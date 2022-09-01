ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Woman hides in bathroom with two kids when shots ring out in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gunshots Saturday night near a busy store on Schillinger Road left bystanders completely rattled, especially the woman who called 911 while hiding in a bathroom stall, huddled with her children. “I heard someone say that shots had been fired,” said Amber Barnard, who was inside Target....
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Terrance Fayne II

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Terrance Fayne II, who Marshals say could be in the area of Brewton Avenue in Mobile. Fayne II is wanted […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Police: Stray shot fired into Daphne preschool

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Daphne Police are working to find the person they say fired a gunshot that hit a church preschool. The bullet was found in a ridge vent at the top of the Abiding Love Church and Preschool. The church is just off Stanton Road, an area...
DAPHNE, AL
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating possible drowning in west Mobile pond

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible drowning in a west Mobile pond Friday evening. A 60-year-man was found dead floating in a pond behind a home on Walter Smith Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. FOX10 News is working to get more details and will...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police find missing man

(Update 7:17 a.m.): Mobile Police have confirmed that Mr. Alexander has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police need the public’s help finding a missing 83-year-old man. Henry Alexander was last seen in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart on Schillinger Road Friday. According to a news release, Alexander […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Two men stabbed Saturday morning in Mobile, 1 critically injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were stabbed by a family member early Saturday morning, according to officials at the scene. Officials were called to the 2800-block of Coronado Court just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s off of Lloyd’s Lane, south of Cottage Hill Road in west Mobile. An official confirmed the suspect is […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police urging residents to report crimes to the department, not social media

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is urging people to report criminal activity to their department, not just post to social media. Corporal Katrina Frazier with the Mobile Police Department says with neighborhood social media sites growing, people are posting situations that are occurring within the city's jurisdiction but not being properly reported to police.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD wants people to report crimes to police, not just on social media

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department say people are quick to post a crime to social media but often fail to actually file a police report. While the police department encourages people to inform their neighbors of criminal activity, it is also urging them to call and file a police report.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile's Labor Day parade returns for first time since 2019

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There was lots of fun to be had this morning in downtown Mobile, as the annual Labor Day parade took place. This parade pays tribute to all the hard working men and women out there in our community. There was definitely a Mardi- Gras feel;...
MOBILE, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Looking for a Killer on Two Wheels

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -He calls himself, “Billy the Kid”, even though he’s 54 years old. Mobile Police say “Billy the Kid”, also known as Billy Norwood, recently made a “two wheel getaway” after gunning down another man in broad daylight. MPD wants Norwood behind bars-now.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

2 Project RELO Task Force Tribute events held in Pensacola, Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — The Project RELO Task Force Tribute made its way to Pensacola, Florida, on Sunday. The group is honoring and remembering more than 7,000 service members who gave their lives in combat since the 9/11 attacks. WEAR's parent company Sinclair Broadcast Group is partnering with the...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man found dead in Greene County road

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Lucedale man was found dead in the road Friday night in Greene County. Lewis Rockwell, 45, was found next to a motorcycle in the roadway on Moody Chapel Road near McLain around 9 p.m. Friday, The Greene County Herald first reported. Gunshot wounds are […]
GREENE COUNTY, MS
WKRG

Former City Councilman holds water drive for Jackson residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin is holding a water drive to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. He is holding the drive at Uniforms R Us off Government Boulevard. Martin’s motivation to planning the drive was the fact...
JACKSON, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

One man confirmed dead in late night shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have released a statement regarding their investigation into a shooting that happened Thursday night. “On Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 9:38 p.m., officers responded to 3006 Halls Mill Road, Shell Gas Station, concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers did not locate a victim but observed a window at the business shattered by gunfire.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man killed in Shell gas station shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man shot at a Shell gas station on Halls Mill Road was found in a car at a Krystal restaurant on Government Boulevard, Mobile Police said in a news release. Police said the man was transported to a local hospital where he died. Police said they were called to the […]
MOBILE, AL
WMBB

US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in Mobile area sweep

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fatal motorcycle, car crash in Baldwin Co., US 98 now open

UPDATE (5:15 p.m.): The two-car crash was fatal according to incident command with Perdido Beach Volunteer Fire Department. The crash involved one motorcycle and another car. UPDATE (5:10 p.m.): Both lanes on US 98 are now open. BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement agency said a two-car crash on Friday afternoon has […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

