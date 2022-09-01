Read full article on original website
Related
Lemonade Fire burning 560 acres near Marion
The lightning-sparked Lemonade Fire is burning near Marion, 21 miles west of Kalispell in Flathead County.
UPDATE: Lemonade Fire Reported In Flathead NF
MARION -- A new 564-acre wildfire has been reported 21 miles west of Kalispell on the Flathead National Forest. The Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 3 has assumed command of the Lemonade Fire, which was started by lightning on September 1st. 173 firefighters, heavy equipment operators, and aircraft...
NBCMontana
Two Bear Air, DTSAR responds to 2 incidents in 2 days in Lincoln County
MISSOULA, MT — Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reported that search and rescue crews responded to two separate instances, one at Upper Cedar Lake at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, and one at Leigh Lake at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday. The report says the DTSAR mountain unit responded to both calls...
Kalispell motorcyclist dies in Somers crash
A 47-year-old man from Kalispell died in a Friday evening crash on Montana Highway 82 near Somers in Flathead County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanarightnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Somers
SOMERS, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Somers Friday evening. Around 6:30 pm, a Toyota Sequoia was north on Somers Rd. and turned on to MT-82. Montana Highway Patrol says the Toyota failed to yield to a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driving east on MT-82. The motorcycle collided with the left side of the Toyota.
Crews battling wildfire west of Kalispell
A Type 3 Incident Management Team is on the scene of a 50-acre wildfire burning 21 miles west of Kalispell.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Area wildfires prompt emergency declaration
BONNERS FERRY — Most of the fires in the Panhandle National Forest's northern zone are in Boundary County, some of which have prompted the initial steps which could lead toward evacuation. The fires also prompted Boundary County commissioners to declare a local state of emergency to help fire crews...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Kootenai River Complex burns 7K acres
BOUNDARY COUNTY — Now known as the Kootenai River Complex, the wildfire located north of Bonners Ferry has burned an estimated 6,984 acres. Previously, the fire had been separated into the Eneas Peak, Katka, Russell Mountain, Scotch Creek, and Trout fires. An infrared mapping flight Friday found the complex had grown by 1,547 acres in recent days with the most growth occurring on the Trout, Russell Mountain and Scotch Creek fires.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Troy man accused of spraying wife with fire extinguisher
A Troy man is accused of attacking his wife, threatening her life and spraying her with a fire extinguisher during some recent incidents. Joshua Michael Glaese, 39, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of assault with a weapon and one misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault, first offense, on Monday in Lincoln County District Court. Glaese posted $100,000 bail on Aug. 22. Part of his terms of release include not possessing any weapons, not using or possessing illegal drugs or alcohol. Glaese is also not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victim. According to the charging documents, Lincoln...
montanarightnow.com
Names of victims of separate crashes this week released by Flathead Co. Sheriff’s Office
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people killed in separate vehicle accidents this week. On Aug. 29, Stephanie Nicole Casaulong, age 36 of Kalispell, died in a single vehicle rollover crash near Martin City. According to the sheriff’s office, Casaulong was...
Fairfield Sun Times
Driver taken to hospital after pickup hit by semi-truck tire
WHITEFISH, Mont. - A pickup was struck by a tire that came off a semi-truck near Lower Stillwater Lake. The Whitefish Fire Department (WFD) shared information on the incident Thursday, saying the incident happened on Highway 93. According to WFD, the tire bounced off the truck, and the driver was...
Storm leaves residents without power; fire crews busy on new starts
Wednesday night’s lightning and wind storm left about 1,300 Libby area residents without power and sent fire managers out to check smoke reports and new fire starts in the area. According to Flathead Electric, the storm, which moved through the area a little after 9 p.m., left most customers without power until about 1 a.m. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, two customers were still without power. The cause was listed as a tree in a power line. According to Flathead Electric, the estimated time of restoration was 5 p.m. Also, fire managers were busy checking smoke reports and new fires late Wednesday and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shooting at Montana bar leaves woman dead, husband wounded
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of the South Fork Saloon in Martin City, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said. A 40-year-old man from Kila was arrested...
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
Bonner County Sheriff's Office Arrests Man Suspected of Intentionally Setting Multiple Wildland Fires Over Past Two Years
PRIEST RIVER, ID - On Wednesday, detectives with the Bonner County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Ryan N. Greene, of Priest River, ID for multiple counts of arson in connection to multiple wildfires that were intentionally set on Idaho public lands and U.S. Forest Service property in the Priest River area over the past two years.
Two men charged with burglary, vandalism at golf course
Two Libby men are facing felony charges for the alleged theft of a golf cart and vandalism last month at Cabinet View Golf Course. Cole Douglas Murphy and Shane Brian Rice, 20, are charged with felony burglary, felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Each man pleaded not guilty on Aug. 1 in Lincoln County District Court. According to the affidavit charging the offenses, at about 6:37 a.m. Thursday, July 14, Libby Police Officer Cody Dewitt was notified by dispatch that golf course employees had reported vandalism and the theft of a golf court earlier that morning. Shortly after,...
Lincoln County residents seek remedy from unruly neighbor
Two Libby residents are seeking help from Lincoln County officials in dealing with a neighbor that they say has threatened them and used fireworks beyond the time of what is allowed. John Bursell and Sarah Tucker both live on Rustic Avenue. They did not want the man’s name to be published for fear of reprisals, but court documents indicate the man has a criminal record in Lincoln County. Both spoke during the public comment portion of the county commissioner’s Aug. 24 meeting. They are concerned that if something isn’t done soon, the situation could escalate to violence. “He’s threatened me,” Tucker said. “I...
Former Lincoln Co. Sheriff Mike McMeekin dies at 74
Former Lincoln County Sheriff Michael McMeekin has died at the age of 74. The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office shared the news in a social media post last week, saying "Sheriff McMeekin had a heart for service and is described as being a “wonderful Sheriff.” He served with professionalism, integrity, and honor." According to his obituary posted on www.gardencityfh.com, McMeekin died on Aug. 22 at The Living Center from complications following a stroke. He was under the care of hospice for declining health related to recent diagnosis including an autoimmune blood clotting disorder (Anti-Phospholipid Syndrome) and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a form of...
FWP director, deputy director and staff to host open houses around state
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks director, deputy director and members of their staff will be visiting regional offices during a tour of the state in August and September. Director Hank Worsech and Deputy Director Dustin Temple invite the public to participate in the tour and to ask questions during evening open houses. All meetings begin at 6 p.m. The schedule is as follows: Aug. 31: Region 6, at the Cottonwood Inn in Glasgow, 54250 U.S. Hwy. 2 Sept. 6: Region 1 Headquarters in Kalispell, 490 North Meridian Road Sept. 7: Region 2 Headquarters in Missoula, 3201 Spurgin Road Sept. 8: Region 4 Headquarters in Great Falls, 4600 Giant Springs Road Sept. 14: Region 5 Headquarters in Billings, 2300 Lake Elmo Drive Sept. 15: Region 3 Headquarters in Bozeman, 1400 South 19th This is the second time Worsech and Temple have traveled around the state to hear from the public. The feedback from the first round of visits has helped influence FWP’s approach to elk management, hunting regulations, and public engagement. The format of the meetings will be fairly open and so the public can ask any questions they’d like. FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.
Court documents detail fatal Martin City shooting
More details have been released in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday morning in Martin City.
The Western News
Lincoln County, MT
411
Followers
534
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT
The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.https://thewesternnews.com/
Comments / 0