Beloit overdose awareness walk attendees share grief, experiences

BELOIT

Friends and family members who have lost loved ones to drug use gathered Wednesday to share their experiences and their sorrow during an Overdose Awareness Walk in Riverside Park.

Building a Safer Evansville, Youth2Youth 4 Change, Vivent Health, Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change, Rock County Human Services and the Beloit Police Department all helped in making the event a reality.

“We have a similar event in Janesville that takes place in October called, Rock for Recovery, that has been going on in Janesville for seven years,” said Brooke McKearn, event co-organizer and prevention specialist with Vivent Health. “We wanted to be able to bring an event to Beloit and the community showed up in support.”

McKearn and one of her board members, Xandi Finn, Project Coordinator at Janesville Mobilizing 4 change, said they were not expecting such big response in Beloit.

“We started with one vendor and now we have 24 vendors out here at the park,” Finn explained.

Signs were posted of loved ones who passed away due to drug use. Each sign had a picture of the individual, their name and a quote.

McKearn lost her 23-year-old son, Nikolas Graves, from fentanyl poisoning in 2018.

A sign in Nikolas’ memory was the first on the quarter-mile path.

Heather Gerber walked with her family to see her brother’s sign that was located at the end of the path.

“My brother passed away due to a fentanyl overdose,” Gerber said. “I heard about this event online and wanted to share my brother’s story by submitting it to this program.”

A group of young women walking along the path were honoring their loved ones who passed away. All had a family member or loved one who died due to a fentanyl overdose.

Tony Ross and Antonasia Meadus said they were close with a loved one who passed away due to the drug. “We heard about this event on social media and I wanted to come in honor of my brother-in-law,” Ross said.

Sabrina Dowd, who was part of the event’s planning board and has been sober for two years, shared her story of struggling with drug reliance.

“I used to think drugs were protecting me, but it ended up being a prison,” Dowd said. “It’s a prison I am glad I escaped from.”

“I wanted to share my story in the hope that I can help at least one person and give them hope that they can do it,” Dowd said.