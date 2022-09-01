Read full article on original website
GM will ship certain 2022 GMC Canyon units to dealerships without under hood insulators due to a materials shortage, GM Authority has learned. The automaker began building the 2022 model year GMC Canyon without under hood insulators as of June 1st, 2022. Just like the closely related 2022 Chevy Colorado, vehicles shipped without under hood insulation (RPO code R6N) will have a window sticker indicating this is the case. It’s currently unclear if buyers will receive a credit in exchange for the insulation, or if this part can be retrofitted by the dealership at a later date.
