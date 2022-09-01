Tom Cruise is one of the most famous actors working today, and his new movie, Top Gun: Maverick, is thriving in theatres. The actor also has two more installments to the Mission: Impossible franchise in the works, which will mark his 7th and 8th time playing Ethan Hunt since 1996. Throughout his career, he has also been nominated for three Academy Awards for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia. Not to mention fan favorites ranging from Interview with the Vampire to Edge of Tomorrow and classics such as Eyes Wide Shut and Best Picture-winner Rain Main. The list goes on and on, and there's one movie that is sometimes left out of the conversation. Collateral was released back in 2004 and was helmed by iconic director Michael Mann. The movie also starred Jamie Foxx who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Now, 18 years later, the movie is dominating Netflix.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO