend downtown sends off summer with bang
CINCINNATI — While welcoming guests to the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, Kelly Crawley has a big smile on his face to match the tips accumulating in his pocket. “We are all excited. Welcome to the city of Cincinnati and you will have a great time," said Crawley. From the...
WLWT 5
Three right lanes blocked due to accident on I-71 southbound
NORWOOD, Ohio — The three right lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 southbound after Norwood Lateral/SR 562/Exit8B due to an accident. Stop-and-go traffic goes back to Ridge Avenue South/Exit 8A. Delays can be expected. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
WLWT 5
Police close ramp to Ronald Reagan Highway from I-71 following a crash
KENWOOD, Ohio — Hamilton County police officers have closed the ramp from northbound I-71 to Ronald Reagan Highway after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 8:56...
WLWT 5
Former Dohn Community High School football player honored 1 year after becoming paralyzed
INDIAN HILL, Ohio — A former Dohn Community High School football player was honored Friday on the field he wasn't able to walk off of just a year ago. His teammates honored him at what they called "Simeon Whittle Encouragement Night," where he will also be celebrated by Cincinnati Country Day.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 21 others injured after nine-vehicle crash along I-75
LIMA, Ohio — A man is dead and 21 other people were injured after a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima on Sunday. It happened around 12:25 p.m. on Interstate 75 southbound in Allen County. Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi was traveling southbound when it struck several...
WLWT 5
Police: 2 rescued, firefighter injured after vehicle goes over embankment in Mt. Airy
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating the cause of crash that left two people and one firefighter injured Sunday. According to police, the incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night in the 5100 block of Hawaiian Terrance off Colerain Road. Police said Cincinnati Firefighters were contacted about a vehicle going...
WLWT 5
One lane blocked on I-75 in Roselawn due to a crash
CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on northbound I-75 in Roselawn after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported just north of the Ronald Reagan Highway interchange. No delays have been reported at...
WLWT 5
Prosecutors file response opposing motion to seal conviction of Skylar Richardson
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Prosecutors have filed a motion opposing amotion from Skylar Richardson to have her felony conviction sealed. Richardson was convicted in 2019 of abusing the corps of her baby. The motion from the prosecution, filed on Sept. 1 through the Warren County Prosecutor's Office, says "The...
WLWT 5
Police shut down section of Beechmont Avenue after a crash brings down utility wires
CINCINNATI — First responders have shut down a portion of Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township after a vehicle hit a pole, bringing down utility wires. Hamilton County dispatchers were able to confirm that a vehicle struck a pole on the 6900 block of Beechmont Ave, Monday afternoon. Police are...
WLWT 5
Firefighter, two others injured after embankment rescue
CINCINNATI — Three people, including a firefighter, were injured after two people were trapped inside a car after going over an embankment in Mt. Airy, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. CFD says they were notified of a car accident on Hawaiian Terrace which included the car going over...
WLWT 5
'We actually ran for our lives': Indiana flood victims share survival as cleanup continues
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — On-and-off again rain storms continued to pour over Southeastern Indiana Monday as crews spent Labor Day working to clear debris and restore power. On Saturday, flooding caused creeks and portions of the Ohio River to rise in parts of Jefferson and Switzerland counties. One woman...
WLWT 5
GCWW: Use caution on Continental Drive in Sharonville after water main break
CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati Water Works reported a water main break on Continental Drive in Sharonville, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. GCCW posted on their twitter page that a water main break was reported on the 1710 block...
WLWT 5
EMA: Flooding washes away homes in southeast Indiana; woman's body found downstream
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Torrential rains caused flooding in parts of Kentucky and Indiana on Saturday. According to the Jefferson County, Indiana Emergency Management, houses were washed away along East Brushy Fork Road near Manville, Indiana. An elderly woman's body was found five miles downstream from where her house swept away.
