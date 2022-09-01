Santa Barbara County elected department heads granted 2.5% raise; D.A. gets 3.5%

Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Relief money still available for very small businesses in Santa Barbara County
Relief funds are still available to help very small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Executive Office said Friday. Very small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for grants of up to $2,500 through the Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief...
Lompoc Record
Solvang's Wildling Museum to showcase works of wildlife-inspired artist
Ojai-based artist Hilary Baker will showcase her fall exhibition — "Wildlife on the Edge: Hilary Baker" — at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang from Oct. 8 through March 6, 2023. Baker's collection features new acrylic artwork from her "Predators" series, alongside a newer series...
Lompoc Record
CAPA Pet of the Week: Discus
Discus is a 1-year-old female, black short-haired rabbit available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Discus's adoption fees include her spay, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption.
Lompoc Record
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in Conception boat fire that killed 34
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles federal judge threw out an indictment Friday charging a dive boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard a vessel anchored off Santa Barbara. The ruling came on the third anniversary of one of the deadliest...
Lompoc Record
Santa Ynez moves to 2-0 with thrashing of Morro Bay
Santa Ynez is making it look easy. The Pirates rolled past the other Pirates Friday night, in a 59-19 win over Morro Bay in a non-league football game. Santa Ynez is now 2-0 on the season. The Pirates started the year with a 35-0 win over Atascadero on Aug. 19. They were then off for their bye on Aug. 26.
