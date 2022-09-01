ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix man comes dangerously close to police shooting suspect before officers arrive

For ten minutes on Aug. 28, a man says he listened to Isaiah Steven Williams pull the trigger before police arrived at the scene and engaged. He says he watched from his room at the Days Inn as most of the rounds came dangerously close to his room. Two officers were injured in this incident, 2 others were killed and several others were hurt. The suspect reportedly took his own life.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police surround Phoenix home after reported gunshots inside

Dr. Andrew Villa, an Obstetrician-Gynecologist in Chandler will travel with his team of medical staff to the areas near Kyiv to provide basic medical attention. Man dead after crashing into a wall in the parking garage at Sky Harbor Airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A deadly car crash at...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Dad set free after Chandler child’s 2004 death

On the morning of Aug. 16, Jeffrey R. Martinson became a free man. His ankle bracelet was removed and he could legally turn his back forever on the 2004 death of his 5-year-old son, Joshua Eberle Martinson, in a bunk bed in his Martinson’s Ahwatukee home. The boy normally lived with his mom in Chandler.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Mom plays key role in tracking down Phoenix fugitive accused of killing daughter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was in June 2016 when 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell was found dead inside an apartment in San Diego. The Phoenix mother of two had been strangled and beaten to death, and her boyfriend, Raymond McLeod Jr., was the prime suspect. But the ex-U.S. Marine was nowhere in sight. Authorities spent years trying to find McLeod with no success, until now.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to 15 years in prison for role in $20M investment fraud

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced on Tuesday to more than 15 years in federal prison for his role in a $20 million investment fraud, authorities said. David Alcorn of Scottsdale, 78, along with Aghee William Smith II of California, 70, were charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and money laundering in connection to an investment scheme which ran from 2011-2017, IRS Criminal Investigation said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

50+ years after her mother’s murder, a Phoenix woman finally has answers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman was raised by her aunt, unaware of exactly what happened to her mother. Now 52 years later, Francine Bergen has that information after a police department in South Dakota going through old boxes recovered items that belonged to her mother and tracked her down. Bergen was a toddler when her mother, Faye, was shot and killed in 1970 outside a hotel in Rapid City, South Dakota. “She had a short life,” Francine Bergen said of her mother.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Phoenix police searching for suspects in armed convenience store robbery

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for two men who were caught on camera robbing a convenience store at gunpoint, and nearly shooting one of the women who worked there. According to a Silent Witness release, the two men robbed the Circle-K near 32nd and Roosevelt streets around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Second officer injured in mass shooting at north Phoenix motel released from hospital

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An officer shot during a deadly mass shooting at a north Phoenix motel last weekend is now recovering at home. Police said on Friday that the officer was released from the hospital. The unidentified officer was shot while trying to stop the shooter on Aug. 28. It was at the Days Inn near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road when 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams went on a shooting spree in the area, police said. He shot and killed two people inside a car, according to police. They were later identified as 44-year-old Karla Garzona and 36-year-old Misael Arevalo.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Young girl from Phoenix area dead after UTV crash in Forest Lakes, 3 others hurt

FOREST LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An 8-year-old girl from the Phoenix area is dead after a crash involving an offroad vehicle Sunday in Coconino County. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a UTV accident north of Forest Lakes, near Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road, just after 11 a.m. Sunday. They were told someone was already performing CPR on a young girl.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Two hurt, suspect arrested after police situation locks down stores at Estrella Marketplace in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has been arrested and two are injured after an active police situation locked down several stores in Goodyear. Goodyear police say there was an altercation between two people outside near Walmart in Estrella Marketplace around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Multiple Arizona’s Family viewers reported that they were locked down inside for about an hour as an active investigation took place. While rumors swirled of an active shooter inside the Walmart, police confirmed that there is no current active shooter situation.
GOODYEAR, AZ
Jeremy Beren

Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiative

Pitcher (middle) with members of MOMnation AZ.Courtesy of Sara Pitcher. Warning: This story contains graphic depictions of domestic violence including sexual assault. (Florence, Ariz.) — The Phoenix woman whose story inspired the Pinal County Attorney's Office to launch its domestic abuse awareness program finally got some justice this week when the ex-husband who tried to kill her was sentenced to life in prison.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after hit and run in Phoenix on Friday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix. On Friday around 7 p.m., Phoenix police say they responded to reports of a crash between a car and a pedestrian near the intersection of 51st Ave. and W. Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 40-year-old Tommy Hinton, lying on the road. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Valley prosecutors must start including prison time in all plea offers for gun crimes

PHOENIX – With gun violence on the rise, Maricopa County prosecutors will have to include prison time in plea offers for cases involving firearms under a new policy. “We’re partnering with the Phoenix Police Department to crack down on gun crimes, and so we are going to be unveiling a policy that if a gun is used in the commission of a crime or if somebody is an unlawful possessor of a gun, they are going to go to prison,” Rachel Mitchell, the interim head of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday morning.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

