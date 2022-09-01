Reliever Ross Detwiler elects free agency

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Ross Detwiler Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Reliever Ross Detwiler has gone unclaimed on outright waivers and elected minor league free agency, the Reds announced this evening. Cincinnati had designated him for assignment this week.

Detwiler signed a minor league deal with the Reds in April. Not long thereafter, he made the big league roster. The southpaw pitched in 30 games, tossing 26 1/3 innings out of the bullpen. Detwiler managed only a 4.44 ERA over that stretch, although he posted roughly league average strikeout and walk numbers. He fanned 23% of opponents against an 8.2% walk percentage, but the 14-year MLB veteran served up five home runs (1.71 HR/9).

It’s the second straight season with an ERA well above 4.00 for Detwiler, but he’s only a year removed from punching out an impressive 27.1% of hitters with the Marlins and Padres in 2021. He’s typically been an effective left-handed specialist in the majors, although southpaws have hit at a solid .275/.339/.373 clip through 56 plate appearances this season.

The 36-year-old now heads back to the open market and can look to catch on elsewhere for the stretch run. Detwiler would have to sign somewhere else within the next two hours to be eligible for another team’s postseason roster, but a club could look into adding him as a depth arm for the final month of the regular season alone. Detwiler was released by Miami last September, but he signed a big league deal with the Padres for the final couple weeks of that season. San Diego didn’t wind up making the postseason regardless, but Detwiler’s addition was strictly about trying to stockpile bullpen depth to get the Friars into the playoffs.