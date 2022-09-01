Read full article on original website
Ross Barkley signs with OGC Nice in Ligue 1
Ross Barkley left Chelsea by mutual consent last week, but he didn’t stay a free agent too long, signing with OGC Nice in Ligue 1 this weekend. He’s the latest former Premier League player to land on the Côte d’Azure, joining the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Kasper Schmeichel, and Nicolas Pépé at the club this summer. Former Chelsea goalkeeping prospect Marcin Bułka is another familiar name who arrived recently. Nice are owned by Ineos, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company. Ratcliffe, who is one of Great Britain’s richest people, was named as a potential buyer for Chelsea and was more recently linked with a possible bid for Manchester United as well.
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup
It’s yet another game on a three-day turnaround for Chelsea, and this one even involves traveling to Croatia, where we will take on Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night. Dinamo are the Pot 4 team in our group, and thus the weakest of the four — at least in theory. In the real world, they’ll have nothing to lose and everything to gain, especially in their home confines amid strong support.
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 308: Birthday Brace
Sometimes, all it takes is one game to settle a debate. After a week of questions about his future - Does he work hard enough? Does he fit Paul Ince’s system? Should he be sold to Fenerbahce? – Lucas Joao responded with a brace on his birthday to help Reading to a 2-1 home win over Stoke City to ensure that the Royals end the weekend third in the Championship table.
Marcos Alonso to keep running down that left wing forever in our memories
At about 6:45, local time, on the evening of September 24, 2016, a lusciously-locked man from Spain stood on a patch of green grass in North London, and held up three fingers. From that moment on, football was never the same again. That man was of course Marcos Alonso, and...
Newcastle Boss Howe Defends Time Wasting And Presumably Sportswashing
Justice was served on Wednesday night after a frustrating 98 minutes, when Liverpool finally slotted the last-gasp winner in the come from behind victory against Newcastle. It wasn’t just a deserved win by footballing standards—insofar as “deserved” should be applied to football—but also a victory for footballing and non-footballing morality and ethics. Newcastle were particularly appalling in their attempts, usually successful attempts, to waste as much time as possible.
Official: Reece James signs new long-term Chelsea contract
Reece James has now officially put pen to paper on his new Chelsea contract, extending his stay at the club until 2028. His previous deal had three years left on it, but it was no longer commensurate with his importance to the team. In line with expectations since the takeover,...
Refresher: Demystifying the Late Offside Flag
This past weekend Philippe Coutinho scored a brilliant goal against Manchester City for Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, but the goal didn’t count because it was (seemingly incorrectly) flagged offside in real time. Much of the resulting conversation made it clear that the perennially slated “late flag” conventions are...
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City - Ashley’s feeling Young!
Well, that draw was very unexpected! What did the lads make of the hard-earned point at Villa Park against Manchester City on Saturday?. With pressure only building on the shoulders of Steven Gerrard, was the tweak in formation and tactics a sign of a manager who is starting to learn a valuable lesson or was this more so a case of a management team setting up to play one of the best sides in the world?
Everton vs Liverpool: Opposition Analysis | The Goodison Derby
The transfer window now being shut, Everton will have to navigate the next dozen league matches as they are before they will have a chance to make any further changes to their squad. New signings James Garner and returning old favourite Idrissa Gana Gueye are eligible for Saturday’s early kickoff against neighbours Liverpool, in addition to the now fully-registered Neal Maupay.
Liverpool FC Women Sign Leanne Kiernan To A New Contract
The Liverpool FC Women are FNALLY about to kick off the season, and they decided to kick off their first match week back in the WSL with some big news. The club announced that Irish forward Leanne Kiernan has signed a new deal with the club, presumably extending the deal through the end of the 2023-24 season on higher wages.
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Coady devastated, Lampard credited, Dele scores
Everton grab a point in Merseyside Derby in a thrilling 0-0 draw. Watch the highlights below. And watch some behind-the-scenes clips from the big day. “We haven’t got a win yet but we’ve been tough to beat...four draws but it’s hard work and commitment - if we keep building and get stronger then we’ll get the wins,” says Jordan Pickford. [RBM]
Player Ratings: Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal
David de Gea - 7 The goalkeeper made huge save to keep Gabriel Martinelli’s header from finding the back of the net in first half, but he was relatively unchallenged throughout the remainder of the game. Terrific performances from back four in front of him have been making his...
Chelsea targeting January swoops for Luke Harris, Ronnie Edwards — reports
Chelsea look set to continue adding quality to the squad when possible, and that extends to investing in the best young talent around the globe. We are already expected to make another move for Arsen Zakharyan, and according to the Evening Standard, more signings can be anticipated. The report notes...
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United, Premier League: Tactical Analysis
While Chelsea are still undefeated at the Bridge this season, we also have only 6 wins from our last 16. So while we should not be happy about the manner in which the three points were achieved, we can be happy about how luckily we were given them. For over an hour, our attack was as sharp as a circle. Once again, the impotence of our roundabout passing despite a dominance of possession must come under scrutiny for how very nearly we lost this game.
Sky Blue News: Villa v City, Transfer Window Roundup, Pep Speaks, and More...
Matchday!! Catch up on all the latest headlines here with Sky Blue News!!!. Aston Villa v Manchester City - The Opposition - Manc Pete - Bitter and Blue. Pete gives us a peak at the state of things for Steven Gerrard’s side. The Midlands side lost 2-0 to new...
Arsen Zakharyan hopeful Chelsea transfer will get done in January
Chelsea were hoping to add highly rated 19-year-old midfield Arsen Zakharyan this summer, and were willing to pay his €15m release clause, but — not unexpectedly — ran into some rather “impossible” administrative difficulties as far as actually making that payment to a Russian Premier League team, and thus had to shelve the idea until at least January.
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Dramatic Merseyside Derby Draw
Saturday’s early kickoff saw the blue and red halves of Merseyside collide at Goodison Park for the penultimate time in what was about as thrilling a match as 0-0 draws can get. I had the pleasure of witnessing this spectacle from the very first row of the main stand, and it was a day I will never forget. The atmosphere both pre-match outside the ground and during what was a fiery encounter was simply incredible and made me so proud to be a part of such a special club and special fanbase. Although the disallowance of Conor Coady’s goal caused deflation like none other, it was truly an experience of a lifetime. With that being said, let’s dive into some statistics which paint the picture of the 241st edition of this historic rivalry.
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Manchester City
It was a 2-1 loss against Arsenal and it probably should have been worse. With Aston Villa in a rut and the fanbase plunged in a fog of malaise and frustration, the Villa go from the frying pan to the fire in welcoming Manchester City to Birmingham. The plucky little team from up North with the payroll of most first world nations sits second behind the aforementioned Arsenal and it’s reasonable to say that they’re better than the North London side. Players to look out for include, but certainly aren’t limited to (it’s City, they’re all ridiculously good), include forward/wide midfielder Phil Foden, midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, and, if he plays, forward Erling Haaland. If Erling Halland plays, the scoreline risks getting awkward.
Sevilla FC vs. Manchester City: 4 Questions with Chris Lail of Monchi’s Men
Its a Tuesday trip to Spain for Manchester City. This time the Sky Blues take on Sevilla FC in the UEFA Champions League. I was able to catch up with Chris Lai of Monchi’s Men to help get us up to speed with all things Sevilla. CITYZENDuck: City have...
Tottenham 2-1 Fulham: Spurs comfortable in London derby win
This London derby was always going to hold a fair bit of interest. Tottenham Hotspur had not exactly set the world alight so far this season. Coming off an unconvincing draw at West Ham, fans had likely been expecting more, though enough mettle had been shown to secure much needed points off the back of mixed performances.
