'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
GMA’s Lara Spencer accidentally comes up with ‘new name’ for Serena Williams during on-air blunder
GOOD Morning America star Lara Spencer has accidentally created a new name for tennis great Serena Williams during an on-air blunder. The 53-year-old has suffered multiple mishaps while reporting live on the morning show over the past few days. Lara has been GMA’s go-to host for reporting on the U.S....
Serena Williams comes under fire from tennis legend Margaret Court, who said Williams has never admired her
Court, 80, holds the all-time record for Grand Slam singles titles with 24 – one more than Williams.
Ben Simmons is even being booed at the US Open
Brooklyn Nets player Ben Simmons got to be in attendance for Serena Williams‘ last tennis match. The drawback was that he didn’t get a very supportive welcome when they showed him on the big screen. In fact, he got boos from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. That’s...
Tennis player makes all-time unforced error at US Open
While the goal is to avoid them, unforced errors happen on the tennis court. The game is played by humans, after all, and humans make mistakes. But what Nick Kyrgios did against top seed Daniil Medvedev during Sunday night’s US Open match between the two goes beyond a typical unforced error.
Sports world reacts to Serena Williams’ final tennis match
At the conclusion of a three hour contest against Ajla Tomljanović, the legendary tennis career of Serena Williams ended. It was almost like nobody wanted it to end. Serena very much left it all out on the court this week at the US Open. She took care of Danka Kovinić in the first round and then defeated No. 2 ranked Anett Kontaveit in the second round. Unfortunately, Serena was unable to progress any further, and Tomljanović defeated her in the third round 7-5, 6-7, 6-1.
JR Smith shares hilarious Michael Jordan trash talk story
It’s probably fair to say that former NBA guard JR Smith is one of the best and most accomplished athletes on the planet, winning multiple NBA championships during his 17-year career before beginning a collegiate golf career during his retirement from the league. But as it turns out, Michael Jordan is better at both sports, and he was sure to let Smith know about it.
