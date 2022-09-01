Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Surprise! Another Taco Restaurant Has OpenedGreyson FGlendale, AZ
Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna TempleArizona State
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later— The Beautiful Love Story Of Matt Grodsky And Laura ScheelMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Related
KTAR.com
Phoenix man arrested after 46 pounds of fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop
PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was arrested after approximately 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop, authorities said. Izayah D. Ocasio, 20, faces charges of possession, transportation and the sale of narcotic drugs after the pills were found in his sedan during a traffic stop in Red Rock on Aug. 24, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release.
Suspect in Phoenix home burglary dies in police custody
PHOENIX — A man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street when officers received calls about a man approaching the front doors of residential homes and acting erratic in the area, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
New 'rainbow' fentanyl pills seized in Phoenix drug bust
PHOENIX — Police say it's made to get kids and teens hooked, and now it's being found on the streets of Arizona. The Phoenix Police Department seized bags filled with what's being called "rainbow fentanyl" in a recent drug bust, according to a spokesperson. It was found inside a car along with $15,000 in cash and 39,000 total fentanyl pills.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police seek help identifying suspects in Circle K armed robbery
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who are linked to a robbery at a Circle K near downtown. The robbery took place on Aug. 26 around 8:15 a.m. at 32nd Street and Loop 202, with both suspects being males near 45 years old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man dies in officers' custody following reports of an attempted home burglary
PHOENIX - A man died while being taken into custody by officers with the Phoenix Police Department on Sept. 3 after he was accused of attempting to burglarize a home. At around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of an attempted home burglary near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
AZFamily
Man dies while in Phoenix police custody after allegedly attempting to break into homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a man died while being arrested by Phoenix police on Saturday. Phoenix police say they were called to an attempted home burglary in the area of 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Investigators say a homeowner told them a man opened the front door of his home today around 2:30 p.m. and was immediately told to leave by the homeowner. The man was later identified to be 36-year-old Enrique Cantu, lll. Once Cantu left that home, police say he continued to go to other homes in the area and tried to open their doors too. Witnesses told police the man was falling over, hitting his head on doors, and acting erratically.
12news.com
Phoenix police searching for suspects in armed convenience store robbery
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for two men who were caught on camera robbing a convenience store at gunpoint, and nearly shooting one of the women who worked there. According to a Silent Witness release, the two men robbed the Circle-K near 32nd and Roosevelt streets around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
KTAR.com
2 suspects shot by Mesa police last month jailed after release from hospital
PHOENIX – Two men who were hospitalized in critical condition after getting shot by police in Mesa on consecutive days last month have been booked into jail, authorities said this week. Kevin McKinney, 36, was released from the hospital and booked into Maricopa County Jail on five felony counts,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Second officer injured in mass shooting at north Phoenix motel released from hospital
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An officer shot during a deadly mass shooting at a north Phoenix motel last weekend is now recovering at home. Police said on Friday that the officer was released from the hospital. The unidentified officer was shot while trying to stop the shooter on Aug. 28. It was at the Days Inn near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road when 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams went on a shooting spree in the area, police said. He shot and killed two people inside a car, according to police. They were later identified as 44-year-old Karla Garzona and 36-year-old Misael Arevalo.
12news.com
Police: Suspect who fired shots at Goodyear marketplace was a 17-year-old male
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Goodyear police confirmed that a call for shots fired at a local McDonald's put several nearby stores into lockdown. Police say that the shooter was a 17-year-old man, but have released no further information. Around 10:19 a.m. police received multiple calls for shots fired near Estrella...
AZFamily
Burglar suspect identified, charged after he fired at officers during standoff in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man accused of burglarizing a home of a woman he knew and then shooting at officers during a standoff in Mesa is back behind bars. Abdul Basit Ishan had been in the hospital since the shooting on Aug. 22 but was released and officially arrested on Monday. He was booked into jail on dozens of charges.
KTAR.com
Arizona man sentenced to 15 years in prison for role in $20M investment fraud
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced on Tuesday to more than 15 years in federal prison for his role in a $20 million investment fraud, authorities said. David Alcorn of Scottsdale, 78, along with Aghee William Smith II of California, 70, were charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and money laundering in connection to an investment scheme which ran from 2011-2017, IRS Criminal Investigation said in a press release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PD: Group home shooting in Phoenix is not the first
Phoenix police officials confirm a shooting at a group home in Phoenix is not the first as multiple people were shot about 18 months ago.
AZFamily
Two hurt, suspect arrested after police situation locks down stores at Estrella Marketplace in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has been arrested and two are injured after an active police situation locked down several stores in Goodyear. Goodyear police say there was an altercation between two people outside near Walmart in Estrella Marketplace around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Multiple Arizona’s Family viewers reported that they were locked down inside for about an hour as an active investigation took place. While rumors swirled of an active shooter inside the Walmart, police confirmed that there is no current active shooter situation.
theprescotttimes.com
Alert K-9 sniffs out 12lbs of Fentanyl
K-9 Otto alerts during traffic stop leading to a search yielding 12 pounds of fentanyl pills. On August 31st, Cottonwood K-9 Officer(s) were conducting interdiction operations in the area of I-17 near the Mc Guireville exit. During this operation multiple traffic stops were conducted and one of those stops resulted in an arrest.
fox10phoenix.com
'Family of thieves,' cheap gas, a Phoenix Police shootout: this week's top stories
From a family who is reportedly involved in a string of "distraction jewelry thefts" in California, an Apache Junction man accused of being found with nearly a dozen stolen vehicles, to a Phoenix Police shootout that ended with three dead and several others, including officers, injured – this was a busy week for crime in Arizona and across the U.S.
KTAR.com
2 arrested in fatal shooting of young woman at Phoenix home
PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix said Thursday they arrested two suspects in the fatal shooting of a young woman at her home. The Phoenix Police Department said Leon Valencia Verdugo, 18, and Jesus Barrera, 22, were booked into jail during an investigation of the Wednesday morning death of Frida Valdez, 18.
A crime or retaliation? ABC15 investigates prison whistleblower facing charges
For nearly two years, former corrections Lt. Mark Hasz has faced an aggravated assault charge. As he approaches trial, his defense is laying groundwork to argue the alleged assault was justified.
fox10phoenix.com
South Phoenix shooting leaves 2 dead, no arrests made
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a double homicide after a shooting broke out at a south Phoenix apartment complex. Officers responded to an area near 48th Street and Broadway after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. Two men were found shot to death in an apartment, officials said. No names were released.
KTAR.com
3-year-old in extremely critical condition following Phoenix drowning
PHEONIX — A 3-year-old boy was in critical condition Saturday evening after a drowning incident in Phoenix, authorities said. The drowning happened before 8:30 p.m. near Bell Road and 16th Street, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press releasse. Fire personnel said the child was taken out of...
Comments / 1