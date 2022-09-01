At the conclusion of a three hour contest against Ajla Tomljanović, the legendary tennis career of Serena Williams ended. It was almost like nobody wanted it to end. Serena very much left it all out on the court this week at the US Open. She took care of Danka Kovinić in the first round and then defeated No. 2 ranked Anett Kontaveit in the second round. Unfortunately, Serena was unable to progress any further, and Tomljanović defeated her in the third round 7-5, 6-7, 6-1.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO