Memphis, TN

Tennessee pig missing for weeks reunited with owners

By Melissa Moon
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A pet pig on the lam for six weeks was reunited with its owners Wednesday afternoon at Memphis Animal Services.

Somebody found the 80-pound Juliana pig named Julie wandering near Jackson and Chelsea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZ0Zy_0hdQVpiJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szhUo_0hdQVpiJ00
Julie the pig

Kristin Clark said she had the pig for about four months before she managed to escape from her gated backyard.

She was relieved when she got the call yesterday that Julie had been found.

“I didn’t think I was going to get that little girl,” said Clark. “I thought she was gone.”

Clark said she had been searching nonstop for Julie and even turned to the lost pet website Pawboost for help.

“They share it to groups on Facebook and Instagram and a bunch of different sites,” Clark said.

MAS said their pet reunification specialist searched many of those sites and found Clark’s post about her missing pig.

“Animal Services called me and said they had a pig that matched my pig’s description,” Clark said.

Memphis Animal Services had been housing Julie in a grassy area outside. Clark and her son only had to yell the pig’s name a few times before she came running toward them.

“She knows her name,” said Clark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GbpoF_0hdQVpiJ00

Kristin Clark gives her pet pig Julie a belly rub

Clark said Julie was found about three miles from her home.

She has no idea what the very friendly pig has been up to but believes someone was taking care of her. She said Julie had gained 15-20 pounds.

“She was eating good,” said Clark.

MAS said housing a pet pig is not unusual. On average, they get one lost pig a year.

