ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State, MS

Mississippi State Football Countdown: Three Games that Could Define the Bulldogs' Season

By Elizabeth Keen
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgmER_0hdQTBmB00

Here are the top three games that could greatly impact how the Bulldogs fare on the gridiron this year.

Mississippi State is gearing up for another college football season full of challenging matchups.

The Bulldogs will face off against six teams that are currently ranked in the AP Preseason Top 25 poll throughout the year. The program is looking to take a huge step after finishing the 2021 season with a 7-6 overall record and a loss to Texas Tech in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Although every game that MSU plays is important, there are a few that stand out as meaning just a little bit more in the long run.

Here are three key games that could play big roles in determining how Mississippi State fares this season.

1. Mississippi State at LSU

It appears likely that State will be able to win its non-conference games in September, but the team's matchup against LSU on Sept. 17 could be a bit more difficult. The Tigers return some impressive talent, but nobody is quite sure how they will do in their first year under head coach Brian Kelly. The Bulldogs will need to pick up as many wins as they can before consistent conference play truly begins, and heading into October with a potential 4-0 record could be huge for MSU.

2. Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M

October is shaping up to be an extremely grueling month for the Bulldogs. Besides facing the Aggies in the first game of the month, the team is set to face Arkansas, Kentucky and Alabama. Mississippi State picked up the 26-22 victory over Texas A&M in College Station last season, but the Aggies have since brought in the top recruiting class in the nation and are looking to finally have a breakthrough year. Still, TAMU's high rankings have not stopped MSU from rolling to victory in the past. Starting the toughest month of the season off with a victory could help the Bulldogs carry some momentum into a difficult stretch against big SEC foes.

3. Mississippi State at Ole Miss

The Egg Bowl is always an important matchup for both Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Pride is a driving force for the two rival teams, but there is usually much more on the line than bragging rights. Given how stiff competition is shaping up to be in the SEC this year, the Egg Bowl could determine postseason eligibility and shake conference standings. The Bulldogs have not won the Golden Egg since 2019 and will be itching to shake the slump, but it won't be easy in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Thanksgiving night. The game is sure to be incredibly entertaining to fans and indifferent spectators alike.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Memphis player hilariously tackles his own teammate vs. Mississippi State

Memphis didn’t have the greatest opening weekend. The Tigers were blitzed by the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday evening. By game’s end, following a 50-minute lightning delay, the Tigers fell 49-23. Nothing seemed to go the Tigers’ way. I mean, no wonder! The Tigers’ running backs were being...
STARKVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Rogers throws for 5 TDs, Mississippi State knocks off Memphis

An electric atmosphere and hyped-up Mississippi State team was diminished a bit in game one of the 2022 season — to no fault of the Bulldogs. After lightning struck offensively and defensively from MSU’s units in the first few minutes of the game, literal lightning would halt play for nearly three hours. The Bulldogs regrouped and made a late night memorable in a 49-23 victory over the Tigers.
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi State, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Mississippi State, MS
Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
City
Mississippi State, MS
State
Alabama State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Mississippi State, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Countdown#Liberty Bowl#American Football#College Football#Bulldogs#Texas Tech#Msu#Lsu#State#Tigers#Texas A M
wcbi.com

Rain, Rain, It’s Here to Stay

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A rainy pattern persists as we enter into next week, high temperatures will be slightly cooler ranging through the 80s with lows near 70. SUNDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy, scattered rain and storm chances will stand in the forecast. High temperatures will be slightly cooler as we’ll settle in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

‘Very dangerous’ Starkville teen sought in shooting

Authorities are still looking for a Starkville teen suspected of shooting someone Wednesday afternoon in Columbus. Cameron Jones, 17, is wanted for aggravated assault and is considered “very dangerous,” according to Columbus Police Department Capt. Rick Jones. He evaded capture, despite a lengthy manhunt Wednesday evening in north Starkville involving multiple agencies.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Third suspect arrested in Hemlock Street shooting

The “very dangerous” teenager wanted for a Columbus shooting is in custody. Cameron Jones, 17, was arrested in Starkville by the Starkville Police Department and Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, according to an SPD press release. The press release said Jones had barricaded himself in a vacant apartment...
STARKVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: Man who reportedly stole plane, then flew it over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges

Authorities say a man who flew a plane over Mississippi and at one point threatened to crash the plane into a Tupelo Walmart didn’t have pilot’s license and now faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges. The airplane circled over north Mississippi on Saturday morning, causing panic on the...
TUPELO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
wcbi.com

Starkville police capture Columbus shooting suspect

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police have captured a Columbus Shooting suspect who has been hiding over the last 24 hours. Around 5 pm today, SPD reported that 16-year-old Cameron Jones had been arrested. Jones is the third suspect involved in a Wednesday shooting incident in the 800 block...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

East Columbus shooting leads to active manhunt in Starkville

STARKVILLE/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An east Columbus shooting leads to an active manhunt in Starkville. Right now, law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from deputies. There has been a heavy law enforcement presence for over an hour on Jackson Street. I’m here on Jackson Street where...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Columbus man airlifted after shooting late Friday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 33-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting late Friday. A 33-year-old Columbus man was taken via helicopter to a trauma unit after being shot late Friday, September 2, 2022. Columbus Police said the man was walking in the 14th Avenue and 21st Street...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus shooting suspect racking up charges in 2 cities

STARKVILLE & COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The list of charges continue to grow for a suspect in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Columbus. Around 5:00 P.M. Thursday Starkville Police reported that 17-year-old Cameron Jones had been arrested. Jones is the third suspect involved in a Wednesday shooting incident in...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Columbus police investigating after shots fired at driver

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon. Someone fired multiple shots at a woman while she was driving near 18th Street and 11th Avenue North at around 2:45 p.m. The woman was not hurt. A Columbus police officer was in the area and...
COLUMBUS, MS
CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

Starkville, MS
707
Followers
854
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/mississippistate

Comments / 0

Community Policy