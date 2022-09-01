Read full article on original website
Tales of the Walking Dead Image Unmasks Whisperer Hera
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Tales of the Walking Dead's "Dee" episode. Before Alpha, there was Dee (Samantha Morton). And before Alpha, there was Hera (Anne Beyer), the original alpha of the Whisperers. Flashing back between the events of The Walking Dead episodes "Omega" and "We Are the End of the World," last week's "Dee" fleshed out Alpha's untold origin tale. The episode ended with the first time mother and daughter Lydia (Scarlett Blum) came across the Whisperers: people who wear walker skins and live among the dead. "Don't speak. Whisper," said the woman calling herself Hera, whose face is one we've seen before — as the fleshy mask worn by Whisperer leader Alpha on The Walking Dead.
DC's Stargirl Star Brec Bassinger Opens Up About the End of the Arrowverse
With the new season of television starting up, it's officially the end of an era for The CW. When The Flash returns for Season 9 in early 2023, it will be for a final season, marking the end of the long-running Arrowverse of connected DC inspired superhero shows on the network. The network will still have superheroes, at least for the moment. Superman & Lois, which was revealed to take place on its own Earth last season, is coming back for Season 3 in 2023 and DC's Stargirl just kicked off its third season last week. But still, the end of the Arrowverse is a huge shift and now, Stargirl herself Brec Bassinger is speaking out on the end of this era — as well as reveals that there have already been pitches for a fourth season of DC's Stargirl.
Surprise! The Vampire Diaries is Now Streaming on Peacock
Last month, fans of The CW's iconic series The Vampire Diaries were saddened to learn that the series was departing Netflix with all eight seasons of the beloved drama leaving the streaming platform on September 3rd. Now, however, fans are in for a happy surprise. On Sunday, September 4th, series creator Julie Plec took to Twitter to announce that all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are now streaming on Peacock.
New The Winchesters Trailer Released
The CW has released a new trailer for The Winchesters, the network's upcoming Supernatural prequel. The series is set to debut on Tuesday, October 11th at 8/7c. The series will star Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly as John and Mary Winchester with the series set to dive into their origin story as narrated by their adult son, Supernatural's Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles).
Marvel's She-Hulk Soundtrack: Episode 3
Warning: this story contains spoilers about She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky." Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has got her twerk cut out for her on the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the face of law firm GLK&H's Superhuman Law Division, the media sensation hulk lawyer represents client Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) — a.k.a. the Abomination — in the seemingly rehabilitated former supervillain's high-profile parole case. In the "B" plot, colleague Pug (Josh Segarra) takes the case of Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), swindled by a shape-shifting Light Elf from New Asgard who claimed to be multiple Grammy award-winner megastar Megan Thee Stallion.
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Taylor Simone Ledward "Honored" to Accept Emmy for Late Husband
Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Emmy Award Saturday night for voicing T'Challa in Marvel's What If...?. Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward picked up the award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over, calling it an honor for the late actor to get his first Emmy award. "When I learned Chad was nominated, I...
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
Who Dies in House of the Dragon Episode 3?
The third episode of House of the Dragon is finally upon us, and fans are expecting the most action-packed hour of the series so far. The final moments of the second episode set up Corlys and Daemon to finally begin a war with the Crab-Feeder in the Stepstones. HBO's preview for the new episode of House of the Dragon confirms that at least a part of that conflict is happening on Sunday night. Of course, as any Game of Thrones fan knows, conflict usually means death in this franchise.
Marvel's She-Hulk: Tim Roth on Blonsky's MCU Future
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky." Tim Roth's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is under lock and key. In her first case for the Superhuman Law Division, superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) represents controversial client Emil Blonsky (Roth): the Abomination. Locked away in a high-security prison ever since his Harlem hulk-out with Jen's cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo, replacing Edward Norton) in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, the man-monster has seemingly reformed. After making amends with Banner, the rehabilitated Blonsky is living a Zen life — and prohibited from transforming into the Abomination as a condition of his parole.
Tales of the Walking Dead Reveals New Name for Walkers
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Amy/Dr. Everett" episode of Tales of the Walking Dead. Walkers. Biters. Lurkers. Roamers. The use of language and nomenclature in The Walking Dead Universe varies when describing the flesh-eating undead who walk, bite, lurk, and roam to feed on the living. On Sunday's "Amy/Dr. Everett" episode of the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, naturalist Dr. Chauncey Everett (Anthony Edwards) has constructed his own taxonomy of the dead he researches and studies in The Dead Sector: a no man's land demarcated by a 40-foot deep, 200-meter wide man-made trench spanning hundreds of miles. (Read our recap here.)
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Rick and Morty Season 6 Premiere Fully Confirms Rick's Tragic Origin Story
Warning! Major spoilers for Rick and Morty's Season 6 premiere! Rick and Morty has finally returned to Adult Swim with the highly anticipated sixth season of the series, and the Season 6 premiere fully confirms Rick Sanchez's tragic origin story first seen in season's past. Rick C-137's origin had been one of the most theorized over the course of the series' run ever since he had teased that the origin we saw in the third season was merely a joke that he had concocted to mess with the Galactic Federation. But the end of the fifth season confirmed that this was actually his origin story all along.
Superman & Lois Casts The Orville Star as Season 3 Villain
Superman & Lois has reportedly cast The Orville star Chad L. Coleman as a major villain for Season 3 of The CW series. According to The Direct, during the "Arrow Guests: Saving Star City" panel at DragonCon on Saturday, David Ramsey — who plays John Diggle across the network's DC series and has directed episodes of Superman & Lois as well — confirmed that Coleman will be appearing next season as a major villain. Ramsey did not confirm exactly which villain the actor will portray or any specific plot details.
My Hero Academia Artist Turns Mirko Into a Playboy in New Sketch
My Hero Academia's sixth season will be focusing on the War Arc, a battle that will see Class 1-A's young heroes fighting against Shigaraki and his villainous forces in the Paranormal Liberation Front. While familiar faces like Deku and his fellow classmates at UA Academy will take center stage, expect some professional heroes to also be featured in the war against the strongest villains in Hero Society. Mirko have some major battles in this season and an official artist for the Shonen franchise has imagined the Rabbit Hero as a different sort of bunny.
Underappreciated Tom Cruise Movie Dominating Netflix Top 10
Tom Cruise is one of the most famous actors working today, and his new movie, Top Gun: Maverick, is thriving in theatres. The actor also has two more installments to the Mission: Impossible franchise in the works, which will mark his 7th and 8th time playing Ethan Hunt since 1996. Throughout his career, he has also been nominated for three Academy Awards for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia. Not to mention fan favorites ranging from Interview with the Vampire to Edge of Tomorrow and classics such as Eyes Wide Shut and Best Picture-winner Rain Main. The list goes on and on, and there's one movie that is sometimes left out of the conversation. Collateral was released back in 2004 and was helmed by iconic director Michael Mann. The movie also starred Jamie Foxx who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Now, 18 years later, the movie is dominating Netflix.
She-Hulk Episode 3 Hidden QR Code Revealed
If the first three episodes are any indication, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a treat for Marvel fans, taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a hilarious new path while introducing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Since her debut decades ago, She-Hulk has had a unique tenure in the pages of Marvel Comics, including quite a few different solo comic runs — and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in Episode 3 lets viewers celebrate that. Following the trend of Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, Episode 3 of She-Hulk briefly shows a QR code that, when scanned, takes you to a free copy of 2004's She-Hulk #1. The QR code appears onscreen while Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) is researching his legal case, in which Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) is suing a Light Elf for catfishing him as Megan Thee Stallion.
She-Hulk's Tim Roth Reveals Marvel Allowed Him To Improvise, Calls Tatiana Maslany's Performance "Remarkable"
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, and the first three episodes of the series have already seen the return of some MCU stars, including Tim Roth (Emil Blonsky/Abomination). Roth first played Blonsky in The Incredible Hulk in 2008 before he appeared as Abomination again in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year. Roth is also known for many iconic films, including Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, as well as the series Lie To Me. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Roth about She-Hulk, and he talked about his character's supposed redemption as well as reading She-Hulk comics, his love for Deadpool, and much more.
Top Gun: Maverick Dethrones Marvel's Black Panther as Fifth Highest-Grossing Movie Ever Domestically
Top Gun: Maverick performed a flyby on both Black Panther and Spider-Man at the Labor Day Weekend box office. Tom Cruise's legacy sequel took the #1 spot this weekend over Sony's re-release of Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version, adding another $7.9 million to its $1.4 billion global haul, according to Deadline. Maverick hit $700.8 million to become the fifth-highest-grossing movie ever at the domestic box office, overtaking Disney and Marvel Studios' Black Panther, which held that crown since it roared to $700.4m stateside during its original release in 2018.
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Star Responds to Fans Surprised by Galadriel's Action Scenes
Down the list of goofy things that people are eager to complain about with regard to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is that the elf character Galadriel has her fair share of action scenes. Played by Morfydd Clark in the hit new Prime Video series, many fans still identify the character with Cate Blanchett's version from the feature films that doesn't lift a sword and spends the entire franchise pontificating on the likely failure of The Fellowship of the Ring. It's worth remembering that elves in Tolkien's mythology live for thousands of years and the one seen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy has been around for a long time, much longer than the one we see in The Rings of Power, and that's why she's out kicking ass the way she is.
