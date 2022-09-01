ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Farm Share distributes groceries to food-insecure Floridians

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — People in Palm Beach County have the opportunity to receive groceries from the state's largest food bank this week. Farm Share, one of Florida's leading food nonprofits, will be distributing food throughout Palm Beach County as early as Tuesday. Those in need will...
Veteran heading to Texas to pick up tons of trash

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A south Florida veteran is about to take a trip to the Texas-Mexico border. He has an ambitious plan once he gets there. John Rourke is a husband and father of four kids, and he owns a moving company in Jupiter. He has a...
Beloved head coach for the West Boca 9U All-Stars passes away

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Boca 9U Baseball All-Stars, who proudly represented Palm Beach County at the Cal Ripken World Series over the summer, are in mourning. Their beloved head coach Nick Maddaloni, who was the president of the West Boca Youth Baseball Organization, passed away suddenly on Thursday, the day before his 39th birthday.
Man found guilty for the murder of MMA fighter in 2017

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday after the sheriff's office said he was involved in the death of a mixed marital arts fighter back in 2017. The Palm Beach County Circuit Court sentenced 23-year-old Roberto Ortiz with three consecutive...
Man who murdered Jensen Beach woman, transferred to state prison

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach, is no longer an inmate at the Martin County Jail. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says 34-year old Keoki Demich was transported to a state prison where he will begin serving three life sentences for the murder of Cynthia Cole. Detectives found Cole's body in a septic tank in March, about a week after she disappeared.
Three cars involved in crash on I-95

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: According to the Florida Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in a crash that caused a traffic delay on Monday afternoon. As of 4 p.m., the scene has cleared. A crash on I-95 northbound has left major traffic delays on Monday afternoon.
