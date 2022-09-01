Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Old-school Marvel fans lament the loss of a film fixture the MCU ditched long ago
Oh, how far the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come. From the humble beginnings of Edward Norton’s short-lived run as Hulk, to Tatiana Maslany’s twerk-happy turn as She-Hulk, the MCU is closing in on 15 years of some of the most beloved entertainment in recent history, and it shows no signs of slowing down.
wegotthiscovered.com
Praise Khonshu: ‘Moon Knight’ just won an Emmy
One of Marvel’s latest entries onto Disney Plus has now been honored at the Creative Arts Emmys, with Moon Knight picking up a unsurprising accolade. Released in March 2022, the series boasted the talents of Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamaway, but it isn’t its actors getting the nod for an Emmy; instead it is its sound editing picking up a gong. Winning the Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special, it’s joined the likes of What If…? and WandaVision is receiving recognition.
wegotthiscovered.com
WB exec Walter Hamada told Xolo Maridueña that Blue Beetle role is ‘really important’ to DCEU
Maybe it will be next year’s Blue Beetle film that will truly be responsible for changing the hierarchy of power in the DC universe, and not Black Adam, after all. At least, that’s what you might believe after reading what Warner Bros.’ president of DC films, Walter Hamada, told Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Captain America’s brother joins the MCU as Disney teases imminent X-Men updates
Make way, True Believers, it’s time for today’s roundup of the latest Marvel news. In the wake of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three dropping on Disney Plus yesterday, MCU fans have continued to unpack that wild installment of the superhero sitcom, uncovering a surprising cameo that expands an Avenger’s family tree. Elsewhere, X-Men fans will be thrilled by the studio seemingly teasing some Wolverine goodness to come at next week’s Disney Plus Day.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
7 Hollywood A-listers rumored to join the MCU at next weekend’s D23 Expo
As next week’s D23 Expo approaches, the rumors are running rampant. What does Marvel have up its sleeve for its next round of announcements? The word on social media is that the studio has signed some major A-listers to join the MCU. The rumor catching fire on Twitter claims...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Death is not the end’: Chadwick Boseman’s bittersweet MCU goodbye earns posthumous Emmy win
The late Chadwick Boseman was awarded one final accolade as he posthumously received the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over performance. The win came from his last performance as the MCU’s T’Challa for the Disney Plus animated series, What If…?. Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans react with glee over rumors of Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen joining the cast
Just as fans were recovering from all the breath-catching moments in the third House of the Dragon episode, the rumor mill has become abuzz with word that Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen will be joining the world of Westeros in the second season. With the HBO spinoff series adapting Fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
wegotthiscovered.com
An underrated action-thriller that spawned a hit streaming series is shooting up the charts
Lately, it’s not uncommon to see the series Hanna suggested for you to stream (especially if you have an Amazon Fire Stick like me). If you’ve dug into the three-season series, which concluded last year, you might dig a little further and come to the realization that the show is based on a movie of the same name.
Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival
Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Two unimaginable horrors combine to top the Netflix charts
Netflix audiences love nothing more than a strong limited series and a new one has come out of absolutely nowhere to top the charts with the terrifying story of a mysterious cult survivor. Two truly despicable and horrifying concepts – the state of Ohio and Satan himself – meet in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Dune’ star turns doomsayer as Timothée Chalamet warns ‘societal collapse is in the air’
Timothée Chalamet, an actor who makes millions of dollars by dressing up like fictional characters, has a new title on his resume: doomsayer. In a recent interview with Variety to publicize a movie where he pretends to be a cannibal, Chalamet opened up about his views on the world and social media.
wegotthiscovered.com
Olivia Wilde dodges Florence Pugh ‘falling out’ question, says internet ‘is sufficiently well nourished’
Olivia Wilde has addressed the rumors of bad blood between herself and Don’t Worry Darling star actress Florence Pugh by… not addressing them at all. If indeed there’s no such thing as bad press, then Olivia Wilde’s upcoming directorial effort Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles has had the promo run of the year. Much that has been said about the film has, however, shifted the focus from fiction towards real life, from Wilde’s relationship with Styles to the recasting of his character, which was initially supposed to be played by controversial Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf.
wegotthiscovered.com
10 actresses who can play Gwen Stacy in the MCU
Spider-Man: No Way Home gave the MCU quite the revamp. Since the movie ended with no one remembering that Peter Parker is Spider-Man or remembering Peter Parker at all, Spidey’s story has a fresh start. What could that mean for the MCU? Peter’s had quite a bit of love interests in the comics, so it’s only fair that MJ has some competition. The top choice for the next Spidey character to enter the MCU is Gwen Stacy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fandom infighting begins as ‘Loki’ fails to win a single Emmy
After WandaVision‘s strong showing at last year’s Emmys, Marvel fans paid special attention to this weekend’s Creative Emmy Awards ceremony. Unfortunately, it wasn’t as big as a success for the next wave of MCU TV series as it was for WV last year. While Moon Knight managed to come away with a win, neither What If…? or, more surprisingly, Loki managed to pick up a gong for themselves.
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Pine fans are ready and waiting to save him from the controversial ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ press circuit
Fans seem to think Chris Pine is struggling to survive the press run for the upcoming Olivia Wilde-directed thriller Don’t Worry Darling, starring himself, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Gemma Chan, and which is premiering at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The movie hasn’t had the greatest start...
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ star reveals he was almost cast as Captain America
It’s wild to think of how different the MCU could’ve turned out if those original stars of the franchise were cast differently. Everyone knows that Tom Cruise was the first choice for Iron Man over Robert Downey Jr., and John Kransinski was famously in the running for Captain America long before he cameoed as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now, another familiar face has revealed how he likewise came close to landing the coveted role of Marvel’s Sentinel of Liberty.
Comments / 0