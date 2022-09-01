Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Tim Roth Reveals Marvel Allowed Him To Improvise, Calls Tatiana Maslany's Performance "Remarkable"
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, and the first three episodes of the series have already seen the return of some MCU stars, including Tim Roth (Emil Blonsky/Abomination). Roth first played Blonsky in The Incredible Hulk in 2008 before he appeared as Abomination again in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year. Roth is also known for many iconic films, including Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, as well as the series Lie To Me. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Roth about She-Hulk, and he talked about his character's supposed redemption as well as reading She-Hulk comics, his love for Deadpool, and much more.
ComicBook
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Taylor Simone Ledward "Honored" to Accept Emmy for Late Husband
Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Emmy Award Saturday night for voicing T'Challa in Marvel's What If...?. Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward picked up the award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over, calling it an honor for the late actor to get his first Emmy award. "When I learned Chad was nominated, I...
ComicBook
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser on Playing a Man Who Weighs 600 Pounds: ‘I Needed to Learn to Move In a New Way’
Brendan Fraser, the star of the Venice-premiering movie “The Whale,” says he needed to “learn how to move in a new way” in order to play his character Charlie, who weighs 600 lbs. Fraser takes on his most substantial role in a number of years with Darren Aronofsky’s latest, in which Charlie is slowly eating himself to death while struggling with congestive heart failure. An English teacher who holds online courses (with the camera off), Charlie eats to escape the pain of losing the love of his life, his former night-school student Alan, with whom he began a relationship after leaving...
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Tales of the Walking Dead Image Unmasks Whisperer Hera
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Tales of the Walking Dead's "Dee" episode. Before Alpha, there was Dee (Samantha Morton). And before Alpha, there was Hera (Anne Beyer), the original alpha of the Whisperers. Flashing back between the events of The Walking Dead episodes "Omega" and "We Are the End of the World," last week's "Dee" fleshed out Alpha's untold origin tale. The episode ended with the first time mother and daughter Lydia (Scarlett Blum) came across the Whisperers: people who wear walker skins and live among the dead. "Don't speak. Whisper," said the woman calling herself Hera, whose face is one we've seen before — as the fleshy mask worn by Whisperer leader Alpha on The Walking Dead.
ComicBook
Marvel's She-Hulk: Tim Roth on Blonsky's MCU Future
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky." Tim Roth's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is under lock and key. In her first case for the Superhuman Law Division, superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) represents controversial client Emil Blonsky (Roth): the Abomination. Locked away in a high-security prison ever since his Harlem hulk-out with Jen's cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo, replacing Edward Norton) in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, the man-monster has seemingly reformed. After making amends with Banner, the rehabilitated Blonsky is living a Zen life — and prohibited from transforming into the Abomination as a condition of his parole.
ComicBook
Who Dies in House of the Dragon Episode 3?
The third episode of House of the Dragon is finally upon us, and fans are expecting the most action-packed hour of the series so far. The final moments of the second episode set up Corlys and Daemon to finally begin a war with the Crab-Feeder in the Stepstones. HBO's preview for the new episode of House of the Dragon confirms that at least a part of that conflict is happening on Sunday night. Of course, as any Game of Thrones fan knows, conflict usually means death in this franchise.
ComicBook
Tales of the Walking Dead Reveals New Name for Walkers
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Amy/Dr. Everett" episode of Tales of the Walking Dead. Walkers. Biters. Lurkers. Roamers. The use of language and nomenclature in The Walking Dead Universe varies when describing the flesh-eating undead who walk, bite, lurk, and roam to feed on the living. On Sunday's "Amy/Dr. Everett" episode of the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, naturalist Dr. Chauncey Everett (Anthony Edwards) has constructed his own taxonomy of the dead he researches and studies in The Dead Sector: a no man's land demarcated by a 40-foot deep, 200-meter wide man-made trench spanning hundreds of miles. (Read our recap here.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Don't Worry Darling Director Olivia Wilde Addresses Reports of Feud With Florence Pugh
The talent involved in the upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling has made it one of the more anticipated releases of the fall movie season, though some of the attention it has earned has been related to rumors of behind-the-scenes drama, which director Olivia Wilde was quick to refute during a press conference for the film. While Wilde's romantic relationship with star Harry Styles is enough to fuel the tabloids, recent discrepancies in reports about why Shia LaBeouf left the project has earned some gossip, which resulted in rumors about a falling out between Wilde and star Florence Pugh. Only fueling those rumors further was the reveal that Pugh wouldn't be doing press for the film, with Wilde going on to praise the performer and note that lack of press was due to Pugh's commitments to Dune, while also noting that the Internet has a way of fueling nonexistent flames. Don't Worry Darling hits theaters on September 23rd.
ComicBook
DC's Stargirl Star Brec Bassinger Opens Up About the End of the Arrowverse
With the new season of television starting up, it's officially the end of an era for The CW. When The Flash returns for Season 9 in early 2023, it will be for a final season, marking the end of the long-running Arrowverse of connected DC inspired superhero shows on the network. The network will still have superheroes, at least for the moment. Superman & Lois, which was revealed to take place on its own Earth last season, is coming back for Season 3 in 2023 and DC's Stargirl just kicked off its third season last week. But still, the end of the Arrowverse is a huge shift and now, Stargirl herself Brec Bassinger is speaking out on the end of this era — as well as reveals that there have already been pitches for a fourth season of DC's Stargirl.
ComicBook
Marvel's She-Hulk Soundtrack: Episode 3
Warning: this story contains spoilers about She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky." Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has got her twerk cut out for her on the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the face of law firm GLK&H's Superhuman Law Division, the media sensation hulk lawyer represents client Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) — a.k.a. the Abomination — in the seemingly rehabilitated former supervillain's high-profile parole case. In the "B" plot, colleague Pug (Josh Segarra) takes the case of Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews), swindled by a shape-shifting Light Elf from New Asgard who claimed to be multiple Grammy award-winner megastar Megan Thee Stallion.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Dethrones Marvel's Black Panther as Fifth Highest-Grossing Movie Ever Domestically
Top Gun: Maverick performed a flyby on both Black Panther and Spider-Man at the Labor Day Weekend box office. Tom Cruise's legacy sequel took the #1 spot this weekend over Sony's re-release of Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version, adding another $7.9 million to its $1.4 billion global haul, according to Deadline. Maverick hit $700.8 million to become the fifth-highest-grossing movie ever at the domestic box office, overtaking Disney and Marvel Studios' Black Panther, which held that crown since it roared to $700.4m stateside during its original release in 2018.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (September 4)
A new week is beginning and Netflix has a few days worth of new programming ahead. Beginning on Monday, Netflix has an entire work week's worth of new movies and TV shows already planned to deliver to subscribers. So regardless of what type of entertainment you might be into, there's likely something coming to Netflix over the next several days that you'll be excited to see added to the service.
ComicBook
Pinocchio Comes Alive in New Images from Disney+ Remake
Wish granted: Disney+ has revealed first-look images from its live-action Pinocchio. A remake of Walt Disney's 1940 animated classic, the straight-to-streaming movie is coming to life for Disney+ Day 2022. From director Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future, Forrest Gump), Disney+'s Pinocchio follows the wooden puppet (voice of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) on his daring journey to become a real boy as wished by father Geppetto (Tom Hanks). The new movie — which joins a lineup of recent Disney live-action re-imaginings that includes Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King, and Lady and the Tramp — is available to stream September 8 on Disney+.
ComicBook
New Thor: Love and Thunder Deleted Scene Shows Major Change to Zeus
Russell Crowe made his Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Love and Thunder, playing the Greek god Zeus. While the god of gods didn't have all too large of a role in the cut of the movie that hit theaters, one deleted scene released by Marvel Studios Saturday suggests there's a version of the film where Crowe played a much larger role.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Creator Wraps Work on the Manga's New Volume
Hunter x Hunter has been back in the spotlight as of late, and we have its beloved creator to thank. After all, Yoshihiro Togashi took the anime fandom by surprise when they launched their own Twitter months ago, and they've kept up with followers just about every day. Togashi has carefully updated fans on how Hunter x Hunter is fairing behind the scenes with its comeback. And now, it seems most of his work is finished on the new volume!
ComicBook
Star Trek Reveals Jean-Luc Picard's Updated Version of the Kobayashi Maru Test
Jean-Luc Picard has made some tweaks to the famed Kobayashi Maru test. The Kobayashi Maru is the famously unbeatable Starfleet Academy test meant to teach cadets how to behave in a no-win scenario. James Kirk doesn't believe in such scenarios and found a way to beat the unbeatable challenge by reprogramming it, creating a path to victory. In the 25th century, Picard is the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy and has taken it upon himself to update the famous test. SPOILERS follow for Star Trek: Picard -- Stargazer #1 by Mike Johnson, Kirsten Beyer, Angel Hernandez, and J.D. Mettler follow.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 3 Hidden QR Code Revealed
If the first three episodes are any indication, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been a treat for Marvel fans, taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a hilarious new path while introducing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Since her debut decades ago, She-Hulk has had a unique tenure in the pages of Marvel Comics, including quite a few different solo comic runs — and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in Episode 3 lets viewers celebrate that. Following the trend of Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, Episode 3 of She-Hulk briefly shows a QR code that, when scanned, takes you to a free copy of 2004's She-Hulk #1. The QR code appears onscreen while Augustus "Pug" Pugliese (Josh Segarra) is researching his legal case, in which Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) is suing a Light Elf for catfishing him as Megan Thee Stallion.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Rian Johnson Details Mark Hamill's Initial Hesitation With The Last Jedi's Luke Skywalker
Lucasfilm has been on a bit of a streak with their steaming service offerings like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The studios last few films have been critically ripped apart or didn't make enough at the box office, but there was one film that was critically lauded and made bank. Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the third film the studio released after they were purchased by Disney, and while critics adored the film, there are definitely two sides. A faction of Star Wars fans really didn't like The Last Jedi and have been criticizing it online for years. Recently, director Rian Johnson revealed that he's more proud of the film than ever, and now he's discussing Mark Hamill's hesitation with the film's interpersonal of Luke Skywalker. During a new interview with Empire Magazine (via CBR), Johnson talked candidly about working with Hamill.
Comments / 0