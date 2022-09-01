Read full article on original website
‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ season 3 episode 2 review: Is Boimler really “The Least Dangerous Game?”
On the season three premiere of Star Trek: Lower Decks, Captain Freeman is able to clear her name. The failed rescue attempt by her daughter and the other ensigns causes her to make a bold move. She appoints First Officer Ransom as Mariner’s supervisor hoping that the lack of nepotism will finally bring her in line and reduce any of her insubordination.
‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser on Playing a Man Who Weighs 600 Pounds: ‘I Needed to Learn to Move In a New Way’
Brendan Fraser, the star of the Venice-premiering movie “The Whale,” says he needed to “learn how to move in a new way” in order to play his character Charlie, who weighs 600 lbs. Fraser takes on his most substantial role in a number of years with Darren Aronofsky’s latest, in which Charlie is slowly eating himself to death while struggling with congestive heart failure. An English teacher who holds online courses (with the camera off), Charlie eats to escape the pain of losing the love of his life, his former night-school student Alan, with whom he began a relationship after leaving...
Marvel Preview: New Fantastic Four #4
The New Fantastic Four’s battle with the demonically possessed Human Torch continues—and if Wolverine can’t control his berserker rage, the Torch is toast! When the villainous mastermind behind all this chaos is uncovered, it’s going to take some extra firepower to turn the tide. And what in the world is…syzygy?!
‘Burial’ review: Atmospheric World War II film buries the lead
World War II is an underused setting for horror. The stories that are set in that time tend to focus on the occult. Burial takes place in 1945 after the fall of Berlin. A group of Russian soldiers are tasked to transport a mysterious package to Stalin. Along the way they encounter German soldiers who have their own ideas about the delivery.
X-Reads Podcast Episode 82: ‘House of X’ #1
The stewards of the House of X Podcast, Dylan & Regina, join Chris & Chandler to break down the gritty details of the seminole House of X #1 written by Jonathan Hickman with art by Pepe Larraz. This book changed everything and brought so many X-Men fans back into the fold. It is legendary, and the four of us dive deep into the data pages now that we have three years of books to reflect on. You won’t want to miss this in-depth look at the book that built Krakoa.
Marvel Preview: Punisher #6
Frank Castle wants to end his war once and for all. But standing in his way is none other than the God of War himself, Ares, who sees the Punisher as his greatest disciple. A disciple who has forgotten his true self and must be reminded of the ways of war.
DC Preview: Multiversity: Teen Justice #4
An action-packed issue finds Kid Quick and their allies on Earth-11 face-to-face with a worlds-shaking threat! At last…why Raven refuses to join the team! Will the revelation prevent a tragedy…or somehow make it worse? Plus: an unexpected ally helps Troy escape the Church of Blood, the reunion the team’s been hoping for finally takes place, and the villainy of the Core comes to light! On a scale of 1 to 10 for surprises and all-around awesomeness, this one’s a solid (Earth-) 11!
‘The Harbinger’ review: Something for every horror fan
The Harbinger has never met a horror trope it did not like. Daniel (director and co-writer Will Klipstine) and Theresa (Amanda MacDonald) have moved to a new town with their daughter Rosalie (Madeleine McGraw, The Black Phone). Soon after the Snyders arrive, their neighbors begin mysteriously dying. The story is...
Judging by the Cover – 09/07/22 new releases
Most comic book fans have a solid idea about what they’re going to buy every week as they descend upon their local comic shop. With that said, there’s still a lot of fun to be had just glancing at the week’s new releases and taking a chance on a book that looks promising, funny, scary, etc. That’s where covers come in. A fantastic image can make the difference between trying something new or saying, “Nah, not this week.”
BOOM! announces ‘Book of Slaughter’ one-shot special with guidebook
BOOM! Studios has revealed the first-ever one-shot set in the world of Something is Killing the Children, titled Book of Slaughter. From creators James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera, with colors by Miquel Muerto and letters by Andworld Design, the one-shot is coming to comic shops in December. A precursor to upcoming chapters of both Something is Killing the Children and House of Slaughter, this special issue features a sizable guidebook that delves into the profound lore of the Order of St. George.
DC Preview: The New Champion of Shazam! #2
Mary is back home in the City of Brotherly Love, and she’s feeling nothing but hate! Not only did she have to leave her dream school, but now she’s the caretaker of her siblings and a city that is skeptical about the new hero in town. Everyone wants a piece of Shazam, and super-powered misfits are lining up to take her on! When her world is falling apart, can our hero keep it together?
‘Newburn’ Vol. 1 review
Chip Zdarsky has been a busy man as of late. Apart from being close to playing Reed Richards for Marvel Studios’ reboot of the Fantastic Four, Zdarsky has been writing Daredevil for Marvel and Batman for DC at the same time. In addition, he still has time for Image Comics, where he co-created Sex Criminals with Matt Fraction. Whilst his Substack comic Public Domain is being printed via Image, Zdarsky is writing another detective series: Newburn.
Marvel Legends: New Comic Gorr figure revealed
Back in April, one particular figure from the Marvel Legends wave for Thor Love and Thunder had folks up in arms. No matter how well Christian Bale portrayed Gorr the God Butcher, the character’s plastic representation was a far cry from what he looks like in the comics. This...
Talkin’ Tauntauns Podcast episode 119: ‘The Clone Wars’ Rewatch 2 – The Toydaria Duology
Continuing our The Clone Wars rewatch chronologically through the series we discus episode 3-01, “Clone Cadets”, which is Part 1 of the Domino Squad trilogy. However, since that trilogy is broken up over time we also covered the following two chronological episodes which make up The Toydaria Duology: Episode 3-03, Supply Lines, and Episode 1-01 Ambush.
EXCLUSIVE Marvel First Look: Wasp #1 variant cover
Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal a variant cover by Kasia Nie for Wasp #1. The four-issue series arrives in comic shops on January 18th with a story by Al Ewing and art by Nie! The new series is in the same vein as Al Ewing and Tom Reilly’s Ant-Man, but focused on Janet and Nadia Van Dyne titled Wasp!
X-Men Monday #170 – Leah Williams Talks ‘X-Terminators’
Welcome, X-Fans, to another uncanny edition of X-Men Monday at AIPT!. . (For a sense of what you can eXpect, here’s AIPT’s early review.) I also had a chance to read this debut issue, and let me tell you, if you love sharp dialogue, gorgeous artwork that pops off the page, and the unique combination of blood-soaked, explosion-filled, madcap fun only comics can deliver, then X-Terminators #1 is the book for you.
AIPT Comics Podcast Episode 187: Doing it all: Declan Shalvey talks ‘Old Dog’ and espionage
Join the AIPT Comics podcast for your weekly dose of news, reviews, and interviews too. This week, Declan Shalvey joins the show to discuss Old Dog, his new espionage thriller from Image Comics, out on September 28th (Retailers have till September 5th to put in their orders!). We dig into what inspired the series, how he writes, draws, and colors it, and more!
Star Wars Black Series: New Gaming Greats figures revealed
Following last week’s reveal of the new Black Series Andor figures, Hasbro followed up on Friday with two more exclusives. The following two figures are part of the Gaming Greats line, which means they’ll be GameStop exclusives (hooray) and carry the exclusive $27.99 price tag (bleh). They’ll both be available for preorder on September 15 at 11:00 AM EST, with expected arrival in Spring 2023.
‘Blind Ambition’ review: The taste of victory
Blind Ambition is proof that not every film about wine tasting has to be a comedy or a commentary about class. Though there are elements of both in this documentary about Zimbabwe’s first national wine tasting team, it is much more serious and personal. It is heartwarming and inspirational in a way a movie about wine should not be.
DC Preview: Dark Knights of Steel: Tales From the Three Kingdoms #1
The El Kingdom has been ruled with integrity and honesty for generations, by familes from the Waynes to the Els. The future of the kingdom lies with its three heirs and the challenges they will face…but what really prepared them for their tumultuous future? What stories defined Bruce, Zala, and Kal-El? Learn these tales and more from international bestselling writers Tom Taylor, Jay Kristoff, and C.S. Pacat!
