Walkaways from Vassar treatment center allegedly steal car, lead police on chase in Dearborn
VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - "Its a wild story, from start to finish, like its just one of those things that is out of a movie," says Marissa Kratz of Bay County. That wild story started in Vassar with a stolen car and ended with a police chase in the Detroit area that ended with a crash into a fence.
Child found wandering alone in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating after a child was found wandering alone Sunday morning. A Good Samaritan found the 6-year-old boy around 9:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Saginaw Street and took him to a nearby gas station until police arrived. The child was taken...
Midland man dies after hitting a deer near Port Austin
HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Midland man died after hitting a deer, losing control of his car and crashing into a ditch on M-53 in Huron County over the weekend. Witnesses found the body 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper lying near his car early Sunday morning. Police believe he was thrown out of his car during the crash and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Remembering the true meaning of Labor Day
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – When you hear about Labor Day, what do you think of? A last summer barbecue or maybe an extra day off?. For Flint residents like Michelle Nowak, that's only part of the final summer holiday. “My family being a UAW family and being a second...
Birch Run man dies after crashing into bean field
BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a Birch Run man died when he drove off the road and into a bean field early Sunday. The crash was reported around 6 a.m. on South Beyer Road near Willard Road, which is the border between Genesee and Saginaw counties.
Flushing man hit and killed on I-75 near Saginaw, Gladwin man injured in second crash
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flushing man died after police say he was hit and killed while running across I-75 near Saginaw on Friday night. A Gladwin man was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving after crashing into a Michigan Department of Transportation plow truck blocking traffic at the scene later that night.
Search under way for people possibly trapped in Flint building collapse
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors say a vacant commercial building on Flint's east side collapsed on Monday afternoon and trapped people inside. Amanda Lorick said she heard a loud noise like an explosion and saw a cloud of dust around a building at the intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
Suspected arrest in connection to May 4 shooting death in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man suspected of shooting and killing another man outside the Landmark Food Center in Flint was arrested months after the crime. Investigators say 20-year-old Nico Nard was arrested after four months on the run from authorities. He's accused of shooting and killing a man outside the store on Pierson Road back on May 4.
Brown City man dies, woman injured in alleged drunken driving crash
PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe a Brown City man who died in a crash on Woodward Avenue over the weekend was speeding and intoxicated. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Brody Thompson was driving a 2010 Audi A5 north on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday when he lost control in a curve.
