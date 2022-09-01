ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Gunsmoke’: Why the Producers Tried to Keep Burt Reynolds’ Role Small

Gunsmoke producers were so threatened by Burt Reynolds’ raw charisma that they admitted to holding him back on the classic tv western. According to a recent MeTV article, the producers even openly said they kept Reynolds sidelined. Reynolds played Native American blacksmith Quint Asper. He was introduced to the show in 1963 during season 8. Though a supporting character, he quickly became a breakout fan favorite. Supposedly, acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was named after Reynolds’ character.
MOVIES
Luke Combs Refunds Sold-Out Show in Maine Proving He Meant Every Word of ‘Doin’ This’

Luke Combs kicked off his Middle of Somewhere Tour with a two-night stand in Bangor, Maine. Combs sold out two shows at Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater. He played the first show on Friday night and poured his soul into every song. He also took a moment to reward some hard-working young fans in the crowd. Unfortunately, he went so hard on Friday that his voice was starting to go out on Saturday. Before the show started, Combs knew his voice wouldn’t be up to par.
BANGOR, ME
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello

As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Daughter Bella’s Birthday

On Friday (September 2nd), Transformers star Mark Wahlberg took to his Instagram to celebrate his daughter Bella’s 19th birthday. In the social media post, Mark Wahlberg shared a super cute photo of him and Bella together. “Happy B Day Bella!,” Wahlberg declared with adorable emojis. Last month,...
CELEBRITIES
‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Made This Change That Irritated Some Fans

Criticism continues to plague Mayim Bialik as Jeopardy! fans become irritated with a thing that the game show host recently changed. According to Looper, fans of the game show are now irritated with Bialik after she’s been referring to the first round of the show as being “Single Jeopardy”. How it usually works is that the first one is simply “Jeopardy” and the second round is “Double Jeopardy”. Of course, this random moment has got the fans talking – and not in a good way.
TV SHOWS
HARDY and Lainey Wilson Rock Seven Peaks Music Festival with ‘Wait In the Truck’

HARDY and Lainey Wilson shared the live debut of their duet “Wait in the Truck” at Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Music Festival. HARDY has called the song the best one that he’s ever written. He’d performed it in his own live show before the festival, but this is the first time that he and Lainey Wilson have performed it live together. They recreated their characters from the music video, with HARDY in a prison uniform Check out a fan-shot clip below.
MUSIC
‘That ’70s Show’: Why This Star Had to Ride the Bus to Set

When Mila Kunis landed her iconic role of Jackie Burkhart on That ’70s Show, she became the youngest actor on set, which caused a few embarrassing situations. As the now 39-year-old shared with Conan O’Brien, she grew up with “old-school parents.” And if she talked back or stepped out of line, they were quick to drop the hammer. On two occasions, they even took her car keys and forced her to ride the bus to her Hollywood set.
ENTERTAINMENT
Kane Brown Releases First Teaser of New Duet With His Wife: VIDEO

Kane Brown has a new album arriving on Friday. He’s had a string of singles since his last full-length was released in 2019. But this is just the third full-length of his career. A few of those singles will be included on Different Man. “Like I Love Country Music,” “Go Around,” Grand,” “One Mississippi” and “Whiskey Sour” are all part of the 17-track collection. The album will also include a duet with his wife, Katelyn. The track is titled “Thank You,” and he offered a tease via social media. Check it out below.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

