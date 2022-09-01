Read full article on original website
WSFA
Troy truck driver hits 5 million miles
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - He’s one of the few that continued to work during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been on the road now for nearly 30 years. Richard Doggrell at Wiley Sanders Truck Lines said he did what he had to do to support his family. To his co workers, he was an American hero.
wdhn.com
Beach-bound traffic through Coffee Co. this Labor Day Weekend
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Currently, this Labor Day Holiday Weekend thousands of southbound motorists are streaming through the wiregrass on their way to beach destinations across coastal Northwest, Florida. Coffee County Sheriff officials are reminding drivers to be aware that state Highway 134 traffic in the Ino Community is being...
wtvy.com
Missing Samson teen located
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brent Michael Johnson, 16, who was last seen August 24, 2022 has been located. Authorities say that he has been found in West Virginia and may be with relatives. Samson Police Chief Jimmy Hill said that West Virginia authorities are trying to locate him at different...
alabamanews.net
World’s Largest Peanut Boil: A Crenshaw County Tradition
For more than 50 years, Labor Day weekend in Crenshaw County has meant it’s time for the “World’s Largest Peanut Boil.”. The Crenshaw County Alcazar Shrine Club has held this event each year since 1970 as a fundraiser for its local projects as well as those at the national level.
Inmate found dead at Bessemer prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
Police investigating more than 20 gunshots heard overnight in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple Crestview residents awoke to strings of gunshots Thursday morning in different neighborhoods. Crestview Police said the shots were fired between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. after a car chase on multiple residential streets. Major Andrew Schnieder with Crestview PD said shots fired calls came in before 2 am off Redstone […]
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. Sheriff’s Office vehicle sale
GENEVA COUNTY Ala. (WDHN)—Earlier this month, Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told county commissioners that several vehicles in his motor fleet have more than 200 thousand miles. Sheriff Helms says his office has several vehicles no longer used by his personnel. In addition, the department’s “impound lot” has taken...
elba-clipper.com
Help Keep Pea River Clean...
Elba Mayor Tom Maddox shared this photo of items pulled Sunday from the Pea River by a group of local citizens. The mayor said the group worked diligently to clean the river by removing the trash items that had somehow over time gotten into the waterway. He said the citizens piled the items on a sandbar, and he went early Monday morning to load and deliver them for proper disposal. The mayor asked that citizens help keep the river clean and not pollute it by throwing items such as these into Pea River.
wdhn.com
A man is accused of shooting his grandfather’s finger off
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A 24-year-old Elba man is behind bars at the Coffee County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of elderly abuse and neglect. Court records indicate James Deboer was arrested by Coffee County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday. He allegedly forced his way into his grandfather’s...
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia Chamber holds ribbon-cutting for the Full Tummy Project of Covington County
The Full Tummy Project of Covington County joined the Andalusia Area Chamber of Commerce Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting officially celebrating its new location, which they opened in 2021. “We started this project in 2014 after a need was recognized that we had community children and students not having proper nutrition...
wdhn.com
Birdsong hearing pushed back to December
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— The hearing for the son of the Geneva County Superintendent has been pushed back to December after the judge had a scheduling conflict. William Jackson Birdsong, 19, of Geneva County, had a hearing scheduled tomorrow September 1, in relation to the 2021 manslaughter case, in which Birdsong is accused of ending the life of a Florida panhandle woman and critically injuring another.
The Extra Point: Andalusia vs Dale County
Midland City, Ala. (WDHN) — The Warriors of Dale County are opening region play as the Bulldogs of Andalusia are coming to visit. Andalusia has started the year 2-0 with a convincing win over Opp and a win over a team in Florida. Dale County is coming off two losses to Ariton and Carroll and […]
WJHG-TV
School bus crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A school bus with Okaloosa County Schools was involved in a crash on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the school bus was traveling west on Eden Square when the driver failed to maintain a single lane while going around the curve. Officials say the...
wdhn.com
A popular Daleville restaurant has closed its doors for good
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A popular Daleville restaurant has closed its doors for good. Larry’s Real Pit BBQ in Daleville closed its doors for good on August 28th. The other two locations in Dothan and Enterprise will remain open for business. Larry’s Real Pit BBQ says in a...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 in custody after Friday Georgiana shooting
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana police say one person is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting Friday night. Lajon Pate, 30, is charged with murder. According to Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler, the shooting happened at Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge on Highway 106. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died from a gunshot wound.
The Extra Point: Ariton vs Geneva County
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — In a battle between Ariton and Geneva County, both teams get a taste of region play for the first time this season. Ariton is coming off a tough road loss against Highland Home, Geneva County is riding the high of Josh Thompson’s first win as head coach. Ariton beats the Bulldogs […]
fosterfollynews.net
Crestview, Florida High School Football Team Involved in Crash on Interstate 10 in Milton on Friday, September 2, 2022
Twenty players for the Crestview, Florida High School football squad were involved in a crash of their school bus on Interstate 10, in the westbound lane near Mile Marker 32, around 5PM on Friday, September 2, 2020. Only one player was hospitalized when the bus was rear-ended by a vehicle,...
The Extra Point: Houston County vs Elba
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — The Tigers of Elba welcome the Lions of Houston County as these two region 2 foes play their second region game. Elba is currently 1-0 in the region after taking down Coffee County rival Kinston last week. Houston County tried to get the wheels turning against Brantley but fell to the […]
Troy Messenger
Boiled peanuts: A Labor Day tradition
Boiling peanuts, or goober peas, has been a folk culture practice in the Southern United States since the early 19th century. And, if more peanuts have been boiled anywhere in world than in the “Friendliest City in the South,” Luverne, Alabama, let it be known. Doubters need only...
Florida Woman’s $5 Scratch-Off Ticket Nets Over $2,000,000 Win
A Florida woman’s $5 investment in a lottery scratch-off ticket, netted over $2,000,000 win, according to the Florida Lottery. Gloria Johnson, of Shalimar, claimed a top prize from the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office. She chose to
