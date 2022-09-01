Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Calling the Schoetts: App State Recap, Defensive Issues, Fundamentals, Drake Maye, RB Room
North Carolina moved to 2-0 on Saturday with a 63-61 win over App State. It wasn't always pretty. The Tar Heels gave up 40 points in the fourth quarter to let the Mountaineers back in the game before stopping them on a two-point conversion with nine seconds left to seal the win. In "Calling the Schoetts" presenting by Blue Shark Vodka, former UNC linebacker Jeff Schoettmer and host Ross Martin discuss the UNC win from all angles. There were positives with the Tar Heel offense which was led by another big performance from quarterback Drake Maye. UNC played really well in the middle eight minutes of the game (last four minutes of the second quarter and first four minutes of the third quarter). And Carolina's skill positions had a huge game, especially from what is becoming a deep, talented, and productive running back room.
UNC Coordinator Report: Defense Diagnosis, Fixing Issues, Managing Offensive Talent, Two-Minute Drill
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo and defensive coordinator Gene Chizik each took the podium on Monday to discuss their respective sides of the ball following the Tar Heels’ thrilling 63-61 Week 1 victory over App State. In the wake of a defensive meltdown...
Adam & Ross Discuss Monday's Press Conferences, Wrap-Up the App State Game
North Carolina escaped Boone, N.C. with a 63-61 win over a gritty and resilient App State team to move to 2-0 ahead of this Saturday's matchup with Georgia State in Atlanta. On the drive down the mountain back to Chapel Hill, UNC defensive coordinator Gene Chizik watched the game tape twice before flipping it back on on Sunday Monday with full notes to review. Chizik's defense gave up 61 points to the Mountaineers, 40 of those coming in the fourth quarter. As bad as the defense was, the offense was fantastic. Drake Maye threw for 352 yards, completed 24-of-36 passes and hit four different receivers for touchdowns.
UCLA Women's Soccer Beats No. 1 UNC, No. 2 Duke
The No. 3 UCLA women's soccer team completed a stunning road sweep of the top two teams in the country over the weekend. The Bruins took down No. 2 Duke in Durham Thursday, 2-1, and then followed it up with a 2-1 win over top-ranked North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Sunday.
Hubert Davis Comes Calling with UNC Offer for Trentyn Flowers
The versatile 2024 prospect details his in-depth conversation with the North Carolina head coach on Monday.
