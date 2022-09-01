ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BoardingArea

When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?

Ahh, Las Vegas. Sin City. The Gambling Capital of the World. The Neon Capital of the World. Aliased under numerous nicknames, the city evokes an environment of bright lights, non-stop entertainment, desert fun — and lost wages…. When is Las Vegas Not Really Las Vegas?. …but are you really...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas woman denied 3 times by state for stairlift at residence

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman struggling with kidney disease and heart issues has been unable to get a stairlift installed at her condo. The state has denied Ormila Singh’s request three times now to put in the lift for her mother, which would be located outside of her condo.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Industry
Las Vegas, NV
Industry
State
Nevada State
Reno, NV
Business
Reno, NV
Industry
Reno, NV
Education
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
Local
Nevada Business
City
Reno, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
kunr.org

A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks

Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., during its grand opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony. “We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole...
SPARKS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

CCFD says 1 person dead in house fire in east Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Fire Department says one person has died after a house fire Monday in the east Las Vegas Valley. CCFD says the incident occurred at 6140 Yellowstone Avenue, near Mt. Hood and Lake Mead. Authorities say one person was killed in the fire...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#K12#Construction Maintenance#Education Construction#Ace High School
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Las Vegas to Hoover Dam and Lake Mead

Looking for an exciting adventure close to Sin City? The short but epic road trip from Las Vegas to Hoover Dam and Lake Mead will take you past stunning scenery, through some of the best gems of Nevada's iconic landscape and fantastic small towns, to an oasis in the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas restaurant makes security changes after valley-wide burglary spree

Risque Monkeypox awareness ad from SNHD sparks debate in medical and LGBTQ+ communities. A risque Monkeypox awareness ad from the Southern Nevada Health District has sparked debate among people in the medical and LGBTQ+ communities. Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

36K people lose power after powerful storm hits Laughlin, Bullhead City

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Severe weather hammered Laughlin and Bullhead City Sunday evening, leading to both NV Energy and Mohave Electric reporting outages. Mohave Electric said 50 distribution poles were downed by the storm around 6:30 p.m., leaving 36,000 residents without power. At 8 p.m., NV Energy reported 3,744 customers without power.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Fox5 KVVU

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 3 stops in Las Vegas this week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in the Las Vegas Valley this week. According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will visit three Smith’s stores on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The company said the three events are as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Nevada’s students are becoming makeshift teachers

Given that our state consistently clocks in at 49th or 50th in the nation for K-12 education outcomes, the potential impacts of Covid-19 on Nevada’s school system have led many parents, educators, and students to worry for the future. Those who have sounded the alarm aren’t wrong to do so; while it’s too early to have good data on Covid’s effects on Nevada’s students, nationwide research has linked Covid-prompted distance learning to the worsening of academic outcomes, widening of achievement gaps along lines of class, and increases in absenteeism and mental health issues among K-12 students. But you already knew that—or if you didn’t, you probably could have guessed it. It’s not a bad story to tell. We should talk about the many shortcomings of our system.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Water bottles allowed at Nevada’s first home game

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Ron Carter of Carson City celebrated turning 100 years old with a ride on the back of a Harley. Northern Nevada is still under a heat advisory, with temperatures in Reno expected to reach a high of 101 degrees. This warm trend expected to continue through next Tuesday. Other than the heat, you can expect clear skies and light winds.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Excessive heat threatens Las Vegas homeless population

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For those living out on the Las Vegas streets, the need to find shelter becomes a race against time when it comes to the extreme heat. “Although it wasn’t Las Vegas, it was Phoenix, Arizona, very similar climate in the summer of course and in 1999, I was living on the streets homeless and I come from that background,” explained Robert Rowsell.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Nevada Independent

Las Vegas council hopefuls want to increase police budget, focus on housing security

As two members move to pursue higher office, Las Vegas voters will decide in November which new faces they want to fill those pivotal city council positions and make decisions about development, public safety and the future of Nevada’s largest city. The post Las Vegas council hopefuls want to increase police budget, focus on housing security appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy