ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

Child found wandering alone in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating after a child was found wandering alone Sunday morning. A Good Samaritan found the 6-year-old boy around 9:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Saginaw Street and took him to a nearby gas station until police arrived. The child was taken...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Midland man dies after hitting a deer near Port Austin

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Midland man died after hitting a deer, losing control of his car and crashing into a ditch on M-53 in Huron County over the weekend. Witnesses found the body 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper lying near his car early Sunday morning. Police believe he was thrown out of his car during the crash and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
HURON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Remembering the true meaning of Labor Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – When you hear about Labor Day, what do you think of? A last summer barbecue or maybe an extra day off?. For Flint residents like Michelle Nowak, that's only part of the final summer holiday. “My family being a UAW family and being a second...
GENERAL MOTORS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Macomb Township, MI
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Flint, MI
Sports
abc12.com

Birch Run man dies after crashing into bean field

BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a Birch Run man died when he drove off the road and into a bean field early Sunday. The crash was reported around 6 a.m. on South Beyer Road near Willard Road, which is the border between Genesee and Saginaw counties.
BIRCH RUN, MI
abc12.com

Search under way for people possibly trapped in Flint building collapse

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors say a vacant commercial building on Flint's east side collapsed on Monday afternoon and trapped people inside. Amanda Lorick said she heard a loud noise like an explosion and saw a cloud of dust around a building at the intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Suspected arrest in connection to May 4 shooting death in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man suspected of shooting and killing another man outside the Landmark Food Center in Flint was arrested months after the crime. Investigators say 20-year-old Nico Nard was arrested after four months on the run from authorities. He's accused of shooting and killing a man outside the store on Pierson Road back on May 4.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mott Community College#Bears#Huddle
abc12.com

Brown City man dies, woman injured in alleged drunken driving crash

PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe a Brown City man who died in a crash on Woodward Avenue over the weekend was speeding and intoxicated. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Brody Thompson was driving a 2010 Audi A5 north on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday when he lost control in a curve.
BROWN CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy