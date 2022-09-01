Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Ross Barkley signs with OGC Nice in Ligue 1
Ross Barkley left Chelsea by mutual consent last week, but he didn’t stay a free agent too long, signing with OGC Nice in Ligue 1 this weekend. He’s the latest former Premier League player to land on the Côte d’Azure, joining the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Kasper Schmeichel, and Nicolas Pépé at the club this summer. Former Chelsea goalkeeping prospect Marcin Bułka is another familiar name who arrived recently. Nice are owned by Ineos, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company. Ratcliffe, who is one of Great Britain’s richest people, was named as a potential buyer for Chelsea and was more recently linked with a possible bid for Manchester United as well.
SB Nation
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup
It’s yet another game on a three-day turnaround for Chelsea, and this one even involves traveling to Croatia, where we will take on Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night. Dinamo are the Pot 4 team in our group, and thus the weakest of the four — at least in theory. In the real world, they’ll have nothing to lose and everything to gain, especially in their home confines amid strong support.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Reece James close to signing new long-term Chelsea contract — reports
After Harvey Vale and Armando Broja, it looks like Reece James will be the next player to sign on the dotted lines and extend his stay at Chelsea. James’s current deal runs through 2025, but according to the Times, the Athletic, Evening Standard and the Telegraph, he is close to signing a new six-year contract that would also make him the highest-paid defender in the club’s history.
SB Nation
Marcos Alonso to keep running down that left wing forever in our memories
At about 6:45, local time, on the evening of September 24, 2016, a lusciously-locked man from Spain stood on a patch of green grass in North London, and held up three fingers. From that moment on, football was never the same again. That man was of course Marcos Alonso, and...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Chelsea register 2023-23 Champions League squad
UEFA have updated the squad lists on their website ahead of the start of group stage play this week, and while there’s some weirdness going on with some of it — Raheem Sterling being shown with the No.4 shirt, for example — we can surmise that most the information is correct and does indeed reflect our squad registration for this first phase of play.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Coady devastated, Lampard credited, Dele scores
Everton grab a point in Merseyside Derby in a thrilling 0-0 draw. Watch the highlights below. And watch some behind-the-scenes clips from the big day. “We haven’t got a win yet but we’ve been tough to beat...four draws but it’s hard work and commitment - if we keep building and get stronger then we’ll get the wins,” says Jordan Pickford. [RBM]
SB Nation
Nevin: Lampard has fallen in love with Everton
While the points on the board might not give the full picture of Everton’s continuing development, there has been enough to their performance to show that the evolution this season under Frank Lampard is trending in the right direction. The Blues have picked up four draws of varying difficulty...
SB Nation
Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal: Antony debut goal and Rashford brace seals win over Gunners
Manchester United took a 3-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, massively lifting the vibes at the club and breaking in their new signing in the grand manner. It was a testy fixture, but a statement win for Erik ten Hag’s men as they look to build on improving form.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Konrad Laimer On Rejecting “Hasty Departure” to Liverpool
When Liverpool players began to fall to injury and the club reversed course, seeking to bring in a midfielder this summer rather than waiting for next year, one of the rumoured top targets Konrad Laimer. The 25-year-old RB Leipzig man has now been asked about that interest, and he says...
SB Nation
Sunday football open thread
Good morning, Carty Freebirds. We at Carty Free Towers are still relishing in yesterday’s 2-1 home win over Fulham, one that keeps Spurs undefeated through six matches, and in third place, behind Arsenal, and also Manchester City but only on goal differential (stupid Haaland). And speaking of Arsenal, the...
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal
David de Gea - 7 The goalkeeper made huge save to keep Gabriel Martinelli’s header from finding the back of the net in first half, but he was relatively unchallenged throughout the remainder of the game. Terrific performances from back four in front of him have been making his...
SB Nation
Thiago Alcantara Returns to Team Training Ahead of Napoli Match
Liverpool’s first month of the 2022-23 season has been dominated by bad news on the injury front, and especially in midfield it has seemed as if a game doesn’t go past without news of a new player being sidelined by some malady or other. This week, though, there...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Tuches advocates for patience still with Ben Chilwell
Ben Chilwell came off the bench yesterday to win the game for us against West Ham United, scoring an absolutely ridiculous goal just a few minutes after his introduction, then setting up Kai Havertz’s winner two minutes from time. They were his first goal and first official assist in nearly ten months.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Villa v City, Transfer Window Roundup, Pep Speaks, and More...
Matchday!! Catch up on all the latest headlines here with Sky Blue News!!!. Aston Villa v Manchester City - The Opposition - Manc Pete - Bitter and Blue. Pete gives us a peak at the state of things for Steven Gerrard’s side. The Midlands side lost 2-0 to new...
SB Nation
Ederson: “We know the grandeur of the competition...”
Ederson is more than ready for the new season of Champions League Football. From the new teams in the group stage to the weight of expectations on Manchester City. He spoke about the pressure and knowing what they are in and much more, let’s dive in:. “We all work...
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Alex Neil’s Stoke City
Stoke City finished in 14th position in the Championship last season, the exact same position they finished 2020/21. This will be their fifth consecutive season in the second tier after they were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, following 10 seasons in the top flight. The Potters currently sit...
SB Nation
Everton vs Liverpool: Opposition Analysis | The Goodison Derby
The transfer window now being shut, Everton will have to navigate the next dozen league matches as they are before they will have a chance to make any further changes to their squad. New signings James Garner and returning old favourite Idrissa Gana Gueye are eligible for Saturday’s early kickoff against neighbours Liverpool, in addition to the now fully-registered Neal Maupay.
SB Nation
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United, Player Ratings: Welcome back, Ben Chilwell!
1. BEN CHILWELL (8.6, sub) A goal and an assist ten months and one ACL surgery in the making. Ben Chilwell may not be fully back yet in terms of fitness, but there’s nothing wrong with the confidence and belief and that is a massive part of any major injury rehab.
SB Nation
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
To absolutely no one’s surprise, David Moyes’ West Ham came to the Bridge to play absolutely no football, sit deep and defend with every player, and hope to get lucky on the counter or a mistake from the home team. That slow attrition lasted from minute 1 to...
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Dramatic Merseyside Derby Draw
Saturday’s early kickoff saw the blue and red halves of Merseyside collide at Goodison Park for the penultimate time in what was about as thrilling a match as 0-0 draws can get. I had the pleasure of witnessing this spectacle from the very first row of the main stand, and it was a day I will never forget. The atmosphere both pre-match outside the ground and during what was a fiery encounter was simply incredible and made me so proud to be a part of such a special club and special fanbase. Although the disallowance of Conor Coady’s goal caused deflation like none other, it was truly an experience of a lifetime. With that being said, let’s dive into some statistics which paint the picture of the 241st edition of this historic rivalry.
Comments / 0