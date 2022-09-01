Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels start the season strong against Idaho StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
Related
When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?
Ahh, Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Neon Capital of the World. Aliased under numerous nicknames, the city evokes an environment of bright lights, non-stop entertainment, desert fun — and lost wages…. When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?. …but are you really...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas woman denied 3 times by state for stairlift at residence
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman struggling with kidney disease and heart issues has been unable to get a stairlift installed at her condo. The state has denied Ormila Singh’s request three times now to put in the lift for her mother, which would be located outside of her condo.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas homeless individuals concerned after some storm drain covers are sealed shut
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is illegal to enter flood control tunnels under the Las Vegas Valley. However, that hasn’t stopped many from living in them. A nonprofit group that provides help to homeless people in tunnels recently told FOX5 as many as 1,500 people at any given time are living in the tunnels.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas 6-year-old born with half a heart receives special surprise
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One and every 100 children are born with only half a heart. Las Vegas 6-year-old Anthony Marquez is one of them. “Emotionally, it was very difficult and at one point we thought we were going to lose him,” said Jorge Jimenez Marquez, who is Anthony’s father.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kunr.org
A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks
Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., during its grand opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony. “We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole...
Fox5 KVVU
‘Fine line between education and being disrespectful,’ TikTok mortician reacts to Las Vegas mortuary transport driver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A viral mortician based out of New York is reacting to the local mortuary transport driver- fired for recording and posting videos of bodies from different funeral homes throughout the valley. That story FOX5 aired in August has garnered over a million views online, reaching...
Newspaper reporter fatally stabbed outside Las Vegas home
Newspaper reporter fatally stabbed outside home
Fox5 KVVU
CCFD says 1 person dead in house fire in east Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Fire Department says one person has died after a house fire Monday in the east Las Vegas Valley. CCFD says the incident occurred at 6140 Yellowstone Avenue, near Mt. Hood and Lake Mead. Authorities say one person was killed in the fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Las Vegas to Hoover Dam and Lake Mead
Looking for an exciting adventure close to Sin City? The short but epic road trip from Las Vegas to Hoover Dam and Lake Mead will take you past stunning scenery, through some of the best gems of Nevada's iconic landscape and fantastic small towns, to an oasis in the desert.
COVID-19 bivalent boosters approved, coming to Las Vegas
The SNHD has started receiving some of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines and expects to begin offering them next week in its clinics according to a release.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas restaurant makes security changes after valley-wide burglary spree
Risque Monkeypox awareness ad from SNHD sparks debate in medical and LGBTQ+ communities. A risque Monkeypox awareness ad from the Southern Nevada Health District has sparked debate among people in the medical and LGBTQ+ communities. Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more...
Fox5 KVVU
36K people lose power after powerful storm hits Laughlin, Bullhead City
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Severe weather hammered Laughlin and Bullhead City Sunday evening, leading to both NV Energy and Mohave Electric reporting outages. Mohave Electric said 50 distribution poles were downed by the storm around 6:30 p.m., leaving 36,000 residents without power. At 8 p.m., NV Energy reported 3,744 customers without power.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox5 KVVU
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 3 stops in Las Vegas this week
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in the Las Vegas Valley this week. According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will visit three Smith’s stores on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The company said the three events are as...
Fox5 KVVU
50-foot showgirls on city’s gateway to downtown Las Vegas lit for first time Wednesday
Risque Monkeypox awareness ad from SNHD sparks debate in medical and LGBTQ+ communities. A risque Monkeypox awareness ad from the Southern Nevada Health District has sparked debate among people in the medical and LGBTQ+ communities. Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more...
Legal changes make Colorado an enticing casino market for Nevada operators
Millions of dollars of investment by Nevada gaming companies into casinos in Colorado's historic mining communities has turned the state into 14th largest gaming market in the U.S. The post Legal changes make Colorado an enticing casino market for Nevada operators appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada’s students are becoming makeshift teachers
Given that our state consistently clocks in at 49th or 50th in the nation for K-12 education outcomes, the potential impacts of Covid-19 on Nevada’s school system have led many parents, educators, and students to worry for the future. Those who have sounded the alarm aren’t wrong to do so; while it’s too early to have good data on Covid’s effects on Nevada’s students, nationwide research has linked Covid-prompted distance learning to the worsening of academic outcomes, widening of achievement gaps along lines of class, and increases in absenteeism and mental health issues among K-12 students. But you already knew that—or if you didn’t, you probably could have guessed it. It’s not a bad story to tell. We should talk about the many shortcomings of our system.
People in Southern Nevada share ways to beat the excessive heat this holiday weekend
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we deal with unusual, extreme temperatures this Labor Day weekend, tourists and locals shared with 8 News Now how they are beating the heat. “This is definitely some serious heat,” Connor Williams, who visited Las Vegas from Michigan said. It may be September, but the heat is on, and though […]
KOLO TV Reno
Water bottles allowed at Nevada’s first home game
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Ron Carter of Carson City celebrated turning 100 years old with a ride on the back of a Harley. Northern Nevada is still under a heat advisory, with temperatures in Reno expected to reach a high of 101 degrees. This warm trend expected to continue through next Tuesday. Other than the heat, you can expect clear skies and light winds.
8newsnow.com
Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For those living out on the Las Vegas streets, the need to find shelter becomes a race against time when it comes to the extreme heat. “Although it wasn’t Las Vegas, it was Phoenix, Arizona, very similar climate in the summer of course and in 1999, I was living on the streets homeless and I come from that background,” explained Robert Rowsell.
Las Vegas council hopefuls want to increase police budget, focus on housing security
As two members move to pursue higher office, Las Vegas voters will decide in November which new faces they want to fill those pivotal city council positions and make decisions about development, public safety and the future of Nevada’s largest city. The post Las Vegas council hopefuls want to increase police budget, focus on housing security appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Comments / 2