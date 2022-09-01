ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reliever Ross Detwiler elects free agency

By Anthony Franco
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18l5sc_0hdQUmH900
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Ross Detwiler Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Reliever Ross Detwiler has gone unclaimed on outright waivers and elected minor league free agency, the Reds announced this evening. Cincinnati had designated him for assignment this week.

Detwiler signed a minor league deal with the Reds in April. Not long thereafter, he made the big league roster. The southpaw pitched in 30 games, tossing 26 1/3 innings out of the bullpen. Detwiler managed only a 4.44 ERA over that stretch, although he posted roughly league average strikeout and walk numbers. He fanned 23% of opponents against an 8.2% walk percentage, but the 14-year MLB veteran served up five home runs (1.71 HR/9).

It’s the second straight season with an ERA well above 4.00 for Detwiler, but he’s only a year removed from punching out an impressive 27.1% of hitters with the Marlins and Padres in 2021. He’s typically been an effective left-handed specialist in the majors, although southpaws have hit at a solid .275/.339/.373 clip through 56 plate appearances this season.

The 36-year-old now heads back to the open market and can look to catch on elsewhere for the stretch run. Detwiler would have to sign somewhere else within the next two hours to be eligible for another team’s postseason roster, but a club could look into adding him as a depth arm for the final month of the regular season alone. Detwiler was released by Miami last September, but he signed a big league deal with the Padres for the final couple weeks of that season. San Diego didn’t wind up making the postseason regardless, but Detwiler’s addition was strictly about trying to stockpile bullpen depth to get the Friars into the playoffs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants Claim Jose Rojas From Angels; Steven Duggar Elects Free Agency

The Angels announced that the Giants have claimed infielder/outfielder Jose Rojas off waivers. San Francisco has also announced the move, with Brandon Belt (who is undergoing season-ending knee surgery) moved to the 60-day injured list to create space for Rojas on the 40-man roster. Rojas and outfielder Steven Duggar were both designated for assignment by the Angels on September 1. Duggar cleared waivers and opted to become a free agent, rather than accept an outright assignment to Triple-A.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles Claim Jake Reed From Dodgers

The Orioles announced they’ve claimed reliever Jake Reed off waivers from the Dodgers. In a corresponding move, Baltimore placed infielder Jonathan Araúz on the restricted list. The O’s also announced that righty Phoenix Sanders, whom they’d designated for assignment over the weekend, has gone unclaimed on waivers and been sent outright to Triple-A Norfolk.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox Outright Hirokazu Sawamura

The Red Sox have outrighted right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura to Triple-A Worcester, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. He had been designated for assignment on the weekend but passed through waivers unclaimed. He will remain with in the Red Sox organization but without taking up a spot on the 40-man roster.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Ross, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves Sign Jake Marisnick To Minor League Deal

The Braves signed outfielder Jake Marisnick to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. The deal is listed as taking place on August 30, which is significant as 11:59pm ET on August 31 was the postseason eligibility cutoff. Those within an organization but not on the 40-man at the start of September can still be added to the postseason roster to replace a player on the injured list via petition to the commissioner’s office.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox acquire Taylor Broadway from White Sox

The Red Sox announced they’ve acquired minor league reliever Taylor Broadway from the White Sox. He’s the player to be named later in this month’s trade that sent reliever Jake Diekman to Chicago for catcher Reese McGuire. A closer at Ole Miss, Broadway was selected by the...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Former Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez receives 85-game suspension

Free-agent righty Carlos Martinez has been suspended 85 games under Major League Baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday via press release. The suspension is retroactive to June 19 and comes on top of an 80-game PED suspension he received back in May after testing positive for Ibutamoren.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox Select Mark Payton

The White Sox announced they’ve selected outfielder Mark Payton onto the MLB roster in advance of tonight’s game with the Twins. He’ll take the roster spot of center fielder Luis Robert, who’s going on paternity leave. To create a 40-man roster spot, reliever Aaron Bummer has been transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day injured list.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Detwiler
MLB Trade Rumors

List of September call-ups for all 30 MLB teams

Each season as the calendar flips to September, we see a flurry of transactions around Major League Baseball. Active roster sizes jump from 26 to 28 for the season’s final month, with teams permitted to bring up no more than one additional pitcher. We’ve already covered a host of transactions with 40-man roster implications throughout the day at MLBTR. Here’s a full round-up of teams’ initial September roster moves.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets To Select Deven Marrero

The Mets are planning to select infielder Deven Marrero onto the major league roster, reports Andy Martino of SNY (Twitter link). New York also plans to recall reliever Adonis Medina from Triple-A Syracuse, Martino adds. That duo will fill the extra two active roster spots with the September expansion from 26 to 28 players. New York will need to make a 40-man roster transaction to accommodate Marrero.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves Claim Jesse Chavez Off Waivers From Angels

The Braves announced that they have claimed right-hander Jesse Chavez off waivers from the Angels. Chavez, 39, is no stranger to switching jerseys, having played for the Pirates, Braves, Royals, Blue Jays, Athletics, Dodgers, Angels, Rangers and Cubs in his career, having returned to many of those clubs for a second or even third stint. 2022 has been no exception, as the veteran hurler began the season with the Cubs, but has since been traded twice, going to the Braves and then the Angels. He was released by the Halos yesterday and now returns to Atlanta for the second time this season.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Reliever
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals Select Ben DeLuzio

The Cardinals announced they’ve selected outfielder Ben DeLuzio onto the big league roster and recalled reliever James Naile from Triple-A Memphis. They’ll take the two extra active roster spots available to teams in September. St. Louis already had an opening on the 40-man roster. It’s the first big...
GLENDALE, AZ
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers To Place Miguel Cabrera On IL, Select Josh Lester

After tonight’s game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters that the club is going to place Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day injured list with a left biceps strain. Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic was among those to relay the news on Twitter. Infielder/outfielder Josh Lester will be called up to take his place on the active roster. Lester isn’t currently on the club’s 40-man roster, meaning a corresponding move of some kind will be required to make room for him. That might be as simple as transferring Austin Meadows to the 60-day IL, after he announced that he will miss the remainder of the season.
DETROIT, MI
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox Select Eduard Bazardo

The Red Sox announced they’ve selected reliever Eduard Bazardo onto the major league roster. The club also recalled catcher Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester. That duo will take the two extra September active roster spots, while the club already had a 40-man roster vacancy for Bazardo. Bazardo returns to...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Tony La Russa taking leave of absence to attend to health issue

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be away from the team for an indefinite amount of time to attend to an unspecified medical concern, the club announced Wednesday afternoon. The veteran skipper missed Tuesday night’s game on the advice of doctors. He underwent testing Wednesday morning and will head to Arizona for further testing.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy