Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent all took home a Creative Arts Emmy for their Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance. The performers won the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) award, marking the first time in history that a program like the Super Bowl Halftime Show was awarded in this category. “I am nervous, man. [JAY-Z] is watching,” executive producer Jesse Collins said during his acceptance speech. “First on behalf of the fellow executive producers and our performers, we would like to thank the television academy for this incredible honor. It’s amazing. This is the first time this show has ever won this award and it’s so incredible to be a part of this moment. It took an incredible team to pull this together and I thank you all.”

