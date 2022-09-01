PREPS: Beloit Memorial boys volleyball team shines again at home

BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s boys volleyball team posted its second impressive victory in as many nights Wednesday as it swept Madison East at the Barkin Arena.

The Purple Knights, who downed Waterford on Tuesday, defeated the Purgolders in all four games. Beloit Memorial won 25-22, 25-11, 25-8 and 25-19.

Danny Hereford led the Knights in both kills (8) and aces (6). Teammate Brooks Mitchell chipped in a team-high six assists.

Hereford was also a power at the net on Tuesday night when he led winning Beloit against Waterford with 10 kills.

The Knights, with Karlin West as head coach for the second season, are now off until Sept. 8 when they travel to Madison to play Edgewood.

The next home match at Barkin Arena will be on Sept. 12 when Beloit hosts Middleton at 7 p.m.

• GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: In a girls match played on Tuesday night, the Parkview Vikings were swept in three games by ALCS/St. Ambrose 7-25, 12-25, 5-25.