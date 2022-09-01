Read full article on original website
Related
penbaypilot.com
Half of Maine indigent cases are being defended by just 33 lawyers, analysis finds
Maine officials may ask lawyers handling large caseloads of indigent defendants to stop accepting new assignments from the courts, after finding that 11 lawyers each have more than 301 open cases and half of the open indigent cases are being managed by just 33 lawyers. The development is the latest...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland and Rockport were once hotbeds of labor activism: ‘Fed up with being treated like machines’
One hundred twenty six years ago, on Monday, September 6, 1896, 5,000 people gathered at Oakland Park in Rockport for a Labor Day celebration sponsored by the Knights of Labor and other Midcoast labor unions. At the time, the holiday was still relatively young. President Grover Cleveland signed the law...
penbaypilot.com
Funding for professional development trainings available through UMaine Hutchinson Center
BELFAST — Through a new partnership with the Harold Alfond Center for the Advancement of Maine’s Workforce, funding for professional development programs taken at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center is available, up to $1,200 per worker through December 2022, with additional funding in subsequent years. Visit hutchinsoncenter.umaine/edu to learn more.
penbaypilot.com
UMaine receives $750,000 from NSF to support low-income engineering students
During his tenure, Wilhelm Friess, associate professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Maine, has seen a pattern of talented first-generation, low-income engineering students leaving the program — or dropping out of college altogether. Often, their leaving the program has less to do with their potential talent as engineers than the socioeconomic odds that were stacked against them before they even arrived.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
penbaypilot.com
Sept. 3 update: Midcoast adds 19 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Nine beagles brought to Camden for chance at new life
CAMDEN — Nine beagles felt grass under their paws for the first time, Sunday afternoon, in Camden. After a ride from Portland in a P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center van, each was unloaded from pet carriers in the PAWS parking lot. Many shook. Some drooled. The smell of vomit lingered. Several plopped down into lounging positions wherever the volunteers set them down to walk.
penbaypilot.com
Rockport Town Manager’s Report, Sept. 6, 2022: Comprehensive Plan meetings, TIF extensions for sewer projects, repaving continues, dinghies out by Oct. 15
A special town meeting election was held on Tuesday, August 30. where our voters elected a new Select Board member, Denise Munger, whose term ends in June 2024. This special election was created to fill a vacancy due to John Strand’s resignation in June. There were three candidates, and we had a relatively strong turnout given the unusual time of year for an election.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Aug. 26-31. Kevin Johnson, 47, of Lincolnville, domestic violence assault in Frankfort Jan. 6, 2021, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Frankfort Feb. 11, 2021, dismissed. Michael R. Ames, 37, of Northport, operating while license suspended...
RELATED PEOPLE
penbaypilot.com
Maine musicians at the Boothbay Harbor Opera House
The weekend of September 9 and 10 features two top Maine musical acts on the historic Opera House stage in Boothbay Harbor. Friday, Sept. 9, will see country and blues with Denny Breau & Friends in concert followed by an evening of American roots rock with the Jason Spooner Band on Saturday, Sept. 10.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Aug. 24-31. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 24. Chandler Wilson, 46, of Biddeford, was arrested for...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
penbaypilot.com
Senior College membership and registration open, Fall courses begin Sept. 15
Belfast Senior College’s fall semester begins on Thursday, Sept. 15 with three morning and three afternoon courses which, after a more than two year hiatus, are returning to in person classes at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center. Two of these classes will be “hybrid” classes, available on Zoom...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMTW
Soaking Labor Day Rain Could Cause Flooding In Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Heavy downpours will rain on your Labor Day plans all day and into Tuesday morning's commute. A front that is draped across the northeast is combining with a humid airmass to produce heavy rainfall Monday through Tuesday morning. Expect multiple rounds of rain and embedded thunderstorms that could drop 1-2" of rain. Slow movement of these storms and training storms could cause flash flooding.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast City Council to discuss K9 officer, appoint deputy economic development director, consider fire department equipment
BELFAST — The Belfast City Council will hold its regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. and address an agenda that includes a new K9 for Belfast Police, improving safety of Route 1 on-ramps, and adding a handicap-accessible door to the Belfast Police Dept. entrance, among other topics.
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for RSU 13 board meeting Sept. 7
ROCKLAND — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 13 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the South School. Meetings can be viewed on Vimeo and YouTube. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order and Declaration of a...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 19-31. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 19. Celynn D. Smyth, 39,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
penbaypilot.com
Waking up to day two of Camden Windjammer Festival
Land and sea, and breakfast in between. Long before exhibitors returned to their tents Saturday morning, distinct crowds swallowed their final yawns and took their positions on the Camden Public Landing, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in the midst of the Camden Windjammer Festival held each year on Labor Day Weekend. Those morning crowds, however, were for designated activities, mainly to run, to float, and to eat. (With at least one young local anxious to register for this afternoon’s Lobster Crate Races at 4 p.m.)
penbaypilot.com
Belfast cross country competes in Bangor KVAC meet
BANGOR — The cross country team from Belfast Area High School traveled Friday, Sept. 2 to Bangor to compete in a KVAC meet against Bangor, Erskine Academy, Hampden Academy, Brewer and Maine Central Institute. Girls Team Results. 1. Bangor — 1:49:43.96. 2. Hampden Academy — 1:57:42.54. 3....
penbaypilot.com
RGC men’s league Sept. 3-4 results
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club men’s league gathered Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 for a golf outing. Below are the results from the gathering as submitted to our sports department. Saturday, September 3. Individual Points. 1. James Anderson +6. 2. Mer Doucette +5. 3. Warren...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County deed transfers
BELFAST — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Waldo County Registry of Deeds July 11-22. Belfast. Judith and Joseph Mathieu to John Cronin. Jodelle R. Rolerson and Jodelle R. Vaughan to Dana Downs. Gary P. Guido to Dana Zahares. William S. and Catherine A. Kemper to W....
Comments / 0