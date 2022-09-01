Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman hides in bathroom with two kids when shots ring out in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gunshots Saturday night near a busy store on Schillinger Road left bystanders completely rattled, especially the woman who called 911 while hiding in a bathroom stall, huddled with her children. “I heard someone say that shots had been fired,” said Amber Barnard, who was inside Target....
Fugitive of the Week: Terrance Fayne II
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Terrance Fayne II, who Marshals say could be in the area of Brewton Avenue in Mobile. Fayne II is wanted […]
WPMI
Shots fired after police disperse disorderly juveniles from Mobile theater parking lot
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Saturday, September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:50 p.m., officers responded to 785 Schillingers Road, AMC Theater, in reference to a disorderly complaint involving juveniles in the parking lot. Upon officers arrival the crowd dispersed. Shortly after officers heard several gunshots being fired in the...
WPMI
Police: Stray shot fired into Daphne preschool
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Daphne Police are working to find the person they say fired a gunshot that hit a church preschool. The bullet was found in a ridge vent at the top of the Abiding Love Church and Preschool. The church is just off Stanton Road, an area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating possible drowning in west Mobile pond
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible drowning in a west Mobile pond Friday evening. A 60-year-man was found dead floating in a pond behind a home on Walter Smith Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. FOX10 News is working to get more details and will...
Mobile Police find missing man
(Update 7:17 a.m.): Mobile Police have confirmed that Mr. Alexander has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police need the public’s help finding a missing 83-year-old man. Henry Alexander was last seen in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart on Schillinger Road Friday. According to a news release, Alexander […]
Two men stabbed Saturday morning in Mobile, 1 critically injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were stabbed by a family member early Saturday morning, according to officials at the scene. Officials were called to the 2800-block of Coronado Court just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s off of Lloyd’s Lane, south of Cottage Hill Road in west Mobile. An official confirmed the suspect is […]
WPMI
Mobile Police urging residents to report crimes to the department, not social media
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is urging people to report criminal activity to their department, not just post to social media. Corporal Katrina Frazier with the Mobile Police Department says with neighborhood social media sites growing, people are posting situations that are occurring within the city's jurisdiction but not being properly reported to police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD wants people to report crimes to police, not just on social media
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department say people are quick to post a crime to social media but often fail to actually file a police report. While the police department encourages people to inform their neighbors of criminal activity, it is also urging them to call and file a police report.
WPMI
Mobile business and Cops for Kids collecting water for Jackson, MS amidst water crisis
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jackson Mississippi residents are facing a water crisis after flooding from the Pearl River damaged an already broken water system. One local business along with Mobile's Cops for Kids is spending this holiday weekend filling trailers with bottled water. After hearing how citizens couldn't take...
WALA-TV FOX10
Several women concerned at Mobile apartment complex after reports of suspicious person
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Several young women in Mobile are growing very concerned. They say a suspicious person has been coming to their apartment complex for months, and they want something done about it. The unknown person was caught on camera walking through The Social at South Alabama Apartments and is...
WPMI
Mobile's Labor Day parade returns for first time since 2019
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There was lots of fun to be had this morning in downtown Mobile, as the annual Labor Day parade took place. This parade pays tribute to all the hard working men and women out there in our community. There was definitely a Mardi- Gras feel;...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Looking for a Killer on Two Wheels
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -He calls himself, “Billy the Kid”, even though he’s 54 years old. Mobile Police say “Billy the Kid”, also known as Billy Norwood, recently made a “two wheel getaway” after gunning down another man in broad daylight. MPD wants Norwood behind bars-now.
WPMI
2 Project RELO Task Force Tribute events held in Pensacola, Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — The Project RELO Task Force Tribute made its way to Pensacola, Florida, on Sunday. The group is honoring and remembering more than 7,000 service members who gave their lives in combat since the 9/11 attacks. WEAR's parent company Sinclair Broadcast Group is partnering with the...
Man found dead in Greene County road
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a Lucedale man was found dead in the road Friday night in Greene County. Lewis Rockwell, 45, was found next to a motorcycle in the roadway on Moody Chapel Road near McLain around 9 p.m. Friday, The Greene County Herald first reported. Gunshot wounds are […]
WKRG
Former City Councilman holds water drive for Jackson residents
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Prichard City Councilman Lorenzo Martin is holding a water drive to help residents in Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. He is holding the drive at Uniforms R Us off Government Boulevard. Martin’s motivation to planning the drive was the fact...
WALA-TV FOX10
One man confirmed dead in late night shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have released a statement regarding their investigation into a shooting that happened Thursday night. “On Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 9:38 p.m., officers responded to 3006 Halls Mill Road, Shell Gas Station, concerning shots fired. Upon arrival, officers did not locate a victim but observed a window at the business shattered by gunfire.
Man killed in Shell gas station shooting in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man shot at a Shell gas station on Halls Mill Road was found in a car at a Krystal restaurant on Government Boulevard, Mobile Police said in a news release. Police said the man was transported to a local hospital where he died. Police said they were called to the […]
US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in Mobile area sweep
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
Fatal motorcycle, car crash in Baldwin Co., US 98 now open
UPDATE (5:15 p.m.): The two-car crash was fatal according to incident command with Perdido Beach Volunteer Fire Department. The crash involved one motorcycle and another car. UPDATE (5:10 p.m.): Both lanes on US 98 are now open. BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement agency said a two-car crash on Friday afternoon has […]
Comments / 0