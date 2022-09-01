North Carolina moved to 2-0 on Saturday with a 63-61 win over App State. It wasn't always pretty. The Tar Heels gave up 40 points in the fourth quarter to let the Mountaineers back in the game before stopping them on a two-point conversion with nine seconds left to seal the win. In "Calling the Schoetts" presenting by Blue Shark Vodka, former UNC linebacker Jeff Schoettmer and host Ross Martin discuss the UNC win from all angles. There were positives with the Tar Heel offense which was led by another big performance from quarterback Drake Maye. UNC played really well in the middle eight minutes of the game (last four minutes of the second quarter and first four minutes of the third quarter). And Carolina's skill positions had a huge game, especially from what is becoming a deep, talented, and productive running back room.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO