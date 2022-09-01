Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Reno man behind bars for large-scale retail theft ring
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was sentenced yesterday to 71 months in prison for conducting a million-dollar retail theft operation. 44-year-old Gennaro Canta pleaded guilty in June 2022 to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering, announced the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada on Friday.
mynews4.com
Crash on eastbound I-80 at exit 16 causes traffic delays Friday afternoon
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A car crash on eastbound I-80 at exit 16 has caused traffic delays Friday afternoon. Traffic was backed up on EB I-80 between North Center St. and Prater Way but has been cleared as of 5:30 p.m.
mynews4.com
Sparks man arrested for armed robbery, kidnapping, battery near Legends mall
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man is arrested for a string of crimes that happened near The Outlets at Legends shopping mall Friday morning. The Sparks Police Department (SPD) says 24-year-old Moises Portillo-Perez held two people at gun point, stole their car and, while driving the stolen vehicle, shot at several cars and hit a pedestrian.
