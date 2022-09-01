6A offensive player of the year candidates: favorite, contenders, dark horses

By René Ferrán

The 2022 Oregon high school football season kicks off this week. Who will be among the top candidates for Class 6A offensive player of the year?

Drew Rodriguez (Sprague) photo by Leon Neuschwander

—

Favorite

QB Sam Leavitt, West Linn, senior

The Washington State commit has plenty of weapons in a potent Lions attack as he tries to improve upon the numbers he put up (2,281 yards passing, 28 touchdown passes) for Westview last season. ( West Linn team preview )

Contenders

RB Jordan Fisher, Westview senior

The state’s leading running back this fall will now carry the load for the Wildcats offense. He ran for 24 touchdowns and a program-record 1,549 yards last season. ( Westview team preview )

QB Cru Newman, Central Catholic, junior

Newman rewarded Rams coach Steve Pyne’s faith that he could lead the offense as a sophomore, earning Mt. Hood offensive player of the year honors and leading the team to a second consecutive state championship. ( Central Catholic team preview )

WR Joey Olsen, Lakeridge, junior

Olsen has been one of the state’s top offensive talents since his freshman year. As a sophomore, he received all-state honorable mention after catching 28 passes for 727 yards and seven touchdowns. ( Lakeridge team preview )

QB Brock Thomas, Sheldon, senior

Thomas is one of the state’s top dual-threat quarterbacks, equally lethal with his arm (1,968 yards passing, 19 touchdowns in 2021) and legs (1,339 yards rushing, 18 scores). ( Sheldon team preview )

Dark horses

RB Luke Ash, Tualatin, senior

Ash rushed for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns for Clackamas last season and provides the Timberwolves with a potent weapon in the backfield to replace 6A offensive player of the year Malik Ross. ( Tualatin team preview )

WR Mark Hamper, West Linn, senior

Hamper can do a little of everything for the Lions offensively. As a junior, he caught 61 passes for 829 yards and seven touchdowns, and he averaged 11.4 yards per carry (24 for 273 yards and five scores). He earned second-team all-state honors. ( West Linn team preview )

WR Drew Rodriguez, Sprague, senior

One of the most electric players in the state, the Colorado State commit caught 29 passes for 452 yards and seven touchdowns last season. ( Sprague team preview )

WR Tini Tinitali III, South Salem, senior

He’s one of the best players many people might not know about statewide, but that should change this season after a sensational junior campaign — 78 catches for 1,040 yards and seven touchdowns. ( South Salem team preview )

QB Jack Wagner, Tualatin, senior

Class 6A has quite a few talented signal-callers this fall, and Wagner adds his name to the list after providing a glimpse of what he can offer the Timberwolves during a 2½-game stint replacing an injured Jackson Jones last season. ( Tualatin team preview )

—