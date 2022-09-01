Read full article on original website
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Alan Jackson’s Daughter Gets Engaged: See Sweet Pics of the Happy Couple
Alan Jackson’s daughter Mattie is engaged. Mattie Jackson Selecman is 32-years-old. She’s the oldest of Alan Jackson’s three daughters. She made the announcement with an Instagram post. Check it out below. “Well…came down to the beach for a week to celebrate my sweet man’s 30th birthday. Didn’t...
‘Gunsmoke’: Why the Producers Tried to Keep Burt Reynolds’ Role Small
Gunsmoke producers were so threatened by Burt Reynolds’ raw charisma that they admitted to holding him back on the classic tv western. According to a recent MeTV article, the producers even openly said they kept Reynolds sidelined. Reynolds played Native American blacksmith Quint Asper. He was introduced to the show in 1963 during season 8. Though a supporting character, he quickly became a breakout fan favorite. Supposedly, acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was named after Reynolds’ character.
Carrie Underwood Jumps on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Bandwagon, Looks Unrecognizable in Throwback Pics
Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to participate in the “Teenage Dirtbag Challenge” on TikTok. The social media trend finds participants sharing photos of themselves from their teen years set to the Wheatus track “Teenage Dirtbag.” The song was the lead single from their 2000 debut album. Check out Carrie Underwood’s entry below.
Wolf Van Halen Shares Emotional Tribute To Taylor Hawkins Ahead of Tribute Concert
The first of two tribute concerts for the late Taylor Hawkins will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Before the show, Wolf Van Halen shared a photo of two guitars lying in his room. Check out the post below. “Ready for the day [heart emoji] #TaylorHawkins,” Wolf Van Halen...
WATCH: Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional During Standing Ovation for His ‘Comeback’ Role in New Movie
Brendan Fraser’s reaction to his standing ovation for The Whale will make fans of the… The post WATCH: Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional During Standing Ovation for His ‘Comeback’ Role in New Movie appeared first on Outsider.
Luke Combs Refunds Sold-Out Show in Maine Proving He Meant Every Word of ‘Doin’ This’
Luke Combs kicked off his Middle of Somewhere Tour with a two-night stand in Bangor, Maine. Combs sold out two shows at Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater. He played the first show on Friday night and poured his soul into every song. He also took a moment to reward some hard-working young fans in the crowd. Unfortunately, he went so hard on Friday that his voice was starting to go out on Saturday. Before the show started, Combs knew his voice wouldn’t be up to par.
Kelsea Ballerini Breaks Down in Tears in Bathtub Amid Morgan Evans Divorce
Kelsea Ballerini filed for divorce from her husband Morgan Evans last week. In a new TikTok video, she’s experiencing a lot of emotions over the split. Check out the clip that she shared below. a complex time. “A complex time,” she captioned the post. It was soundtracked by “Complex”...
‘TODAY Show’: Savannah Guthrie’s ‘Goodbye’ Post Has Fans Weighing in
For weeks, TODAY Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have reportedly been locked in a behind-the-scenes feud that, on occasion, seems to spill onscreen. A new “goodbye” post on the former’s Instagram now has fans weighing in with their thoughts regarding the end of summer, as well as on the rumors that Guthrie is leaving the show due to the ongoing feud.
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello
As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Daughter Bella’s Birthday
On Friday (September 2nd), Transformers star Mark Wahlberg took to his Instagram to celebrate his daughter Bella’s 19th birthday. In the social media post, Mark Wahlberg shared a super cute photo of him and Bella together. “Happy B Day Bella!,” Wahlberg declared with adorable emojis. Last month,...
‘The Voice’s Gwen Stefani Drops Throwback Picture ‘Hanging Out’ With Blake Shelton
In 2014, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met for the first time as co-judges on The Voice. The pair immediately bonded over their shared experiences, becoming fast friends. And just a year later, they were officially a couple. After six years of dating, and several duets celebrating their relationship, Shelton...
WATCH: Paul McCartney Performs Beatles Classic Live for the First Time at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Rock music legend Paul McCartney took the stage to perform “Oh! Darling” backed by Chrissie Hynde and the Foo Fighters. This was at a tribute concert for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who unexpectedly passed away back in march. Prior to the benefit concert, Paul McCartney was not...
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Made This Change That Irritated Some Fans
Criticism continues to plague Mayim Bialik as Jeopardy! fans become irritated with a thing that the game show host recently changed. According to Looper, fans of the game show are now irritated with Bialik after she’s been referring to the first round of the show as being “Single Jeopardy”. How it usually works is that the first one is simply “Jeopardy” and the second round is “Double Jeopardy”. Of course, this random moment has got the fans talking – and not in a good way.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Thanks Fans for Birthday Wishes
Steve Schirripa has spent many years endearing himself to TV viewers. Fans recognize him best for his roles as Bobby Baccalieri in the classic TV drama The Sopranos. And more recently as Detective Anthony Abetemarco in Blue Bloods. The beloved actor celebrated his 65th on Saturday. And by the looks...
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Marks 14th Anniversary of Premiere Episode With Badass Pic
On Saturday (September 3rd), the Sons of Anarchy crew celebrated the 14th anniversary of the cult classic TV series’ premiere. “Fourteen years ago today, Sons of Anarchy hit the road,” the TV series’ crew declared on multiple social media platforms. “Thanks for riding with us.”. Sons...
HARDY and Lainey Wilson Rock Seven Peaks Music Festival with ‘Wait In the Truck’
HARDY and Lainey Wilson shared the live debut of their duet “Wait in the Truck” at Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Music Festival. HARDY has called the song the best one that he’s ever written. He’d performed it in his own live show before the festival, but this is the first time that he and Lainey Wilson have performed it live together. They recreated their characters from the music video, with HARDY in a prison uniform Check out a fan-shot clip below.
‘That ’70s Show’: Why This Star Had to Ride the Bus to Set
When Mila Kunis landed her iconic role of Jackie Burkhart on That ’70s Show, she became the youngest actor on set, which caused a few embarrassing situations. As the now 39-year-old shared with Conan O’Brien, she grew up with “old-school parents.” And if she talked back or stepped out of line, they were quick to drop the hammer. On two occasions, they even took her car keys and forced her to ride the bus to her Hollywood set.
‘Fast and Furious’ Star Gets Married in California Surrounded by Costars
Fast and Furious‘ Jordana Brewster tied the not this weekend. Her fellow co-stars were in attendance. Brewster, who Mia Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise, has been with her now-husband Mason Morfit for about a year now. The two officially became husband and wife this week in Santa Barbara.
Kane Brown Releases First Teaser of New Duet With His Wife: VIDEO
Kane Brown has a new album arriving on Friday. He’s had a string of singles since his last full-length was released in 2019. But this is just the third full-length of his career. A few of those singles will be included on Different Man. “Like I Love Country Music,” “Go Around,” Grand,” “One Mississippi” and “Whiskey Sour” are all part of the 17-track collection. The album will also include a duet with his wife, Katelyn. The track is titled “Thank You,” and he offered a tease via social media. Check it out below.
