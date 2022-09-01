Land and sea, and breakfast in between. Long before exhibitors returned to their tents Saturday morning, distinct crowds swallowed their final yawns and took their positions on the Camden Public Landing, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in the midst of the Camden Windjammer Festival held each year on Labor Day Weekend. Those morning crowds, however, were for designated activities, mainly to run, to float, and to eat. (With at least one young local anxious to register for this afternoon’s Lobster Crate Races at 4 p.m.)

CAMDEN, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO