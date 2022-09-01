Read full article on original website
4d ago
my heart aces for these two families this is so sad i have 17 years old daughter who just got her license 3 months ago it still makes me nervouse when she walks out that door
WhoIam4322
4d ago
How sad. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of these young girls. I know this must be eating that dump truck driver up as well.
Catina Clare-Powell
4d ago
So tragic! My heart goes out to the families for it is not easy burying a child! x2 💕I see so many vehicles including motorcycles go faster the the speed limit! Praying for the Gentleman in the dump truck 💜
FOX 28 Spokane
GoFundMe created for families of girls who died in crash on Trent Ave.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the families of two girls who died in a crash on Trent Avenue last week. Sydney Stangel and Kiersten Noel were on their way to Senior Sunrise at East Valley High School when they were struck by a dump truck.
ncwlife.com
Both drivers killed when wrong-way vehicle collides with a semi on I-90
Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver collided head-on with a semi Saturday night about 12 miles east of Moses Lake. The Washington State Patrol said Duane R. Lamonte, 54, of Spokane was driving his 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup westbound in an eastbound lane just before 8 p.m. when an eastbound Toyota 4Runner slowed to avoid him, causing the 54-year-old driver of a semi that was following the 4Runner to swerve into the path of the wrong-way vehicle.
FOX 28 Spokane
Both girls involved in with dump truck on Trent Avenue have died
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Both girls hurt in a crash on Trent Avenue Aug. 30 have died, according to the Washington State Patrol. 17-year-olds Sydney Stangel and Kiersten Noel were hurt when they were hit by a dump truck while trying to make a turn. Both died in the hospital after being taken off of life support.
2 dead after fatal three-vehicle collision on I-90 near Moses Lake
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 led to a fatal collision in Grant County Saturday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), that crash involved three vehicles. It happened at 7:54 p.m. at milepost 187, about a mile west of the Adams County line and about twelve miles east of Moses Lake.
WSP responds to motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley Friday night. The crash took place on Trent Avenue just west of Argonne. Police say the rider was heading west on Trent when they rear-ended a car. The crash left the motorcycle in pieces. The rider was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening...
KHQ Right Now
Girl injured in bus versus pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to a traffic crash on south Sullivan Road, at 8th Avenue, involving a Central Valley School bus and a girl Friday evening. The girl was transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition with life-threatening...
ifiberone.com
More details released about Saturday's wrong-way crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake. Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
Young woman in critical condition after being hit by bus
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Traffic Unit is investigating a crash involving a school bus and a young woman that happened last night at 10:25 p.m. on Sullivan Road and 8th Avenue, near Central Valley High School. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to...
KHQ Right Now
One dead after being shot by police
One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Hillyard late last night. Police responded to reports that a suspect was carrying what a caller said appeared to be an AR-15 style rifle. The Spokane Police Department said in a release officers shot the suspect, who was later pronounced dead in the hospital.
Collision on westbound Highway 290 near Argonne Road blocks lanes in both directions
SPOKANE, Wash. — A collision on State Route 290 westbound near Argonne Rd. is blocking lanes in both directions, according to the Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center (SRTMC). There is no information at this time on who was involved in the crash or if there are any serious injuries....
1 person shot, killed by police in Hillyard
SPOKANE, WASH – Spokane Police officers shot and killed a person in Hillyard Sunday night. Spokane Police Department received a call saying that a neighbor was armed and in close proximity. Shortly after, officers arrived and shot the neighbor. At least one long gun was observed close to the suspect. The person shot was transported to a local hospital but...
FOX 28 Spokane
Level 3 evacuations remain in place for Seven Bays Fire
DAVNEPORT, Wash. – Level 3, “leave now,” evacuations remained in place Monday morning for the Seven Bays fire northwest of Davenport, according to Department of Natural Resources (DNR) public information officer Guy Giffords. Giffords said the fire was still estimated to be 700-800 acres, but there is...
Idaho police investigating car accident that left Westmond woman dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that left a pedestrian dead in Bonner County. The crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 around 12:47 p.m. on US-95 near Cocolalla Loop, ISP says. According to ISP, a 62-year-old female from Westmond, Idaho was walking northbound...
FOX 28 Spokane
Fire crews on scene of brush fire in Deer Park
DEER PARK, Wash. – Fire crews are responding to a brush fire on Grove Road in Deer Park, just north of Mason Road, following reports of a large column of smoke in the area. The cause and size of the fire is unknown at this time. No evacuations or...
KHQ Right Now
Teen taken off life support after Trent Avenue crash in Spokane Valley
One of the two teens involved in a serious crash on Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley was taken off life support. The second remains on life support, but will not recover.
FOX 28 Spokane
Boulder Mountain Fire remains 0% contained
CUSICK, Wash. – The Boulder Mountain fire has burned 1,210 acres as of Monday morning, according to a release form the Department of Natural Resources. It remained 0% contained. The fire is located in the Tacoma Creek and Boulder Mountain area, nine miles northwest of Cusick. It was first...
Spokane Police Department looking for missing vulnerable adult
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing vulnerable adult. Earl Gilgor, a 64-year-old man who suffers from dementia, was last seen walking away from his home near East Cataldo Avenue and North Hogan Street in the Logan neighborhood. Gilgor was last...
Report: Fatal plane crash on Lake Coeur d’Alene caused by both pilots failing to see each other
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The final NTSB report for a plane crash that killed eight people over Lake Coeur d’Alene states that the cause of the accident was the failure of both pilots to see and avoid each other. On July 5, 2020, a Cessna and a De Havilland were destroyed after crashing mid-air. All eight people on the planes...
Community mourns after EWU student killed by wrong-way drunk driver
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sending kids away to college can be hard on parents, and when Tracy Stoddard sent away her daughter to Eastern Washington University (EWU) for her sophomore year, she had no idea it would be the last time she would see her. "It was really hard when...
1,900+ customers' power was restored on the South Hill and Moran Prairie after several hours without power, according to Avista outage map.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Over 1,900 customers were left without power on the South Hill and Moran Prairie area last night. According to Avista's outage map, as of 12 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Avista crews have fixed the issue and power has been restored to the area. At around 5:30...
