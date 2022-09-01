Santa Barbara County elected department heads granted 2.5% raise; D.A. gets 3.5%

Santa Ynez is making it look easy. The Pirates rolled past the other Pirates Friday night, in a 59-19 win over Morro Bay in a non-league football game. Santa Ynez is now 2-0 on the season. The Pirates started the year with a 35-0 win over Atascadero on Aug. 19. They were then off for their bye on Aug. 26.

SANTA YNEZ, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO