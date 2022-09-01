ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Affidavit: Man accused of tresspassing at Vanderbilt, charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged after attempting to gain access to a dorm on Vanderbilt University’s campus Saturday. According to an affidavit from WSMV4, Security officials at Warren College on Vanderbilt’s campus contacted the police Saturday at 4:02 a.m. regarding an individual attempting to access the dorm without an ID.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelbyville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Shelbyville, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rifles and Ammo Stolen From Fosterville-Christiana Home

(Fosterville-Christiana) It's been over a week since the Rutherford County Sheriffs Office answered a burglary call where several firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were stolen. Detectives are asking the public to share any information about the break-in that occurred Friday, August 26, 2022, between 10:00 that morning and 1:00 in the afternoon at a home on highway 269 in the Fosterville-Christiana area.
FOSTERVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Shooting#Violent Crime#Shelbyville Police
murfreesboro.com

Arrest Made for Attempted Aggravated Robbery and Homicide

Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department, working in conjunction with investigators from the Brentwood Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, have charged Keanthony Williams, age 31, for the Attempted Aggravated Robbery and 1st Degree Murder of 34 year old clerk, Nicholas Patterson at the Shell Station in Smyrna on 8/30/2022.
SMYRNA, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Subject Arrested after Molloy Lane Shooting in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to a shooting early Wednesday morning at 4:13 AM (Aug. 31, 2022). According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford [Hospital] where he is in stable condition."
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WSMV

1 dead in head-on collision on Hobson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died Sunday morning after a head-on collision on Hobson Pike, Metro Police said. Police said the crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. when a Saturn Aura traveling northeast crossed the double line into the oncoming lanes of traffic and struck a Nissan Murano head on just past the Ole Nottingham Drive intersection.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One dead in Priest Lake area head-on crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A head-on crash in the Priest Lake area leaves one person dead. The crash occurred on Hobson Pike just past Old Nottingham Drive at 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Metro Nashville police say their preliminary investigation shows that a Nissan Murano crossed a double line and hit a Saturn Aura.
NASHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Foul play possibly involved in disappearance of Marion County woman

MARION COUNTY (WDEF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the 12th Judicial Drug Task Force are joining forces to investigate a missing person from the Whitwell area. 44-year-old Stacy Crawford has been missing since August 9th. The Task Force says evidence collected during the investigation suggests foul...
MARION COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy