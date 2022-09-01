ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa Animal Welfare hosts “Pittie Party” to encourage pit bull adoption

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — To encourage the adoption of pit bulls, Tulsa Animal Welfare is hosting “Pittie Party” until September 10. Anyone who adopts a pit bull or a pit bull mix will receive a new pet starter pack from the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals.

Marshelle Freeman, the Manger at Tulsa Animal Welfare, said they are promoting pit bulls because they are so often overlooked.

“We are promoting the pit bulls because pit bulls are an overpopulated breed and we do have a lot of them here, and they’re often overlooked for the negative connotation that they have,” Freeman said. “We are promoting the fact that pit bulls are loveable animals, jut like every other breed, and we want to find them good homes.”

Freeman said this is the first time they’ve held a “Pittie Party” and it comes at the heel of the Clear the Shelter event.

“This is actually our first “Pittie Party” that we are hosting and we did it in conjunction with the end of our Clear the Shelter event, we’ve adopted over 300 animals this year throughout Clear the Shelter, and so now we’re focusing those animals that got overlooked during that time, which were a lot of pit bull mixes,” Freeman said.

Freeman said those who adopt pit bulls will receive a new pet starter pack from the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals.

“Our partners at Oklahoma Animal Alliance are offering a new pet pack, and basically they get a free vet visit, they get coupons for free food, toys and just anything a new pet owner would need for their pet,” Freeman said.

Tulsa Animal Welfare is open every day from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

