ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Beloit overdose awareness walk attendees share grief, experiences

By By Jacob Roushia Adams Publishing Group
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 5 days ago

BELOIT

Friends and family members who have lost loved ones to drug use gathered Wednesday to share their experiences and their sorrow during an Overdose Awareness Walk in Riverside Park.

Building a Safer Evansville, Youth2Youth 4 Change, Vivent Health, Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change, Rock County Human Services and the Beloit Police Department all helped in making the event a reality.

“We have a similar event in Janesville that takes place in October called, Rock for Recovery, that has been going on in Janesville for seven years,” said Brooke McKearn, event co-organizer and prevention specialist with Vivent Health. “We wanted to be able to bring an event to Beloit and the community showed up in support.”

McKearn and one of her board members, Xandi Finn, Project Coordinator at Janesville Mobilizing 4 change, said they were not expecting such big response in Beloit.

“We started with one vendor and now we have 24 vendors out here at the park,” Finn explained.

Signs were posted of loved ones who passed away due to drug use. Each sign had a picture of the individual, their name and a quote.

McKearn lost her 23-year-old son, Nikolas Graves, from fentanyl poisoning in 2018.

A sign in Nikolas’ memory was the first on the quarter-mile path.

Heather Gerber walked with her family to see her brother’s sign that was located at the end of the path.

“My brother passed away due to a fentanyl overdose,” Gerber said. “I heard about this event online and wanted to share my brother’s story by submitting it to this program.”

A group of young women walking along the path were honoring their loved ones who passed away. All had a family member or loved one who died due to a fentanyl overdose.

Tony Ross and Antonasia Meadus said they were close with a loved one who passed away due to the drug. “We heard about this event on social media and I wanted to come in honor of my brother-in-law,” Ross said.

Sabrina Dowd, who was part of the event’s planning board and has been sober for two years, shared her story of struggling with drug reliance.

“I used to think drugs were protecting me, but it ended up being a prison,” Dowd said. “It’s a prison I am glad I escaped from.”

“I wanted to share my story in the hope that I can help at least one person and give them hope that they can do it,” Dowd said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beloit, WI
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
Beloit, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Ross
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy