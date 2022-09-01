Read full article on original website
Man found shot to death next to Edgehill dumpster
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the Edgehill area early Monday morning.
Police searching for missing teen in Columbia
The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.
Affidavit: Man accused of tresspassing at Vanderbilt, charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged after attempting to gain access to a dorm on Vanderbilt University’s campus Saturday. According to an affidavit from WSMV4, Security officials at Warren College on Vanderbilt’s campus contacted the police Saturday at 4:02 a.m. regarding an individual attempting to access the dorm without an ID.
Homicide investigation underway after body found in Edgehill
Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on 13th Court South Monday. Police say that Antonio Johnson was found dead next to a dumpster in the Edgehill community.
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Mt. Juliet
A man wanted for attempted murder out of Nashville was arrested in Mt. Juliet after the Mt. Juliet Police Department's Guardian Shield License Plate Recognition cameras alerted them to a suspect vehicle.
Police searching for suspect who escaped custody in Cannon County
A manhunt is underway for a suspect who escaped custody while being placed under arrest in Cannon County.
Rifles and Ammo Stolen From Fosterville-Christiana Home
(Fosterville-Christiana) It's been over a week since the Rutherford County Sheriffs Office answered a burglary call where several firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were stolen. Detectives are asking the public to share any information about the break-in that occurred Friday, August 26, 2022, between 10:00 that morning and 1:00 in the afternoon at a home on highway 269 in the Fosterville-Christiana area.
Franklin Police searching for suspect after brutal attack in Franklin
Authorities in Franklin are searching for a 21-year-old after police say he brutally attacked a woman early Saturday morning.
Brutal assaulter wanted by Franklin Police
Julius Waters, 21, is wanted by Franklin Police after brutally assaulting and terrorizing a woman Saturday morning.
Arrest Made for Attempted Aggravated Robbery and Homicide
Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department, working in conjunction with investigators from the Brentwood Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, have charged Keanthony Williams, age 31, for the Attempted Aggravated Robbery and 1st Degree Murder of 34 year old clerk, Nicholas Patterson at the Shell Station in Smyrna on 8/30/2022.
Subject Arrested after Molloy Lane Shooting in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
Family, friends remember gas station clerk killed in armed robbery
Oftentimes, people will blame the suspect who took the life of their loved one, but that's not the case for those who were close to Nick Patterson.
1 dead in head-on collision on Hobson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died Sunday morning after a head-on collision on Hobson Pike, Metro Police said. Police said the crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. when a Saturn Aura traveling northeast crossed the double line into the oncoming lanes of traffic and struck a Nissan Murano head on just past the Ole Nottingham Drive intersection.
South Nashville neighbors help nab felon accused of numerous break-ins
Neighbors in South Nashville are relieved after helping catch a wanted felon, saying he's continuously burglarized the neighborhood.
LPR camera helps Lebanon police arrest alleged thief in stolen van
A combination of good police work and a license plate recognition (LPR) camera hit in Lebanon may have solved multiple crimes in Middle Tennessee.
One dead in Priest Lake area head-on crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A head-on crash in the Priest Lake area leaves one person dead. The crash occurred on Hobson Pike just past Old Nottingham Drive at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Metro Nashville police say their preliminary investigation shows that a Nissan Murano crossed a double line and hit a Saturn Aura.
Foul play possibly involved in disappearance of Marion County woman
MARION COUNTY (WDEF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the 12th Judicial Drug Task Force are joining forces to investigate a missing person from the Whitwell area. 44-year-old Stacy Crawford has been missing since August 9th. The Task Force says evidence collected during the investigation suggests foul...
Antioch teenager charged in connection to fatal shooting of 13-year-old
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have charged a 16-year-old with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old. The incident happened August 22nd just before 6 p.m. on the wood line near a home on Benzing Road. Investigators said the two were handling a loaded gun, and...
Nashville serial robbery suspect identified
Metro police is asking for help from the public to locate 43-year-old Robert Michael Durham.
Passenger dies following crash on Hobson Pike
A 28-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash early Sunday morning.
