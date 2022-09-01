Given that our state consistently clocks in at 49th or 50th in the nation for K-12 education outcomes, the potential impacts of Covid-19 on Nevada’s school system have led many parents, educators, and students to worry for the future. Those who have sounded the alarm aren’t wrong to do so; while it’s too early to have good data on Covid’s effects on Nevada’s students, nationwide research has linked Covid-prompted distance learning to the worsening of academic outcomes, widening of achievement gaps along lines of class, and increases in absenteeism and mental health issues among K-12 students. But you already knew that—or if you didn’t, you probably could have guessed it. It’s not a bad story to tell. We should talk about the many shortcomings of our system.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO