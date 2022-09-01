ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Comments / 29

AMERICANS ONLY
4d ago

my heart aces for these two families this is so sad i have 17 years old daughter who just got her license 3 months ago it still makes me nervouse when she walks out that door

Reply
11
WhoIam4322
4d ago

How sad. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of these young girls. I know this must be eating that dump truck driver up as well.

Reply(2)
11
Catina Clare-Powell
4d ago

So tragic! My heart goes out to the families for it is not easy burying a child! x2 💕I see so many vehicles including motorcycles go faster the the speed limit! Praying for the Gentleman in the dump truck 💜

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ncwlife.com

Both drivers killed when wrong-way vehicle collides with a semi on I-90

Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver collided head-on with a semi Saturday night about 12 miles east of Moses Lake. The Washington State Patrol said Duane R. Lamonte, 54, of Spokane was driving his 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup westbound in an eastbound lane just before 8 p.m. when an eastbound Toyota 4Runner slowed to avoid him, causing the 54-year-old driver of a semi that was following the 4Runner to swerve into the path of the wrong-way vehicle.
MOSES LAKE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Both girls involved in with dump truck on Trent Avenue have died

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Both girls hurt in a crash on Trent Avenue Aug. 30 have died, according to the Washington State Patrol. 17-year-olds Sydney Stangel and Kiersten Noel were hurt when they were hit by a dump truck while trying to make a turn. Both died in the hospital after being taken off of life support.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

2 dead after fatal three-vehicle collision on I-90 near Moses Lake

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 led to a fatal collision in Grant County Saturday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), that crash involved three vehicles. It happened at 7:54 p.m. at milepost 187, about a mile west of the Adams County line and about twelve miles east of Moses Lake.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane Valley, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane Valley, WA
Accidents
City
Spokane Valley, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP responds to motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley Friday night. The crash took place on Trent Avenue just west of Argonne. Police say the rider was heading west on Trent when they rear-ended a car. The crash left the motorcycle in pieces. The rider was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Girl injured in bus versus pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening. The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with life-threatening...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
ifiberone.com

More details released about Saturday's wrong-way crash near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake. Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KREM2

Young woman in critical condition after being hit by bus

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Traffic Unit is investigating a crash involving a school bus and a young woman that happened last night at 10:25 p.m. on Sullivan Road and 8th Avenue, near Central Valley High School. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dump Truck#Traffic Accident#Wsp#Lexus
KHQ Right Now

One dead after being shot by police

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Hillyard late last night. Police responded to reports that a suspect was carrying what a caller said appeared to be an AR-15 style rifle. The Spokane Police Department said in a release officers shot the suspect, who was later pronounced dead in the hospital.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 person shot, killed by police in Hillyard

SPOKANE, WASH – Spokane Police officers shot and killed a person in Hillyard Sunday night. Spokane Police Department received a call saying that a neighbor was armed and in close proximity. Shortly after, officers arrived and shot the neighbor. At least one long gun was observed close to the suspect. The person shot was transported to a local hospital but...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Level 3 evacuations remain in place for Seven Bays Fire

DAVNEPORT, Wash. – Level 3, “leave now,” evacuations remained in place Monday morning for the Seven Bays fire northwest of Davenport, according to Department of Natural Resources (DNR) public information officer Guy Giffords. Giffords said the fire was still estimated to be 700-800 acres, but there is...
DAVENPORT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX 28 Spokane

Fire crews on scene of brush fire in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Wash. – Fire crews are responding to a brush fire on Grove Road in Deer Park, just north of Mason Road, following reports of a large column of smoke in the area. The cause and size of the fire is unknown at this time. No evacuations or...
DEER PARK, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Boulder Mountain Fire remains 0% contained

CUSICK, Wash. – The Boulder Mountain fire has burned 1,210 acres as of Monday morning, according to a release form the Department of Natural Resources. It remained 0% contained. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, nine miles northwest of Cusick. It was first...
CUSICK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy