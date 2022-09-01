The stewards of the House of X Podcast, Dylan & Regina, join Chris & Chandler to break down the gritty details of the seminole House of X #1 written by Jonathan Hickman with art by Pepe Larraz. This book changed everything and brought so many X-Men fans back into the fold. It is legendary, and the four of us dive deep into the data pages now that we have three years of books to reflect on. You won’t want to miss this in-depth look at the book that built Krakoa.

