A recipe for success! My Kitchen Rules grand finale is a ratings winner for Channel Seven as network issues a casting call for the next season of cooking show

By Ahmer Khokhar
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Wednesday night's My Kitchen Rules grand finale was a ratings hit for Channel Seven despite seemingly lacklustre viewing figures during the previous 15 episodes of season 12 this year.

Janelle and Monzir won the grand finale and pocketed a $100,000 prize.

The nail-biting last 15 minute buildup to the announcement of their win drew an average metro audience of 643,000, while the previous 67 minutes drew 528,000 viewers across the country.

 Janelle and Monzir won the grand finale and pocketed a $100,000 prize

MKR, which returned to the Seven Network this year after a two-year hiatus, finished second only to Channel 9's The Block (744,000).

Over on Channel 10, The Amazing Race Australia, hosted by Beau Ryan, finished with a paltry 471,000 viewers.

Speaking ahead of the MKR Grand Finale, respected TV critic Colin Vickery told TV Tonight the cooking game show's underwhelming ratings for the season were misleading.

Vickery believes 'Total TV Numbers' are a more accurate measure of MKR's ratings success.

The nail-biting last 15 minute buildup to the announcement of the winners drew an average metro audience of 643,000, while the previous 67 minutes drew 528,000 viewers across the country 

These are ratings that take into account fans watching the cooking competition in regional areas throughout Australia, in addition to catch-up and BVOD (broadcaster video on demand) viewers.

Using this metric, My Kitchen Rules routinely brought in over 900,000 viewers per episode.

The report said recent episodes of MKR have reached 964,000, 967,000, and 868,000 in 'Total TV' ratings.

The publication said these numbers compare favourably to Channel 10's MasterChef Australia.

Vickery said the show's ratings had stayed strong even after UK celebrity cook Nigella Lawson left the season halfway through.

He said new guest judges, including Matt Preston and Colin Fassnidge, have continued to lure fans.

Vickery added that the Total TV numbers clearly indicated there is plenty of room in the market place for both MRK and MasterChef.

He correctly predicted that Channel Seven would bring back MKR for a 13th season next year.

Glamorous British chef and food writer, Nigella Lawson, 62, left MKR halfway through season 12

'When the total TV numbers are factored in, the back-to-basics reboot of My Kitchen Rules has to be considered a success,' Vickery said before Wednesday's grand finale.

'I am sure that Channel Seven will announce a 2023 season.'

Seven has already issued a casting call for the next season of MRK.

