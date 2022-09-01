Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZ
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford notebook: Hershberger scores twice as field hockey team opens with win
Penn-Trafford’s field hockey team opened the season with a 4-2 victory against Peters Township on Aug. 30. Ava Hershberger scored two goals and added an assist on Ella Morocco’s goal. Early in the fourth quarter, Megan McBarron scored off a reset. Golfers bounce back after loss. The Warriors...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 4, 2022: Jeannette boys win Coliseum Clash
Jordan Taylor scored five goals and Austin Emery had a hat trick and five assists as Jeannette defeated Derry, 9-1, to win the Clash at the Coliseum boys soccer tournament Sunday at South Allegheny. Jared Vincent, Dean Farraj and Ryan Ritson had one assist apiece for the Jayhawks (3-1), who...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New-look Quaker Valley girls tennis lineup eager to compete
Despite losing seven players from last year’s playoff team, Quaker Valley girls tennis coach Christi Hays believes the Quakers will be a viable contender for a section title this season. “With Sewickley Academy being moved to a different section, it really opens up our section,” Hays said. “Montour came...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bishop Canevin tops Greensburg Central Catholic in matchup of Class A contenders
Last year, on what turned out to be a drive to the WPIAL Class A championship, Bishop Canevin coach Rich Johnson always said that defense was his team’s calling card. That proved to be the case Saturday night as the Crusaders held Greensburg Central Catholic to one first down in the second half — that coming on a pass interference penalty — in a 30-14 victory over the Centurions at Dormont Stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
McKeesport gets impressive victory vs. Penn-Trafford
It might have been youth night at Warrior Stadium, but this was big boy football. Running back Bobbie Boyd gave McKeesport a pronounced edge in a statement win for the Tigers. Boyd ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted three passes to lead the Class 4A No. 3 Tigers to a 19-7 victory over Class 5A No. 2 Penn-Trafford on Friday night in Harrison City.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park off to 2-0 start after OT victory against Mt. Lebanon
Bethel Park deployed a relentless ground attack to defeat Mt. Lebanon in overtime, 27-24, on Friday night. The victory over the defending Class 6A state champion has Bethel Park off to a 2-0 start. “They’re still Mt. Lebanon,” Blackhawks coach Brian DeLallo said. “It’s good for us to see that...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier Valley holds on to best Southmoreland
Southmoreland took advantage of a 70-yard kickoff return to crack the scoreboard just before halftime, but Ligonier Valley responded with a big return of its own and hung on for a 27-18 nonconference victory Friday at Russ Grimm Field in Alverton. Down 21-0 with 2:33 left in the second quarter,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hayes scores 4 times as Aliquippa uses pair of 4th-quarter TDs to top Armstrong
Aliquippa, the defending Class 4A WPIAL and state champion, chose not to play a Week Zero game, so tonight’s trip to Armstrong marked the Quips’ first step in defending the dual 2021 titles. Step 1 was a good one, as the Quips earned a hard-fought 28-14 victory at Armstrong.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Strength and conditioning coaches, trainers bolster Westmoreland County football programs
High school football teams used to use an honor system in the summer months for offseason training. Players promised to work out on their own. Coaches hoped they did. “The offseason dictates everything,” Hempfield coach Mike Brown said. “I mean, kids play other sports, and that’s fine. But training is so important in the summer.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe, Norwin battle to draw at Moe Rosensteel memorial tourney
Exhausted after 100 minutes of soccer that resulted in a grueling 2-2 tie in hot and humid conditions, Latrobe and Norwin girls soccer players reflected on the state of their game and the cause. The teams played to a double-overtime draw in the final of three matchups of the inaugural...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: Allison Tepper and Hunter Jurica
Claim to fame: Tepper has been the top scorer this season for the undefeated Lady Vikings, who recently turned some heads with a 187-190 win over Greensburg Central Catholic at Norvelt Golf Club. Tepper was the medalist in the nine-hole match with a season-best 40, three shots below her 43 average.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Upper St. Clair makes short work of North Hills
North Hills coach Pat Carey knew his team was in for a challenge against a big, athletic and, perhaps most importantly, experienced Upper St. Clair team. His expectations turned into a cruel reality Friday. The Panthers (2-0) stymied North Hills for nearly the entire night, running away with a 37-7...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Marlins add diving program
The Monroeville Marlins is not just for swimmers anymore. Starting Thursday, the organization will offer an eight-week program for those interested in diving. Leading the group is John Ritter, the diving coach at Gateway, and he said he’s excited to give those interested in the sport a chance to begin at a younger age.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Sept. 5, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Happy Labor Day!. Labor Day is a well-deserved tribute for those who...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Glass recycling, car show and more around the Fox Chapel area
Allegheny County and the Pennsylvania Resources Council are offering a Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program in county parks. Locally, a bin will be at Hartwood Acres Park from 7 a.m. to sundown Sept. 17-22 in the amphitheater overflow lot off Middle Road. Residents can drop off glass bottles, jars and jugs of all colors. No color sorting is required. Containers should be empty and rinsed, with lids and labels still on. Bags and boxes used to deliver glass must be discarded off-site.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Chili and more around Monroeville, week of Sept. 5, 2022
Tired of trying to decide what to make for dinner? Monroeville Public Library has you covered with Chili + More to Go. Just order and pay ahead by Sept. 16, either by visiting www.monroevillelibrary.org or stopping by the main desk to purchase tickets, and then pick up your items from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25. The library will not be open for regular business at that time, but college football players Calijah Kancey, Associated Press Third Team All-American, and Nick Patti, bowl starting quarterback, will be on hand to chat with patrons.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rainy conditions cut into attendance at annual Labor United Celebration
Rainy conditions this weekend resulted in lower attendance at the annual Labor United Celebration at Northmoreland Park. The 42nd annual two-day event celebrating the traditions and history of organized labor in Western Pennsylvania typically draws close to 20,000 visitors. This year, crowds were about half of what organizers expected, said...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Benedum Center stage gets major upgrade
For the first time in over two decades, Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center has a new stage floor. The Benedum Center is one of the busiest theaters in the world, so the old 7,000-plus-square-foot stage had a lot of wear and tear from the past 20 years. According to the trade...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: Pair's industrial art a love letter to steelworkers
An accidental discovery on social media led to a partnership between New Castle businessman Chip Barletto and Pittsburgh industrial artist Cory Bonnet, and, because of that, our community will always have permanent reminders of why we celebrate Labor Day. Barletto has been visiting old steel mills for 50 years, starting...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kick off autumn with the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival
As autumn approaches, a world of seasonal activities opens up. It’s a time to enjoy the beautiful natural world, savor delicious food and decorate with unique crafts. All of those activities can be had with a visit to the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival, running the weekend of September 17 and 18 in a number of locations.
Comments / 0