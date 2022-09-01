ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Old-school Marvel fans lament the loss of a film fixture the MCU ditched long ago

Oh, how far the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come. From the humble beginnings of Edward Norton’s short-lived run as Hulk, to Tatiana Maslany’s twerk-happy turn as She-Hulk, the MCU is closing in on 15 years of some of the most beloved entertainment in recent history, and it shows no signs of slowing down.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Praise Khonshu: ‘Moon Knight’ just won an Emmy

One of Marvel’s latest entries onto Disney Plus has now been honored at the Creative Arts Emmys, with Moon Knight picking up a unsurprising accolade. Released in March 2022, the series boasted the talents of Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamaway, but it isn’t its actors getting the nod for an Emmy; instead it is its sound editing picking up a gong. Winning the Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special, it’s joined the likes of What If…? and WandaVision is receiving recognition.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Captain America’s brother joins the MCU as Disney teases imminent X-Men updates

Make way, True Believers, it’s time for today’s roundup of the latest Marvel news. In the wake of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three dropping on Disney Plus yesterday, MCU fans have continued to unpack that wild installment of the superhero sitcom, uncovering a surprising cameo that expands an Avenger’s family tree. Elsewhere, X-Men fans will be thrilled by the studio seemingly teasing some Wolverine goodness to come at next week’s Disney Plus Day.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Ezra Miller
wegotthiscovered.com

7 Hollywood A-listers rumored to join the MCU at next weekend’s D23 Expo

As next week’s D23 Expo approaches, the rumors are running rampant. What does Marvel have up its sleeve for its next round of announcements? The word on social media is that the studio has signed some major A-listers to join the MCU. The rumor catching fire on Twitter claims...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Hot Take#Dc Comics#Universe#Warner Bros
OK! Magazine

Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival

Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Two unimaginable horrors combine to top the Netflix charts

Netflix audiences love nothing more than a strong limited series and a new one has come out of absolutely nowhere to top the charts with the terrifying story of a mysterious cult survivor. Two truly despicable and horrifying concepts – the state of Ohio and Satan himself – meet in...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

Olivia Wilde dodges Florence Pugh ‘falling out’ question, says internet ‘is sufficiently well nourished’

Olivia Wilde has addressed the rumors of bad blood between herself and Don’t Worry Darling star actress Florence Pugh by… not addressing them at all. If indeed there’s no such thing as bad press, then Olivia Wilde’s upcoming directorial effort Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles has had the promo run of the year. Much that has been said about the film has, however, shifted the focus from fiction towards real life, from Wilde’s relationship with Styles to the recasting of his character, which was initially supposed to be played by controversial Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

10 actresses who can play Gwen Stacy in the MCU

Spider-Man: No Way Home gave the MCU quite the revamp. Since the movie ended with no one remembering that Peter Parker is Spider-Man or remembering Peter Parker at all, Spidey’s story has a fresh start. What could that mean for the MCU? Peter’s had quite a bit of love interests in the comics, so it’s only fair that MJ has some competition. The top choice for the next Spidey character to enter the MCU is Gwen Stacy.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fandom infighting begins as ‘Loki’ fails to win a single Emmy

After WandaVision‘s strong showing at last year’s Emmys, Marvel fans paid special attention to this weekend’s Creative Emmy Awards ceremony. Unfortunately, it wasn’t as big as a success for the next wave of MCU TV series as it was for WV last year. While Moon Knight managed to come away with a win, neither What If…? or, more surprisingly, Loki managed to pick up a gong for themselves.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ star reveals he was almost cast as Captain America

It’s wild to think of how different the MCU could’ve turned out if those original stars of the franchise were cast differently. Everyone knows that Tom Cruise was the first choice for Iron Man over Robert Downey Jr., and John Kransinski was famously in the running for Captain America long before he cameoed as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now, another familiar face has revealed how he likewise came close to landing the coveted role of Marvel’s Sentinel of Liberty.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy