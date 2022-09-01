Read full article on original website
SFGate
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food...
NBC Los Angeles
What to Know About Rotating Power Outages in California
California's power grid operator issued an energy emergency alert Monday in an effort to prevent power outages as a statewide late-summer heat wave intensifies. A Stage 1 Emergency Energy Alert -- there are three stages of urgency-- is a step beyond one of the more common power outage prevention steps, a voluntary statewide Flex Alert. A Flex Alert also is in effect Monday afternoon for the sixth straight day.
SFGate
California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California will face its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit heat, officials warned Monday. As people crank up their air conditioners, the state forecast record levels of energy use that could exceed supply...
Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens
CALIFORNIA, USA — California's chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday show the...
California's latest stupid reason for attacking recall elections
"The Legislature is stripping power from the voters."
KCRA.com
California heat wave: A closer look at the dangerous temperatures expected on Labor Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dangerous heat is expected to hit Northern California on Labor Day and beyond as thousands across the region experience record-high temperatures. The forecast high for Monday is 112 degrees, well above the average for this time of year of 92 degrees. These temperatures will shatter the...
Flashbacks: Charred California town no stranger to wildfire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — Her home destroyed, dog missing, and 10-year relationship with her boyfriend recently ended – all Naomi Vogelsang could do on Saturday was sit outside of a Northern California wildfire evacuation center with $20 in her pocket, waiting for a ride to the casino. “It...
The Stand Plans to Add Three to Four Locations Per Year in SoCal
The company is close to opening sites in Valencia and Tustin
New Law To Give You Tax Credit Of $1,000
California has been considering many ways to help different groups of its citizens. The state has many laws pending to help people cope with inflation. For example, a one-time payment of $200 to $1,050 is under preparation as a "middle-class tax refund.". In Los Angeles County, a guaranteed income program is underway for low-income households. And a new bill could raise the wages of fast food workers. Now, a new law could benefit Californians who do not have a car.
SFGate
Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed
Jane Coolidge and her husband, Bruce, were driving past the town of Weed, California, on Friday when they saw a huge plume of black smoke. Flames had engulfed a large commercial building, and debris hit their truck as it dropped onto the highway. Falling material landed in dry grass and scrub brush, starting spot fires along both sides of the road.
Car-less people in California to get $1K incentive if Newsom signs this bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bill that would provide a $1,000 incentive to car-less Californians is now awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature. If approved, SB457 written by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank) would provide a rebate for each person without a car in their household. The goal is to reduce Californian’s dependency […]
Here's why California’s grid is at risk of blackouts in the next few days
California, bracing for its longest and most intense heat wave of the year, faces the threat of its power grid being pushed beyond capacity and triggering rolling blackouts for the first time since 2020.
SFGate
This is a cold oasis in California. Beware of 'fogburn'
There's a saying about the denizens of this foggy timber town: They don't tan. They rust. That's because it's usually so misty, so salty, and so gray here along California's far northern coast, said Don Hofacker. But sometimes, he emphasized, it does "get pretty doggone hot." "It does get extremely...
Help paying water bills may be on way for low-income Californians
As tens of thousands of low-income Californians struggle to pay their water bills, the Legislature approved a bill offering assistance. But without funding, the program won’t start this year. Maria Dolores Diaz sighs when she opens her water bill every month because she knows what she’ll see: another bill...
californiaglobe.com
California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave
The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
Residents Face Threat of Rotating Outages Monday As Heat Blankets California
As record highs continued throughout the state Sunday, officials warned that the heat wave, set to afflict the state through the end of the week, could test the limits of the electric grid. California officials urged residents Sunday to limit their power usage for the fifth day in a row...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Looking for a deal on a car? California may offer $1,000 tax break for not buying one
With 28 million vehicles on the road, California can rightfully call itself the unofficial capital of American car culture. The Legislature, though, just passed a bill offering a $1,000 tax break to households that don’t have any. In an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Flex Alert extended to 10 p.m. as California heat wave threatens blackouts, energy ‘deficits’
The managers of California’s power grid issued another Flex Alert for Monday and warned that blackouts were possible later in the day as a punishing heat wave sends electricity consumption into near-record territory. The Labor Day Flex Alert was in effect from 4 to 10 p.m., an hour longer...
KSBW.com
Sears and other vacant businesses could become housing under new bills
SALINAS, Calif. — Two new housing bills are awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature. If passed, both would expedite the process for developers to build housing on commercially zoned land. "Frankly, in any housing development, the amount of time that passes in creating a project costs money. So every delay...
