Olivia Wilde has addressed the rumors of bad blood between herself and Don’t Worry Darling star actress Florence Pugh by… not addressing them at all. If indeed there’s no such thing as bad press, then Olivia Wilde’s upcoming directorial effort Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles has had the promo run of the year. Much that has been said about the film has, however, shifted the focus from fiction towards real life, from Wilde’s relationship with Styles to the recasting of his character, which was initially supposed to be played by controversial Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO