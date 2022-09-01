SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man is arrested for a string of crimes that happened near The Outlets at Legends shopping mall Friday morning. The Sparks Police Department (SPD) says 24-year-old Moises Portillo-Perez held two people at gun point, stole their car and, while driving the stolen vehicle, shot at several cars and hit a pedestrian.

SPARKS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO