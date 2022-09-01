Read full article on original website
HOMETOWN HERO: West Palm Beach woman working to support foster families in our area
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A West Palm Beach woman has made it her mission to advocate for some of the most vulnerable kids in our community, and their families. Bailey Hughes and her husband Josh have had 23 children come through their home since becoming foster parents in 2016.
Residents pushing for ability to have chickens in their backyards
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — When you think of backyard animals you think of dogs, rabbits, maybe a cat — and probably chickens in some cases. But in Port St. Lucie, chickens are not allowed. Some residents – including two young girls – are trying to change...
Farm Share distributes groceries to food-insecure Floridians
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — People in Palm Beach County have the opportunity to receive groceries from the state's largest food bank this week. Farm Share, one of Florida's leading food nonprofits, will be distributing food throughout Palm Beach County as early as Tuesday. Those in need will...
Veteran heading to Texas to pick up tons of trash
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A south Florida veteran is about to take a trip to the Texas-Mexico border. He has an ambitious plan once he gets there. John Rourke is a husband and father of four kids, and he owns a moving company in Jupiter. He has a...
Beloved head coach for the West Boca 9U All-Stars passes away
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Boca 9U Baseball All-Stars, who proudly represented Palm Beach County at the Cal Ripken World Series over the summer, are in mourning. Their beloved head coach Nick Maddaloni, who was the president of the West Boca Youth Baseball Organization, passed away suddenly on Thursday, the day before his 39th birthday.
Port St. Lucie's new, large trash bins bring mixed reactions from residents
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie residents are hoping their trash troubles are coming to an end — with the city’s new waste contractor officially taking over today. However, with a new contractor comes some major changes to trash collection...and some residents are worried...
One suspect in Clematis Street shooting caught hiding under car, another got away
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 24-year-old man who was shot on Clematis Street overnight Monday is expected to survive and recover, and one of the two suspects in his shooting is facing unrelated charges. Monday afternoon, Mike Jachles of the West Palm Beach Police Department said the...
Man found guilty for the murder of MMA fighter in 2017
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday after the sheriff's office said he was involved in the death of a mixed marital arts fighter back in 2017. The Palm Beach County Circuit Court sentenced 23-year-old Roberto Ortiz with three consecutive...
Man who murdered Jensen Beach woman, transferred to state prison
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach, is no longer an inmate at the Martin County Jail. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says 34-year old Keoki Demich was transported to a state prison where he will begin serving three life sentences for the murder of Cynthia Cole. Detectives found Cole's body in a septic tank in March, about a week after she disappeared.
Man dead, another in serious condition after shooting during gathering in Indiantown
INDIANTOWN, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is dead and a second is in serious condition after gunfire erupted during a street gathering that involved 300 people in Indiantown. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred just before midnight Sunday in Booker Park on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Man identified and arrested after attempting to steal and damage cars
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspect wanted for causing major to damage to multiple cars and attempting to steal one at a local business in West Palm Beach was arrested on Thursday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Ramando Givens was arrested for trespassing into...
Three cars involved in crash on I-95
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: According to the Florida Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in a crash that caused a traffic delay on Monday afternoon. As of 4 p.m., the scene has cleared. A crash on I-95 northbound has left major traffic delays on Monday afternoon.
